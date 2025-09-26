Tougen Anki: Crimson Inferno debuts new trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2025

A time for big booths and bigger trailers

Tougen Anki: Crimson Inferno is the latest to debut a new trailer for TGS 2025

The upcoming anime adaptation will also feature in its own booth

Get hands-on with the upcoming RPG for the first time if you're in Tokyo

It would seem that even after we spent pretty much all of yesterday covering it, we still haven't cleared all the news from TGS 2025! Exciting, if a little overwhelming. But enough of that, let's focus on the fact that Tougen Anki: Crimson Inferno has debuted a brand-new trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2025!

As you'll likely already know, Tougen Anki is another adaptation of a popular TV anime. And for those of you who are fans of the existing series, this trailer will be a real nostalgia trip as it recreates key moments from different episodes.

Yes, it may be light on actual gameplay, but it's an effective attention-grabber nonetheless. And I mean that literally, considering it'll be airing continuously over at the Tougen Anki booth in the Makuhari Messe convention centre. So if, for whatever reason, you get lost (something I didn't experience at TGS 2024), you'll find it easy to locate.

Disco inferno

Naturally, if you've been following our TGS 2025 coverage thus far, you'll know what else to expect at the Tougen Anki booth. There'll be hands-on demos for both the mobile and the PC versions, while voice actors from the series - Kazuki Ura (Shiki Ichinose) and Koutarou Nishiyama (Jin Kougasaki) - will host stage shows and answer fan questions.

There'll also be stamps to collect, cosplay photo sessions and more goodies to look forward to for attendees. Considering the competition on display and the huge amount of theatrics at TGS 2025, I think many fans will be hoping for all the stops to be pulled out in this appearance.

In the meantime, while you're salivating over all the great releases being showcased at TGS 2025, there's plenty closer to home to enjoy. Check out our list of the best mobile games to try this week for our top picks!