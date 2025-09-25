Aniimo debuts brand-new trailer for the upcoming creature collector at TGS 2025

Straight outta' Japan

Aniimo has debuted a feature-studded new trailer for TGS 2025

See more of the titular Aniimos like Helmut and Stellarys in action

Pre-registration is now open ahead of an expected 2026 multiplatform release

Ever since Palworld blew the doors wide open, we've seen more and more releases riffing on the creature collector format. Of course, these weren't nonexistent before (remember Yokai Watch?), but they're a lot more explicit. Yet as always, it's the releases which put a spin on the format that are most memorable, as is the case with Aniimo!

You may remember us covering Aniimo earlier in the year, and with Tokyo Game Show in full swing, we've got a brand-new trailer to enjoy! Playing as a Pathfinder, you explore the fantastical world of Aniimo and interact with its inhabitants. Aniimo's core conceit is that, rather than just collecting the various Pokémon-style creatures in the world, you can also merge with and play as them.

The TGS trailer doesn't show us much that we haven't seen before, but it does give a much more in-depth look at some of the Aniimo and what they can do. Highlights include weather-manipulating Stellarys and the helmeted, erm, helmuts!

Creature feature

Set to arrive on both mobile (with pre-registration on the Aniimo site now open) as well as Xbox X|S and PC, Aniimo is certainly a bit of a dark horse release in my opinion. While we haven't seen a Pokémon-level success with the new wave of creature collectors, Aniimo is pulling out all the stops to change that.

Be it with its flashy graphics or the interesting abilities each Aniimo has. I think that this is absolutely one to watch ahead of its expected 2026 release date.

In the meantime, if you want to keep up with all the best recent launches, then there's no reason to get distracted. Instead, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to find out what great releases you can play before they're officially 'out'.