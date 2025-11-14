Sword of Convallaria teases upcoming collab with the Witcher III in new trailer

Witched out

Sword of Convallaria has teased an upcoming collab with The Witcher III

A full reveal is slated for November 21st, with a teaser trailer now available

It shows Yennefer and Geralt making their way (presumably) to the world of Sword of Convallaria

It's a big day for collabs, it seems, as not only do we have Seven Knights Idle Adventure crossing over with The Swordsman's Son, but Sword of Convallaria has managed to snag quite the exclusive. That's because Sword of Convallaria will soon cross over with none other than CD Projekt Red's The Witcher III!

We first found out about this earlier this month when an image of Geralt in a bathtub (don't ask. It makes sense if you know) was circulated around. Now we have a little more info about the upcoming appearance of CD Projekt Red's version of the character making an appearance.

Of course, Geralt is pretty much a given, but other additional characters are still a bit of a mystery. But a new CG trailer does show off Geralt and Yennefer crossing through a mysterious portal, presumably into the world of Sword of Convallaria itself.

Which Witcher of the Witcher franchise will it be?

Sword of Convallaria itself has been an interesting new pitch into the mobile RPG territory. A turn-based tactical RPG where you recruit from a large roster of heroes, and duke it out across terrain it sells itself based on that sort of thought-provoking action. Although picking the right character certainly helps, as our Sword of Convallaria tier list aptly demonstrates.

Certainly, collabs are increasingly common on mobile and help (or hope to) bring in fans of other franchises. But regardless of whether you're a Witcher fan, I'm sure that the Sword of Convallaria players amongst you are looking forward to a powerful new addition to your roster that Geralt and friends will surely be.

