Creatures of Sonaria tier list of all creatures
In this peculiar Creatures of Sonaria tier list, we'll guide you through all of the creatures and explain which ones are worth keeping.
Updated on Auguts 16th, 2026
Would you like me to also pull together a top 10 current meta creatures list so you can see where Idrabark and Deluumar sit compared to the absolute best?
We bet you have probably heard of Creatures of Sonaria if you're a fan of Roblox games. It has become very popular.
Creatures of Sonaria throws you into a fantasy world with mythical beasts, most of which are harmless to the environment. But these mysterious creatures include some bloodthirsty predators who seek to kill you.
To defend yourself from your enemies, you need to know which creatures are worth levelling up to be your guardians. Want to know which ones deserve your attention? Then you should take a look at our Creatures of Sonaria tier list.
We have creatures ranked based on their highest potential. The information provided in this guide is for guidance only and in no way restricts your choice.
1
SS TIER
At the very top of this Creatures of Sonaria tier list, you can find the most powerful creatures with practically no weaknesses. They take less time to train, as they are less demanding in terms of equipment.
|Creatures
|Turrim, Vielheart, Goreganthus, Khu'Vuk, Taburúún, Boreal Warden, Celeritas, Gobli, Crata Peretina, Gnolrok, Gramoss, Gyroudus
|Norrok, Morthorax ,Hellion Warden, Hygos, Kendyll, Lmakosauruodon, Lus-Adarch, Sar’Hingaro, Iztajuatl
|Gimon-Ogu, Scrimpeii, Sigmatox, Syroudon, Nolumoth, Yeba’idi, Brequewk, Pterolythux, Felikxtrox, Pliarys, Exotide, Shiziyou
Notes on Boreal WardenThe Boreal Warden is a terrestrial herbivore that was once available during Winter Events 2021-2022. The creature itself is mysterious and rare, making it very hard to find in Sonaria. These giants are rather passive, helping neighbouring herbivores who are looking for protection.
Notes on GramossGramoss is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is available in the Herbivore gacha. Gramoss is an obedient and sociable herbivore, capable of empathising with other creatures. It can often be seen sheltering small creatures under its body as they graze in search of food. Gramoss's body shape is similar to that of Koryser. It has small wings, which it is unable to use for flight. Its design and name may be a reference to gargoyles covered in moss.
Notes on LmakosauruodonLmakosauruodon is a herbivore that lives on the ground. You can obtain it in the Herbivore Gacha. It looks like a sauropod dinosaur. It has a beetle-like crest on the end of its nose and many spines on its neck. Its colours are turquoise, brown, and yellow.
2
S TIER
The creatures on this list are very strong and have one incredibly strong or several strong sides.
|Creatures
|Mycenlich, Grimcorr, Dioxikin, Vespritte, Korathos, Fyranili, Cimidstik, Imini, Aolenus, Haechionx, Archalium, Ardor Warden, Moemoea, Nyctoxon, Polymonstrum, Qurugosk
|Zoltraack, Muravil, Arsonos, Axothan, Boskurro, Buff Eulopii, Sturbi, Chamei, Yggdragstyx, Zeoarex, Cryptoth, Gryvila, Fleuralis, Salrahn, Umbraxi
|Embristiss , Capukoralu, Pentagloss , Exterreri, Imeaorn, Opralegion, Dieamarjla, Jotunhel, Kohikii, Laharpes, Luxsces, Lerachu, Lure, Magnarothus, Militrua, Heisoteri
|Plumetik, Avothius, Sana’ata, Turgeon, Ura, Novus Warden, Kavouradis, Varskela, Venatrox, Verdant Warden, Verklixin, Nakamaska, Vetemortem, Yohsog, Slaiorn, Meorlark
|Arachyu, Zethines, Verza, Wewuix, Hyboria, Dalghara, Cavengauu, Aleicuda, Erridea, Empiterium, Flipli, Lactarim
Notes on Buff EulopiiBuff Eulopii is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is no longer available in the gacha. It was obtainable during the Easter Event 2021 by fighting the Buff Eulopii boss.
It was later returned during the Easter Event 2022 as a random drop from the Scrambler boss.
Buff Eulopii is similar to Eulopii. The main differences between the two are that the Eulopii Buff looks larger, bipedal, more muscular, and has a broad torso and abs.
Notes on PolymonstrumThis is a terrestrial herbivore. This species is available in the Herbivore Gacha. These tall beauties are friendly. If they ally with other herbivores, they take good care of the animal's life. Their horns reach the foliage high up on the trees, thus making noise. This helps to scare away any living creatures in the trees so that others will not eat them.
Notes on Sana'ataSana'ata is a terrestrial carnivore. The species is only available in the Rotation Store. When it comes to Sana'ata, they are spoken of as slow and very bulky creatures, found mostly near minerals or caves. They have pickaxe-like limbs over their shoulders, as well as a pickaxe-like outgrowth on the end of their tail. They are used for both combat and mining.
3
A TIER
In this section of the CoS tier list, we have the creatures that are a great option for a newbie. Most of them have special abilities.
|Creatures
|Logavian, Uldraake, Rusrin, Kaminaru, Kamigami, Jetebene, Tornir, Megalodystrix, Fabraashe, Adharcaiin, Aereis, Pacedegon, Aesho, Aholai, Amolis, Buukon, Sang Toare, Chrysos, Citrulantis, Dragonixsauria, Faecalu, Malupiscis
|Mirageon, Effat, Ancient Galiryn, Idrabark, Thundrake, Oxidaizen, Garra Warden, Ghibli, Gorgonichus, Gloracus, Halaqual, Hikorshi, Kehmador, Keruku, Khetheral, Knalriki, Coniferon, Koipise, Koryser, Morinus, Galiryn
|Thykallos , Murlk, Nindyr, Norskogg, Athulyth, Nymphasuchus, Lenarabu, Auraron, Reviiaton, Sarchias, Hisolidium, Sleirnok, Sochuri, Taurolystris, Equenix, Ovufu, Gurava, Therolachus
|Corsarlett, Bazelii, Teinook, Tohukos, Phyremia, Puffwump, Tarakotu, Fellisio, Trikylo, Trutholbyeva, Chisudo, Tundrik, Undoli, Valkurse, Vaumora, Veludorah, Yama’tu, Ura
|Zohdok, Zoocuu, Cenicara, Dunklaestus, Frigiboa, Zwevealisk, Haxaline, Anutill, Hebitoa, Starknol, Aueko, Takamorath, Phantaris, Clovilowper, Militura, Heiboktoruk
|Flamerir, Skulderouge, Furnilixii, Veraiatrice, Sylvesqual, Paru-Gama, Vorpalus, Ushrumesh, Firakai, Noxulumen
Notes on KnalrikiKnalriki is a terrestrial omnivore. The species is available in the Session gacha. Since Knalriki are small, they are nimble and very fond of food. They can often be found gathering around carcasses in the hope of getting full.
Knalriki are long-limbed creatures with spines running along parts of their bodies and scorpion-like barbs on the end of their long, thin tails. Their heads are slender and converge to a point, though they have no eyes and have numerous teeth that protrude from their mouths even when closed.
Notes on TherolachusThe Therolachus is a semi-aquatic herbivore. The species is available in the Herbivores gacha and the Semi-Aquatic gacha. Therolachus resembles a hippopotamus with slender legs. Behaviour-wise, the Therolachus is similar to a rhinoceros or hippopotamus. They live in groups of up to 10 to 12 individuals, usually led by an alpha male. They are effective both on land and in water. If you are suddenly chased by this creature, do not worry that it will follow you for a long time, as they do not go far beyond their territory.
4
B TIER
B tier includes simple creatures that can help in battles, but require a lot more time and effort to do so. As with the A tier, it may take longer for them to become stronger.
|Creatures
|Silligie, Astolo, Arkmetta, Demetyra, Aesmir, Archinax, Galeostra, Konomushi, Arrainoa, Yenyasha, Bengon, Cantapodi, Cottol, Diemarjla, Diesura, Xenolif, Ani
|Fest Pride, Gholbini, Melantha, Deluumar, Diokrine, Doragonix, Emphines, Denjzi, Euvias, Ferrah, Flixlit, Etheralotus, Hemokai, Hushike, Ikoran, Ibetchi, Khiku, Kiridian, Caldonterrus,
|Kragnyx, Kriprik, Kyiki, Laibonich, Lissiceous, Momola, Nytoltalus, Pernirex, Phugu, Therokis, Mordelium, Borenhir, Reeox, Wystoria
|cebreaker Meorlark, Traiboros, Veldys, Vin’rou, Maiueve, Molangai, Volnoirve, Wystora, Bolatra, Baruw, Nocta'Lune, Irizah, Lotremum
Notes on DiokrineDiokrine is a terrestrial photocarnivore. This species was obtainable in a Limited gacha but is no longer available in any of them. The Diokrine is a green theropod with features similar to the dinosaur Dilophosaurus, featuring foliage ruffles and a head crest with a bright blue underside. These beasts are always hungry and searching for food. They are nimble, fast, and intelligent. But despite the above information, the creature is weak and unlikely to help you all that much.
5
C TIER
These creatures have to be given maximum attention if you want to get great combat performance out of them. It's wise to limit using them for the most part.
|Creatures
|Pseudora, Alkaksu, Ani, Astrothi, Beezu, Belluvaraptor, Valkyrie, Eulopii, Saikarie, Viridex, Moonelle, Levoneh, Rorolo, Fernifly
|Parahexilian, Shro, Fyluf, Ghalgeya, Jeff, Irdegarde, Kemoti, Grysallmog
|Kiiwin, Kriffin, Galtekron, Mekmek, Miik, Minawii, Nimoona
|Pero, Prabiki, Ralokai, Saukuryn, Rukig, Shiyaro, Yiepir, Ouratum