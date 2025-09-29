Warframe unveils slew of new content part of the upcoming The Vallis Undermind update

Spooktober special

The Vallis Undermind arrives October 15th

New cinematic tutorial alongside 62nd Warframe

Head into The Deepmines to learn more about Nokko

After last month’s addition of Caliban Prime, Warframe is gearing up for its next big moment in October with the launch of The Vallis Undermind update. Arriving October 15th, the free content drop marks another milestone in the sci-fi action RPG’s twelve-year run, with a focus on smoothing out the new player experience while also giving veterans plenty to dig into.

Warframe’s The Vallis Undermind update introduces The Teacher, a new early-game cinematic Quest. Guided by Teshin, you’ll be introduced to equipment modding in scenarios that push you to adjust your loadout to survive. This one-time story mission is designed as a bridge for newcomers fresh from Vor’s Prize and rewards you with the Thornbak rifle.

Get yourself some freebies by redeeming these Warframe codes! Besides easing newbies in, the update brings the 62nd Warframe, Nokko. Inspired by mushrooms and packed with playful energy, Nokko brings spore-slinging mischief to the battlefield. Abilities include throwing fungi that poison enemies, sprouting defensive buffs, transforming into a healing mushroom form, and unleashing a bouncing explosive mushroom. It’s shrooms all the way.

Nokko can be obtained for free through bounties. Speaking of them, say hello to The Deepmines, a new underground tileset beneath Fortuna. This mushroom-infested labyrinth comes with its own vendor, Nightcap, whose Foraging Journal tasks you with collecting fungi to feed a mysterious growth called The Prince. The deeper you go, the more you’ll learn about Nokko’s origins.

Fans of older frames aren’t left out either. Oberon finally gets the long-requested rework, with better healing, stronger support tools, and more punch behind his Reckoning. Digital Extremes also teased Roathe, a Protoframe voiced by Rene Zagger, who will eventually evolve into the devil-themed Uriel later this year.

And all this is topped up with some seasonal content, including deluxe skins for Lavos and Wukong, spooky rewards in the Nights of Naberus event, and a Day of the Dead-themed celebration. Finally, Warframe continues its Quest to Conquer Cancer, offering community unlocks tied to donation milestones.

Visit Warframe’s official website for more information.