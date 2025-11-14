Seven Knights Idle Adventure collabs with popular manhwa The Swordmaster's Son

Turns out you do get a do-over

Look out, there's a collab about! Yes, once more, we're diving into the world of mashups as Seven Knight Idle Adventure brings in the popular manhwa The Swordmaster's Son. What's in store for fans of the series and Seven Knights Idle Adventure alike? Read on and find out!

The Swordsman's Son is one of those series that has that wish fulfilment of being able to redo your life. Specifically, it focuses on Jin Runcandel, a young swordsman born to a prestigious family who finds himself cast out and exiled. But a metaphorical deal with the devil sees him starting from scratch, this time with the benefits of all the skills he already learned.

Naturally, you'll be able to recruit Jin himself as a new legendary hero. There'll be plenty of others on the way too, with Siris Endorma debuting on the 27th, Yonah Runcandel on December 11th and Luna Runcandel on the 25th.

Slice 'n dice

There's also plenty more to look forward to, with The Swordmaster's Son Event Dungeons available until January 8th. But first, be sure to check out our Seven Knights Idle Adventure tier list for a few more tips on building your party.

And meanwhile, if you're looking for even more goodies, then you'll be glad to know there's not just one but three check-in events available between November 13th and ending January 8tth! These offer goodies ranging from Jin Runcandel themselves for free, to exclusive equipment and other heroes as rewards.

And meanwhile, if you're looking for even more goodies, then you'll be glad to know there's not just one but three check-in events available between November 13th and ending January 8tth! These offer goodies ranging from Jin Runcandel themselves for free, to exclusive equipment and other heroes as rewards.