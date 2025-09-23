The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 48 - Torchlight Infinite, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, and Angry Birds

On Hollywood voice acting, Safari browsers, and catastrophic cabbages

This week sees the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast gearing up for the spooky season and pondering the meaning of life when it comes to voice casts and cabbages.

After Will proves that he's doing just fine, Iwan launches into a discussion on the latest updates on the new Angry Birds 3 movie cast, while we ponder the intricacies of voice acting and what it means to be a nice guy in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, I lament the tortured fate of the legendary Cabbage Merchant in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, while Will questions Aang's involvement in it all by recounting the fate of the aforementioned veggie vendor.

Then, Will eases us into the spooky season with Torchlight: Infinite's upcoming The Overrealm update, along with all of the clockwork bosses and biomechanical threats you'll have to face when it kicks off on October 10th.

Iwan then steers the discussion to Apple bringing full-screen gaming to Safari in an upcoming update, which brings us to the question, "What does mobile gaming mean nowadays?" It's an exciting world we live in, most definitely - and it's also going to open up plenty of opportunities for our weekly Off the AppStore feature.

With all this talk of new things on the horizon, we move on to the official launch of Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, which reimagines the popular franchise into a more accessible idle form, much like MU: Pocket Knights.

And finally, we round it all off with Dragonheir: Silent Gods celebrating its 2nd anniversary after its recent relaunch, and in true gamer fashion, we reflect on horse-themed characters and their like just a tad before the episode ends.

