MU: Pocket Knights brings a cute new look for the series to mobile as it releases today

MU: Pocket Knights brings the hit MMORPG to mobile in a bold new way

You'll be able to use multi-slot idle exploration and community-based village building to get ahead

Then jump directly into battles and slice and dice enemies!

If you've been hankering for a cute new take on the RPG genre, then MU: Pocket Knights might've caught your eye. And if it had, then it's your lucky day because MU: Pocket Knights has just hit storefronts on iOS and Android!

As you might expect from the name, MU: Pocket Knights adapts the hit Korean MMO MU to mobile. Rather than being a whole other MMORPG, it's more focused on idle levelling and laid-back casual gameplay. That means no grinding or farming as you might expect in an MMORPG.

In MU: Pocket Knights, you'll navigate your chosen heroes around an isometric world, slicing up enemies and collecting treasure. It's not unlike a slightly more violent version of Don't Starve. But all this is combined with a new levelling and growth system intended to offer an easier time for casual players.

Adventure in your pocket

The MU series may not spark recognition in many readers, but the Korean MMORPG series has been ongoing for many years. MU Origin 3 (which we've got a codes list for) is one of the most recent examples. MU: Pocket Knights, meanwhile, offers a whole new take that makes it feel as though they're branching out and trying new genres.

It's certainly got plenty going for it by way of mechanics, with classic gear farming (guess it's not entirely agrarian free), a community-based village system and the mixture of multi-slot idle exploration and direct battles. You'll be able to cultivate multiple characters and jump into battles with them directly in MU: Pocket Knights.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other options to play top RPGs on mobile, then you're pretty much spoilt for choice.