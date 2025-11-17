ScourgeBringer is a roguelite platformer that’s now available for free on Epic Games Store mobile

With ancient machines and what not

Explore a post-apocalyptic world where ancient monsters dominate

Play as Khyra, an agile fighter who’ll slash through anything

Roguelite platformer with the action level absolutely cranked up

If you’ve been eyeing ScourgeBringer but never quite committed, this is one of those weeks where hesitation pays off. Until November 20th, Epic Games Store mobile is giving the roguelite platformer away for free. Not a bad deal for something that normally prides itself on being aggressively difficult.

ScourgeBringer straightaway throws you into a post-apocalyptic world where ancient machines reign supreme and mankind has crumbled. You play as Khyra, a white-haired, highly agile fighter who only believes in solving problems using either her sword, gun, or enough dashes to make even gravity feel like a suggestion.

The story threads through her past and humanity’s potential redemption, but let’s be honest, most of your time is going to be spent carving through anything that moves. The moment-to-moment action is where it thrives. Rooms shift around with every run, enemies swarm in from every angle, and you’re bouncing between walls, double-jumping, and chain-slashing like someone spilt espresso on the game design doc.

Combat is fully offence-driven – no shields, no cowering, just forward momentum and increasingly stylish violence. And with every drop of blood you collect, Kyhra’s upgrade tree branches into fresh combat perks, health boosts, or early run bonuses that push your next attempt in a slightly different direction.

It feels a bit like Dead Cells met Celeste, shook hands, and immediately started a friendly fistfight. Add in Joonas Turner’s punchy adaptive soundtrack and boss fights that scale from manageable to why am I like this, and you’ve got a tight little action platformer that’s easy to sink a dozen runs into without meaning to.

If you grab it for free this week, you’ve basically got nothing to lose except time, and ScourgeBringer is very good at taking that in small, frantic slices. And if you want something else to vault, dash, or scream through afterwards, you can always check our list of the best platformers on Android right now!