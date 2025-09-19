Torchlight Infinite unveils spooky new season, The Overrealm

Overruning

Torchlight: Infinite has unveiled a new trailer teasing its upcoming season

The Overrealm promises to be a terrifying and exciting new area to explore

There's also new archetypes, a seasonal mechanic and other additions soon to be unveiled

As far as isometric RPGs go, Torchlight: Infinite has been a mainstay on mobile for good reason. Whereas something such as Diablo Immortal has seen success, it's always struggled with the perception of being more tied to PC. But as aptly demonstrated in their upcoming major new season, Overrealm, Torchlight: Infinite has put mobile first.

A brand-new trailer showcases a sneak peek of the realm itself, which looks to be as foreboding and ominous as you'd expect from a name like The Overrealm. It also promises a pretty nasty mix of clockwork bosses and more biomechanical-looking enemies for you to slice and dice through.

Of course, this is only a teaser, and if you're curious to find out more about it, you'll want to tune in to the upcoming livestream taking place on September 29th. It promises a full reveal of what you can expect from the Overrealm season as a whole.

Sword-swinging good times

What we do know about Overrealm is that it'll be arriving on October 10th. So you won't need to wait too long to get your hands on what looks to be a very appealing new season full of action and just a little bit of horror, something Torchlight: Infinite has become known for.

There are a few vague promises too, with a new seasonal mechanic, hero trait, build archetypes and other 'major improvements' in the pipeline. So be sure to tune in to the upcoming livestream and see what Torchlight: Infinite has in store for terrifying you next. Doubtless, there'll be some talents in too, which we've covered in our Torchlight: Infinite talents guide!

