Seven Knights Re:BIRTH reimagines the popular franchise into a strategic turn-based collectible RPG, out now

All powered by Unreal Engine 5

More than 120 heroes to collect

Strategic turn-based combat

Grand launch events currently underway

Netmarble has officially launched Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, the studio's turn-based collectible RPG that takes the popular IP and reimagines it into a charming idle experience on mobile. There are more than 120 heroes to add to your roster, and each one boasts their own backstories, cute sprites, and special skills to spice up your lineup.

This is exactly what makes combat a deeply strategic affair - with the varying abilities each hero has, you can tinker around with the best formations and tactics to make sure each auto-battle is a sweeping victory. Even the formation types themselves can be levelled up to boost your combat prowess, and with each new boss raid or Power Up Dungeon you challenge, you'll need to switch up your kit to maximise your damage.

All these are presented with stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, which is especially delightful when you're more of a narrative-driven gamer. The campaign features a layered story with cinematic cutscenes, so if you're eager to dive into the deep lore of the decade-old franchise, there's plenty of room to immerse yourself here.

To celebrate the grand launch, there are a host of special events already underway. These include:

Daily Check-In Event: Simply log-in each day to receive valuable in-game items, such as Gold, Key Chests, Rubies, and more. A guaranteed Legendary Hero is also guaranteed every 10 consecutive days of checking in.

New Adventure Buff & Check-In Events: To give new players a little extra help whilst they get settled in, the New Adventure Buffs will boost the drop rates for heroes, gold, and equipment when playing Adventure mode. The New Adventure Check-In Event will also offer Tickets, Rank Up Materials, Gold, and extras each day you check-in and resume your adventure.

Rate Up Summon Event This event once again serves to bring newly joined players up to speed by allowing them to participate in a limited-time rate up summon event featuring the Legendary Hero “Teo.”

You can embark on this gorgeous fantasy adventure by heading on over to the official Seven Knights Re:BIRTH website today!