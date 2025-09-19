Angry Birds 3 movie confirms new and returning cast members for upcoming release

The vocal talents of...

The Angry Birds Movie 3 has announced more of its voice cast

Returning stars include Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad as Red and Chuck, respectively

Meanwhile, Smosh stars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox have made a return

If there's ever been a dark horse movie based on a game, then it's Angry Birds. I remember when it was first released and the public outcry of how terrible and silly it was to have something from mobile hit the big screen. But, years on, it's fondly remembered, and the announcement of a third entry met with quite the fanfare.

So now we have even more info about who'll be joining the star-studded cast. Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad will return as the voices of Red and Chuck, in particular. While of course Keke Palmer and Psalm West are one of a number of new actors.

But for those younger readers like me, it'll be the reappearance of Smosh stars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox that is the most noteworthy. Well-known for their time in Smosh, they've also had something of a resurgence as Smosh itself pivoted to an ensemble comedy cast in recent years.

There's definitely something to be said for the lack of 'traditional' voice actors within the Angry Birds cast. But at the same time, considering there wasn't necessarily an established cast, I think it's more than acceptable to bring in the big names for this.

As for the rest of us, well, the Angry Birds Movie was slightly after my time. But over the years, I've certainly seen public opinion warm to it as compared to something such as, say, the Emoji Movie. The Angry Birds Movie 3 is slated for an upcoming December 23rd 2026 release date.

