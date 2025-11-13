Horizon Steel Frontiers sees the PlayStation hit make its way to mobile soon

Over the Horizon

Horizon Steel Frontiers is a newly announced spinoff in the Horizon series

It's a cross-platform MMORPG soon to be available on mobile and PC

The announcement came alongside a surprise gameplay trailer

The Horizon franchise has always been the dark horse of PlayStation, in my opinion. I've never heard a bad word said about it, but the series has always had an unfortunate habit of releasing opposite other big names. However, it's remained a resolute favourite, and now it's coming to mobile with Horizon Steel Frontiers!

Coming alongside a surprise gameplay trailer, developer Guerrilla have confirmed the new MMORPG spinoff is coming to both mobile and PC. Developed by NCSoft, the folks behind the upcoming Limit Zero Breakers, it's set within the futuristic but barbaric world of the Horizon series.

The Horizon series is set in a post-apocalyptic United States where humanity has regressed to a pre-medieval form of society, albeit with the use of scrounged-together technology and weaponry (techno-barbarian is undoubtedly the best setting ever, and that's a fact). This new spinoff will be set in an area called the Deadlands and focus on hunting down the enormous machines that inhabit it.

Look to the Horizon

I was quite surprised to find that Horizon Steel Frontiers has released an entire gameplay trailer so suddenly. When this initially crossed my desk, it was just the Twitter post announcing that it actually existed.

What the trailer does show will be exciting for fans, with lavish graphics and fast-paced but visceral gameplay with plenty of counters, dodging and all that good third-person action stuff.

At the same time, I can see some stormy waters on the way, with one of the overwhelming sentiments amongst fans commenting on this being that many want to see it on PlayStation 5. By the looks of things, Horizon Steel Frontiers will be an exciting new addition to the series, but one that may divide existing fans.

