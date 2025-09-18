Avatar Legends: Realms Collide brings the legendary Cabbage Merchant into battle

My Cabbages!

The fan-favourite Cabbage Merchant Cai joins in a limited-time event.

You can unlock Cai, collect shards, and earn exclusive cabbage-themed rewards

The update celebrates 2.7 million downloads with fresh community stats revealed

Water, Earth, Fire, Air… and yes, cabbages. Avatar Legends: Realms Collide is finally giving the most persistent vendor in all the Four Nations his due, with the launch of the Cabbage Merchant event. Nickelodeon, Tilting Point, and AN Games have introduced Cai, the fan-favourite meme-worthy merchant, into the 4X strategy RPG. And for once, his cabbages are safe. Sort of.

The limited-time event in Avatar Legends: Realms Collide gives you the chance to unlock special rewards, including the Great Cabbage Animated Decoration, and collect Cai Shards to recruit the Cabbage Merchant himself. Returning players will automatically get a starter pack of 10 Cai Shards plus a Decoration Building via mail, while newcomers just need to finish the tutorial to join in.

Once the event wraps, Cai won’t roll away forever; he’ll take up permanent residence in the Hall of Avatars. To celebrate the launch, the developers hosted a livestream with James Sie, the voice actor behind the Cabbage Merchant. Sie revealed he’s been playing Realms Collide in his spare time (he picked Toph, naturally) and confirmed that Cai is here to stay as a playable character.

It’s been a big year for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide since launching in March. The strategy game has already surpassed 2.7 million downloads and pulled in nominations for Game of the Year and Best Use of IP at the Mobile Game Awards 2025, which is hosted by Steel Media!

Get yourself some freebies by redeeming these Avatar Legends: Realms Collide codes! To mark the occasion, Tilting Point dropped an infographic crammed with community stats, highlighting more than 26.7 billion troops trained, two million cities built, and, fittingly, over 1.5 trillion cabbages harvested. Turns out, Sokka also tops the charts as the most-used hero across the globe.

Save those cabbages by downloading Avatar Legends: Realms Collide now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.