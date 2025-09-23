Ahead of the Game - Novafront is base-building guilty pleasure in chibi RPG form

Help us, Commander; you're our only hope

Repair and expand your base to fight the Quasers

Collect lovely NOVAs to battle by your side

They're all waiting to do your bidding, by the way

Hello and welcome to Ahead of the Game, a series where we tell you all about an upcoming game that, despite not being out yet, is available for you to play at the time of publishing. Through this series, you can grab a chance to play games well ahead of their release date, be that through Soft Launch, Open Beta, Demos, or more.

Ah, the good life - you're the commander of a group of cybernetic warrior women, and they're all programmed to do your bidding. Novafront may not have the most original narrative, but I suppose you can't deny the lure of cool-looking femme fatales when it comes to pulling the gacha.

I say this as someone who's recently found herself hoarding KanColle figures even though I haven't really seen the show or played the game, so given how appealing personified warships are to me, it's no surprise Novefront's NOVAs are just as awesome-looking, in my opinion.

Essentially, you'll lead your army against the Quasers threatening the peace in a futuristic world, all while building your base to buff up your team at the same time.

The base-building element offers plenty of expansions and upgrades for you to tinker around with, all so you can collect resources and craft more NOVAs to add to your lineup - and you really will want to given their not-so-wholesome poses when recruited.

I suppose it's all about guilty pleasures here with your scantily-clad squad, but the auto-battles are there to keep things strategic and challenging.

You will, after all, need to manage your base upgrades and resources to keep your combat efficient, because while the NOVAs might look helpless, they're certainly anything but - if their massive weaponry and mech-enhanced gear are any indication.

So, how do you play Novafront?