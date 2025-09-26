The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin opens Closed Beta Test sign-ups and launches showcase at Tokyo Game Show

The world of Britannia awaits

Sign up for the CBT that'll run in October

Release date has been announced too

Tune in to TGS 2025 footage for more showcases

Hot off the heels of the release date announcement just yesterday, Netmarble is keeping the ball rolling with even more juicy deets on The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. In particular, the open-world RPG is now open for Closed Beta Test sign-ups, with the CBT itself running for a week next month.

The CBT for the action-packed adventure will only run on PlayStation 5 and PC though, so if you're keen on getting a sneak peek at the opening chapters and the first few playable regions, your mobile device won't cut it this time around. Still, there's plenty of time until the official launch date next year, so here's hoping there'll be a mobile test before then too.

Tokyo Game Show 2025 isn't letting up, it seems, as aside from the CBT announced during the Netmarble press conference, the voice cast behind main characters Tristan and Tioreh also dropped by to hype up the RPG on top of the live gameplay demos.

There's still time to head on over there if you're in the region (or you just so happen to have a trip to Tokyo planned, you lucky dog), as the Public Day will kick off tomorrow until Sunday. For now, why not have a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android too while you wait?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.