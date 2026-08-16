Creatures of Sonaria tier list of all creatures

In this peculiar Creatures of Sonaria tier list, we'll guide you through all of the creatures and explain which ones are worth keeping.

Updated on Auguts 16th, 2026

Would you like me to also pull together a top 10 current meta creatures list so you can see where Idrabark and Deluumar sit compared to the absolute best?

We bet you have probably heard of Creatures of Sonaria if you're a fan of Roblox games. It has become very popular.

Creatures of Sonaria throws you into a fantasy world with mythical beasts, most of which are harmless to the environment. But these mysterious creatures include some bloodthirsty predators who seek to kill you.

To defend yourself from your enemies, you need to know which creatures are worth levelling up to be your guardians. Want to know which ones deserve your attention? Then you should take a look at our Creatures of Sonaria tier list.

We have creatures ranked based on their highest potential. The information provided in this guide is for guidance only and in no way restricts your choice.