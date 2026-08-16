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Creatures of Sonaria tier list of all creatures

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Roblox
Creatures of Sonaria tier list of all creatures

In this peculiar Creatures of Sonaria tier list, we'll guide you through all of the creatures and explain which ones are worth keeping.

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Updated on Auguts 16th, 2026 

Would you like me to also pull together a top 10 current meta creatures list so you can see where Idrabark and Deluumar sit compared to the absolute best?

We bet you have probably heard of Creatures of Sonaria if you're a fan of Roblox games. It has become very popular.

Creatures of Sonaria throws you into a fantasy world with mythical beasts, most of which are harmless to the environment. But these mysterious creatures include some bloodthirsty predators who seek to kill you.

To defend yourself from your enemies, you need to know which creatures are worth levelling up to be your guardians. Want to know which ones deserve your attention? Then you should take a look at our Creatures of Sonaria tier list.

We have creatures ranked based on their highest potential. The information provided in this guide is for guidance only and in no way restricts your choice. 

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS TIER

At the very top of this Creatures of Sonaria tier list, you can find the most powerful creatures with practically no weaknesses. They take less time to train, as they are less demanding in terms of equipment.

Creatures
Turrim, Vielheart, Goreganthus, Khu'Vuk, Taburúún, Boreal Warden, Celeritas, Gobli, Crata Peretina, Gnolrok, Gramoss, Gyroudus
Norrok, Morthorax ,Hellion Warden, Hygos, Kendyll, Lmakosauruodon, Lus-Adarch, Sar’Hingaro, Iztajuatl
Gimon-Ogu, Scrimpeii, Sigmatox, Syroudon, Nolumoth, Yeba’idi, Brequewk, Pterolythux, Felikxtrox, Pliarys, Exotide, Shiziyou

Notes on Boreal Warden

Boreal Warden at the top of the CoS tier list The Boreal Warden is a terrestrial herbivore that was once available during Winter Events 2021-2022. The creature itself is mysterious and rare, making it very hard to find in Sonaria. These giants are rather passive, helping neighbouring herbivores who are looking for protection.

Notes on Gramoss

Gramoss Gramoss is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is available in the Herbivore gacha. Gramoss is an obedient and sociable herbivore, capable of empathising with other creatures. It can often be seen sheltering small creatures under its body as they graze in search of food. Gramoss's body shape is similar to that of Koryser. It has small wings, which it is unable to use for flight. Its design and name may be a reference to gargoyles covered in moss.

Notes on Lmakosauruodon

Lmakosauruodon in Creatures of Sonaria Lmakosauruodon is a herbivore that lives on the ground. You can obtain it in the Herbivore Gacha. It looks like a sauropod dinosaur. It has a beetle-like crest on the end of its nose and many spines on its neck. Its colours are turquoise, brown, and yellow.

2
S TIER

The creatures on this list are very strong and have one incredibly strong or several strong sides.

Creatures
Mycenlich, Grimcorr, Dioxikin, Vespritte, Korathos, Fyranili, Cimidstik, Imini, Aolenus, Haechionx, Archalium, Ardor Warden, Moemoea, Nyctoxon, Polymonstrum, Qurugosk
Zoltraack, Muravil, Arsonos, Axothan, Boskurro, Buff Eulopii, Sturbi, Chamei, Yggdragstyx, Zeoarex, Cryptoth, Gryvila, Fleuralis, Salrahn, Umbraxi
Embristiss , Capukoralu, Pentagloss , Exterreri, Imeaorn, Opralegion, Dieamarjla, Jotunhel, Kohikii, Laharpes, Luxsces, Lerachu, Lure, Magnarothus, Militrua, Heisoteri
Plumetik, Avothius, Sana’ata, Turgeon, Ura, Novus Warden, Kavouradis, Varskela, Venatrox, Verdant Warden, Verklixin, Nakamaska, Vetemortem, Yohsog, Slaiorn, Meorlark
Arachyu, Zethines, Verza, Wewuix, Hyboria, Dalghara, Cavengauu, Aleicuda, Erridea, Empiterium, Flipli, Lactarim

Notes on Buff Eulopii

Buff Eulopii Buff Eulopii is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is no longer available in the gacha. It was obtainable during the Easter Event 2021 by fighting the Buff Eulopii boss.

It was later returned during the Easter Event 2022 as a random drop from the Scrambler boss.

Buff Eulopii is similar to Eulopii. The main differences between the two are that the Eulopii Buff looks larger, bipedal, more muscular, and has a broad torso and abs.

Notes on Polymonstrum

Polymonstrum This is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is available in the Herbivore Gacha. These tall beauties are friendly. If they ally with other herbivores, they take good care of the animal's life. Their horns reach the foliage high up on the trees, thus making noise. This helps to scare away any living creatures in the trees so that others will not eat them.

Notes on Sana'ata

Sana'ata Sana'ata is a terrestrial carnivore. The species is only available in the Rotation Store. When it comes to Sana'ata, they are spoken of as slow and very bulky creatures, found mostly near minerals or caves. They have pickaxe-like limbs over their shoulders, as well as a pickaxe-like outgrowth on the end of their tail. They are used for both combat and mining.

3
A TIER

In this section of the CoS tier list, we have the creatures that are a great option for a newbie. Most of them have special abilities.

Creatures
Logavian, Uldraake, Rusrin, Kaminaru, Kamigami, Jetebene, Tornir, Megalodystrix, Fabraashe, Adharcaiin, Aereis, Pacedegon, Aesho, Aholai, Amolis, Buukon, Sang Toare, Chrysos, Citrulantis, Dragonixsauria, Faecalu, Malupiscis
Mirageon, Effat, Ancient Galiryn, Idrabark, Thundrake, Oxidaizen, Garra Warden, Ghibli, Gorgonichus, Gloracus, Halaqual, Hikorshi, Kehmador, Keruku, Khetheral, Knalriki, Coniferon, Koipise, Koryser, Morinus, Galiryn
Thykallos , Murlk, Nindyr, Norskogg, Athulyth, Nymphasuchus, Lenarabu, Auraron, Reviiaton, Sarchias, Hisolidium, Sleirnok, Sochuri, Taurolystris, Equenix, Ovufu, Gurava, Therolachus
Corsarlett, Bazelii, Teinook, Tohukos, Phyremia, Puffwump, Tarakotu, Fellisio, Trikylo, Trutholbyeva, Chisudo, Tundrik, Undoli, Valkurse, Vaumora, Veludorah, Yama’tu, Ura
Zohdok, Zoocuu, Cenicara, Dunklaestus, Frigiboa, Zwevealisk, Haxaline, Anutill, Hebitoa, Starknol, Aueko, Takamorath, Phantaris, Clovilowper, Militura, Heiboktoruk
Flamerir, Skulderouge, Furnilixii, Veraiatrice, Sylvesqual, Paru-Gama, Vorpalus, Ushrumesh, Firakai, Noxulumen

Notes on Knalriki

Knalriki Knalriki is a terrestrial omnivore. The species is available in the Session gacha. Since Knalriki are small, they are nimble and very fond of food. They can often be found gathering around carcasses in the hope of getting full.

Knalriki are long-limbed creatures with spines running along parts of their bodies and scorpion-like barbs on the end of their long, thin tails. Their heads are slender and converge to a point, though they have no eyes and have numerous teeth that protrude from their mouths even when closed.

Notes on Therolachus

Therolachus The Therolachus is a semi-aquatic herbivore. The species is available in the Herbivores gacha and the Semi-Aquatic gacha. Therolachus resembles a hippopotamus with slender legs. Behaviour-wise, the Therolachus is similar to a rhinoceros or hippopotamus. They live in groups of up to 10 to 12 individuals, usually led by an alpha male. They are effective both on land and in water. If you are suddenly chased by this creature, do not worry that it will follow you for a long time, as they do not go far beyond their territory.

4
B TIER

B tier includes simple creatures that can help in battles, but require a lot more time and effort to do so. As with the A tier, it may take longer for them to become stronger.

Creatures
Silligie, Astolo, Arkmetta, Demetyra, Aesmir, Archinax, Galeostra, Konomushi, Arrainoa, Yenyasha, Bengon, Cantapodi, Cottol, Diemarjla, Diesura, Xenolif, Ani
Fest Pride, Gholbini, Melantha, Deluumar, Diokrine, Doragonix, Emphines, Denjzi, Euvias, Ferrah, Flixlit, Etheralotus, Hemokai, Hushike, Ikoran, Ibetchi, Khiku, Kiridian, Caldonterrus,
Kragnyx, Kriprik, Kyiki, Laibonich, Lissiceous, Momola, Nytoltalus, Pernirex, Phugu, Therokis, Mordelium, Borenhir, Reeox, Wystoria
cebreaker Meorlark, Traiboros, Veldys, Vin’rou, Maiueve, Molangai, Volnoirve, Wystora, Bolatra, Baruw, Nocta'Lune, Irizah, Lotremum

Notes on Diokrine

Diokrine is a terrestrial photocarnivore. This species was obtainable in a Limited gacha but is no longer available in any of them. The Diokrine is a green theropod with features similar to the dinosaur Dilophosaurus, featuring foliage ruffles and a head crest with a bright blue underside. These beasts are always hungry and searching for food. They are nimble, fast, and intelligent. But despite the above information, the creature is weak and unlikely to help you all that much.

5
C TIER

These creatures have to be given maximum attention if you want to get great combat performance out of them. It's wise to limit using them for the most part.

Creatures
Pseudora, Alkaksu, Ani, Astrothi, Beezu, Belluvaraptor, Valkyrie, Eulopii, Saikarie, Viridex, Moonelle, Levoneh, Rorolo, Fernifly
Parahexilian, Shro, Fyluf, Ghalgeya, Jeff, Irdegarde, Kemoti, Grysallmog
Kiiwin, Kriffin, Galtekron, Mekmek, Miik, Minawii, Nimoona
Pero, Prabiki, Ralokai, Saukuryn, Rukig, Shiyaro, Yiepir, Ouratum

Notes on Pero

Pero is a flying omnivore. The species is available in the Omnivores gacha and the Sky gacha. The Pero has a bird-like body form with a tiny beak-less face. There are two rows of glowing lights on its neck and tail, eight in total. Pero is a feathered bird with remarkable flight ability. As Pero grows, they have light bulbs that let them become invisible and hide from predators.

CONCLUSION

Our Creatures of Sonaria tier list is not the be-all and end-all. A properly grown and used C-tier creature can be just as effective as an S-tier one in a number of situations. It just sometimes takes more effort to get them there. We hope you found this CoS tier list useful and that you can now start training those at the top. We have covered a lot of different Roblox games, so you can also find a Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list, My Hero Ultra Impact tier list and a reroll guide for most of them.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.