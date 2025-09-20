Dragonheir: Silent Gods Marks 2nd anniversary with Season 2: Misty Sea Voyage

Set sail with free Legendary Heroes

Second anniversary brings season two

Unlock free legendary heroes and a new SSR one too

First-ever Legendary-grade Hero Skin introduced

Dragonheir: Silent Gods may have recently relaunched, but the anniversary counter hasn’t reset. The RPG is ringing in its second anniversary in style with the launch of Season 2: Misty Sea Voyage. Starting today, you can set sail on new adventures, claim piles of rewards, and even meet a brand new hero inspired by Eastern mythology.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods’ second anniversary event is packed with gifts from the start. Just logging in nets you Heliolite Dice, Starlight Stone Dice, Wyrmarrow, Essence of Creation, and a mountain of gold. Beyond that, completing the Season 2 Journey unlocks even more resources and three Legendary Heroes for free, including Alphanarsy, Gillian, and a mysterious new addition.

If you’ve been waiting for fresh faces, the celebration introduces an SSR hero rooted in Eastern-style design. This character can be earned by diving into limited-time event challenges. On top of that, the Shattered Sorrow collaboration event dishes out dice, Wyrmarrow, and another chance to grab the new SSR hero.

Anniversary login bonuses sweeten the deal further with daily dice, cosmetics, and summoning materials, while the 7-day campaign offers stamina boosts and Scholar Scrolls. You can also collect Glimmercards through daily quests to draw prizes and unlock server-wide milestones like an exclusive avatar frame.

Get yourself some more freebies by redeeming these Dragonheir: Silent Gods codes! Season two isn’t just about rewards, though; it marks the debut of the long-requested skin system too. The first-ever Legendary-grade Hero Skin will arrive during the anniversary, opening the door to flashier builds. Fans of the Dungeons & Dragons crossover can also look forward to Echoes of the Sleepless: Phase II, featuring exclusive characters and a collaborative boss encounter.

Join the party by downloading Dragonheir: Silent Gods now for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.