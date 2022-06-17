Top 10 best Roblox zombie games

How can you tell if a Roblox zombie game is going to be good? That's simple - does it scream the following sentence?

Braaaaains...

If it does, then you most certainly are in for a treat - a delicious brainy treat. We are going to give you some rather peculiar experiences that you should check out if you want to play the best Roblox zombie games.

Why Roblox zombie games, you might ask?

That's another simple answer. Zombie games are usually action-packed and are by no means easy to pull off on a platform like Roblox.

Your favourite brain feeders from other platforms:

To have a fully functioning zombie you need to have a game that can run individual models properly, and use that to create a good, fun and unique experience. It can take significantly more time than other games, but if you manage to pull it off as a developer, it can really make others notice you.

Enough with the introductions though. Let's check out some of the best Roblox zombie games right now.