Palworld Mobile confirms official alpha test coming later this year

Palworld Mobile has been officially confirmed, with a planned alpha test coming soon

It was announced in the recent Krafton financials

A full-scale reveal is planned for the G-Star show in South Korea this month

Well, it's official, even if it came in a surprisingly low-key way after first being teased in show announcements earlier this year. But Palworld Mobile has been confirmed by Krafton, with an alpha test even slated for later this year! First revealed in recent Krafton financials, it's planned to be an authentic recreation of the PC experience.

While it's been confirmed within the financials, it seems we can look forward to a proper announcement during the G-Star show in South Korea. It is odd to see it announced so early, and in such a public way rather than a codename, but then Palworld has been anything but conventional.

For those not in the know, Palworld is a creature-collecting and battling RPG that's very familiar (some might say too familiar) to Pokemon. However, where it differs is in the addition of open-world survival, crafting and even guns for your aforementioned Pals to wield.

Everyone needs a pal

While Palworld hasn't quite kept the same headline-dominating popularity it did initially, I've no doubt it'll be popular on mobile. By the looks of it, Krafton seem intent on keeping the same wacky weapon-wielding, but with a slightly cartoonier look (keyword being slightly).

Right now, details are vague aside from the upcoming alpha test, but the G-Star show is likely to have many top announcements, including Palworld. Hopefully, we'll have gameplay footage to pore over soon enough, and with a planned alpha test taking place in Q4 2025, it may be that we'll soon find out for ourselves how well it holds up to the original.

In the meantime, it may be worth digging into some of the other options for survival-type releases on mobile, if only to make the inevitable comparisons when Palworld Mobile does finally hit virtual storefronts. In which case, why not dig into our list of the best survival games for iOS to see our top picks?