Solo Leveling: Karma debuts action-packed new trailer for G-Star 2025

Going solo

Solo Leveling: Karma has debuted a new trailer for G-Star 2025

It shows off even more gameplay and appearance by series antagonist Antares

Solo Leveling: Karma is set during a 27-year timeskip in the original series

With the G-Star show in South Korea recently wrapped, there's been plenty of great indie releases to check out. But the big names aren't slacking either, as is aptly demonstrated with Solo Leveling: Karma, the upcoming spinoff of the hit series by developer Netmarble.

Now, bear with me as a relative newcomer to Solo Leveling. But Solo Leveling: Karma takes place during a 27-year (that's right, two and seven) timeskip where Sun Jin-Woo took on near-endless hordes of monsters in the Dimensional Gap. Yep, he's basically a Korean version of Doomguy in this context.

And suffice it to say there'll be plenty of action worthy of that comparison, as the new trailer shows off bosses, monsters and more that you'll get to wipe the floor with in this isometric action RPG. There's even the appearance of Antares, one of the primary antagonists that it seems you'll be trading blows with.

Time and a half

It's particularly notable that Solo Leveling: Karma takes place during what is a pretty bold time skip by anime standards. But 27 years, even for magically empowered fighters, is still a long time, and it offers a massive amount of space for Netmarble to work with.

In particular, the Diablo-esque fighting and mechanics will, I reckon, make for a very unusual beast for fans to dig into. Admittedly, the concept itself may put off those who aren't already familiar, but who knows? Maybe it's dramatic enough that someone jumping into the series for the first time will take the plunge.

