Mongil: Star Dive takes a leap into its newest region with a trailer for the Korean-inspired Sura

Mongil: Star Dive has shown off new content for its upcoming release in the latest trailer

Sura is a region inspired by real-world Korean culture

Meanwhile, G-Star attendees got to experience hands-on demos and dev interviews

There are more than a few exciting new releases that we've got our eye on at Pocket Gamer. And one of them is Mongil: Star Dive, the upcoming sequel to 2013's Monster Taming. Now, the folks at Netmarble have shown off a brand-new region called Sura in the latest trailer for Mongil: Star Dive.

As you might've guessed by the name, Sura is heavily inspired by real-world Korean culture. All of which is translated through the buildings, landscape and people that you'll encounter throughout your exploration. But it's not just set dressing that makes Sura stand out.

Sura itself is centred around the village of Naksan, and in it you'll meet a variety of new characters such as Jiwon and Gabi (who you can spot in the trailer). Not only that, but bosses and enemies inspired by Korean history also make an appearance, such as Hahnul.

Be a star

If you were lucky enough to be in attendance at G-Star 2025, then you'd have been able to experience the content in these updates for yourself. Netmarble offered both gameplay demos and hosting on-stage demonstrations, as well as interviews with developers to give further insight into Mongil: Star Dive.

While it may seem unusual to see so many different cultures inspiring new regions in ARPGs, it's worth noting that it's not really all that odd. If you think of how many pseudo-medieval European settings tend to sneak their way into fantasy, I think it's very welcome to see more unusual and interesting areas inspired by worldwide cultures.

But in the meantime, while we wait for Mongil: Star Dive to hit digital storefronts, there's still plenty out there to keep you occupied. Why not have a go at some of the top picks on our curated list of the best Android RPGs on mobile?