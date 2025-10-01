The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 49 - Ananta, Aniimo, and Angry Birds at Tokyo Game Show

On Tokyo Game Show and all things mobile should be

It's all about the biggest news on Tokyo Game Show this week as the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast dives deep into deadly sins, anime GTAs, and why mobile should be more of a focus in these kinds of events.

Will kicks things off with The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, an upcoming open-world RPG with Closed Beta Test sign-ups now open. The Netmarble press conference also included appearances from the voice cast behind main characters Tristan and Tioreh, which all just means that the hype is very much real for this one.

Iwan keeps the ball rolling with the gameplay trailer for Ananta, which covers everything from Arkham-esque takedowns to letting you swing around like your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the urban jungle. There's a bit of talk about the implications of "taking inspiration" from a bunch of different stuff, but Iwan remains "tentatively interested" in this one.

That said, inspiration takes shape in the form of Aniimo as Will points out, which is filled with all kinds of creature-collecting, monster-taming, weather-manipulating goodness. Naturally, the Pokemon-Palworld battle comes to mind, which Will kindly sheds light on for anyone who isn't in the know about all the legal jargon.

With all of these dazzling new trailers comes Limit Zero Breakers too, which has teamed up with Mappa (of Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man fame) to bring all the animated goodness of the trailer to life. Tougen Anki: Crimson Inferno joins the TGS party as well - mobile has never been bigger, honestly.

Wai Wai World Craft makes a surprise cameo in the episode too, and if you're curious about that, you'll just have to tune in to find out.

Moving on from TGS, Will talks about The Vallis Undermind update in Warframe, where a Fun Guy - er, fungi - makes a special appearance (these two always crack me up). And finally, Angry Birds is making a big comeback to mainland China thanks to a team-up among Rovio, Xiaomi and Kingsoft Shiyou. Iwan, being our ever-reliable newshound - who's always privy to all the latest in the biz - gives us a background on what this might mean for the market, before Will rounds it up with an existential question about birds and snakes.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!