Limit Zero Breakers releases dazzling new animated trailer for TGS 2025

Will offer hands-on demos

Limit Zero Breakers has kicked off TGS 2025 with a dazzling animated trailer

The trailer was produced in collaboration with iconic anime studio Mappa

Meanwhile, those attending the Tokyo Game Show have the opportunity to try a hands-on demo

It seems that today will be the day of Tokyo Game Show news! Not surprising, considering it's a major date in the developer and publisher calendar. But the glut of great mobile news has been especially notable this year. As is the case with Limit Zero Breakers and its dazzling new animated trailer.

Unsurprisingly, NCSoft has pulled out all the stops with Limit Zero Breakers. The animated trailer was produced in collaboration with Mappa, which many fans will recognise as the animation studio that's adapted hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man to both the small and big screen.

The trailer also comes alongside the beginning of the Tokyo Game Show proper. Limit Zero Breakers is set to be one of many upcoming releases offering fans a chance to get hands-on with it for the first time. It'll feature not just new boss battles but also a glimpse of multiplayer gameplay for those of you lucky enough to be in Chiba.

Breaking the law, breaking the law

It's not just hands-on demos that'll be available either, as NCSoft also promises an elaborate booth and daily stage show, complete with cosplay photo events and live stage broadcasts to enjoy. Having been there myself back in 2024 , in my opinion, the kind of flair at these events has to be seen to be believed.

Previously, I'd speculated NCSoft might be putting a lot more emphasis on Limit Zero Breakers after the somewhat shaky reception and eventual closure of Battle Crush. And judging by this partnership with Mappa and whopping on-stage presence at TGS, I've no doubt that NCSoft are putting a lot of stock in Limit Zero Breakers.

Still, if you're not lucky enough to be over in Tokyo, why not tide yourself over with some other great releases? We've ranked some of the ones to watch in our regular curated list of the top five new mobile games to try this week!