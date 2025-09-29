Wai Wai World Craft lets you create your own Castlevania in Konami's upcoming creator toolkit

Wai Wai World Craft is a new creation platform from Konami

While still in the early stages, it lets you create your own Castlevania-like games

It features a host of famous Konami faces jumping into the fray

With Tokyo Game Show coming to a close, we're still getting some stories. Mainly in the realm of Japanese-only content that we in the English-speaking world aren't privy to. Content such as the upcoming Wai Wai World Craft from Konami. It may not be a new Castlevania, but it lets you create your own!

In case that hasn't clued you in, Wai Wai World Craft is a creation toolkit that lets you design and share your own experiences with others. There's more than a shade of Roblox or the Unreal Editor for Fortnite about it. But where it stands out is in the Konami branding, inspired by the original Wai Wai World platformer that saw a bunch of then-famous Konami mascots in the '80s team up.

For one, the trailer shows off the cast of both Castlevania and Contra, as well as a few others not instantly recognisable. The intention here seems to be to let you play designer and then create your own experiences based on Konami properties before sharing them with others.

Big hit or Pachinko support?

After more than a few years where Konami was somewhat maligned, it seems they're making a bit of a comeback. But I'm not altogether sure that Wai Wai World Craft is what people want from them, especially considering how many other creation kits like the aforementioned Unreal Editor already exist.

Ultimately, while it may be fun to drop in your favourite Castlevania monsters and hunters into the fray, what we've seen isn't all that striking. It's interesting, yes, but I reckon when or if we see Wai Wai World Craft hit global launch, it'll have to be with a bit more polish.

In the meantime, though, speaking of vampires, if you're curious about duking it out with undead nightmares, there's no better option than Vampire Survivors. Check out our list of the best games like Vampire Survivors!