Red Dead Redemption finally set to make its way to mobile with new multiplatform release

It's beginning to look a lot like Red-mas

Red Dead Redemption, the classic open-world western, is coming to mobile

Not just on any service either, but for all iOS and Android players

Netflix subscribers can also nab it entirely for free via Netflix Games

Well, if you told me ten years ago that one day we'd be able to play Red Dead Redemption on mobile, I'd have laughed at you. But today, Rockstar Games has confirmed that their hit open-world western is coming to iOS and Android, as Red Dead Redemption comes to mobile on December 2nd!

First released in 2010, Red Dead Redemption saw Rockstar revive their one-time hit Red Dead Revolver. With the addition of the familiar Grand Theft Auto formula of open-world action, as well as a pretty gripping spaghetti western storyline, it made Red Dead Redemption an instant classic.

In Red Dead Redemption, you play as John Marston, a former outlaw turned bounty hunter tasked with capturing his former friends in order to buy his freedom. Of course, many would point to Red Dead Redemption 2 as being the true refinement of the series. But my answer is, does the sequel have a single-player DLC where you fight zombies? I think not, sir!

Deadeyed

The best part is that, unlike some recent long-awaited mobile debuts such as Cult of the Lamb and PowerWash Simulator , Red Dead Redemption is not tied to a particular service. This launch sees it arrive not just on next-gen consoles but also on iOS and Android on December 2nd.

Netflix Games subscribers do get a good deal out of it, of course, being able to download and play entirely for free. But whether you're on console or mobile, you'll be getting your mitts on the latest, most-enhanced version of this bona fide modern classic!

While this may be the biggest news this week thus far, there's plenty of other top launches I'd hate for you to overlook. Why not dig into our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for some of our top picks from the last seven days?