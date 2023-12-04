Roblox: Elemental Dungeons tier list - Best (and worst) elements
An up-to-date Elemental Dungeons tier list after Update 3!
Thanks to the ever-changing meta, creating an Elemental Dungeons tier list isn’t as easy as it is for most Roblox experiences. New elements get added, and old ones get dumped into oblivion. On top of all that, elements getting nerfed or buffed in an update are quite common. While no one likes this much uncertainty surrounding one of the most important aspects of the game, it is what it is. Players who love crawling through the elemental dungeons have already made peace with it. So, it’s about time someone made an updated Elemental Dungeons elements tier list.
Elemental Dungeons tier list explanationPost the latest update, there are 15 elements in Elemental Dungeons. We’re ranking them in five different tiers, from tier S to tier D. The S tier is the strongest, while the D tier is for the weakest elements.
Check out our Elemental Dungeons guide for beginners to learn more about the Elements and how to use them. The guide tells you how to obtain the Elements, use them effectively and get the best out of them. This tier list tells you which elements are worth obtaining and upgrading. Just a heads up, A tier is stacked because plenty of powerful elements have been nerfed down and some weak ones have been buffed.
S Tier
- Angel
- Reaper
- Phantom
With a new max mastery of 250, Angel has recently jumped from Epic to Legendary rarity. It is strong against Reaper, among others, and weak only against Lightning and Lava. It can deal massive AOE damage and heal nearby allies.Reaper was considered the best element before Phantom came along. This Mythic rarity element has a maximum mastery of 500. As you unlock new mastery, Reaper can summon minions that can tank and deal massive damage. As the final move, Reaper transforms into the Grim Reaper, bringing along certain death. Phantom dishes out high damage - you don’t need to unlock too many mastery levels to get the best out of this element because it has high spamability. Every move deals high AOE damage and it looks super cool.
A Tier
- Galaxy
- Lightning
- Light
- Lava
- Ice
- Dragon
When an element is strong against EIGHT of the total fifteen elements in the game, A tier is the least it deserves. Lightning is an Epic element that has been nerfed, nerfed, and nerfed, and yet still seems OP somehow. If it wasn’t for the nerfs, Lightning could have been in the S tier, but it still gives the Mythic and Legendary elements a run for their money. The damage-dealing abilities of this element are insane. Lightning is capable of destroying anything the game throws at you.Light is an Epic tier element that was added to Elemental Dungeons with Update 1. It has 300 max mastery, and much like other elements, Light also has FIVE abilities. However, what sets Light apart is the fact that its third ability, Light Ray, and the ultimate, Light Barrage, cast 16 ticks of damage while dealing 3-figure and 4-figure damage per tick respectively. Light is a decent substitute if you can’t get your hands on a Mythic element. Lava is the latest addition to the list of Legendary elements in Elemental Dungeons, and it’s a great addition. Strong against Angel and Phantom, has a summoning skill, can launch attacks that have up to 12 ticks, Lava is the complete package as long as you stay out of the Jungle Dungeon. Lava is weak against Earth and Galaxy elements and its range isn’t the best, but it gets the job done if you can get up close and personal.
Ice is exactly what you’d expect from an Epic element. It does plenty of damage, but it is not overpowered. Ice can fight and destroy anyone and anything, but it’s hard work. Unlike the Mythic elements, you can’t one-shot anyone with Ice. But that doesn’t make Ice a bad element. Once you reach a good enough mastery level, you can spam an Ice Barrage and Ice Shuriken combo to deal massive damage that goes as high as 10,000+.Dragon is a Legendary element that gives your avatar red and black wings and makes it breathe fire. The cosmetics alone make it one of my favourite elements. However, this tier list takes into account the damage-dealing abilities more than anything else. Thankfully, Dragon is decent at that too. With short and long-ranged attacks, Dragon can deal direct, AOE, and overtime damage by setting enemies on fire and spraying them with acid. But the best thing about Dragon is the boss killing abilities.
B Tier
- Fire
- Gravity
- Nature
Although it is Legendary, Gravity doesn’t really belong in the Legendary tier. While I won’t tag it as the weakest Legendary element in the game, it’s certainly not the strongest. The damage it deals is mediocre at best, but a couple of things are OP which saved Gravity from falling down to C tier. First is the seemingly unlimited range of the second skill, Meteor, and the second is the low cooldowns. Almost all of Gravity's skills become available within 5-10 seconds.Nature is the best Rare element in Elemental Dungeons. Just like Fire, Nature is also very beginner-friendly due to its high AOE damage, shorter cool-down times, and easy Mastery growth. The first two skills unlock at Mastery 1. Nature’s Beam can be used for snipping, direct attacks, and a small AOE attack as well. The second M1 skill, Tornado, also unlocks instantly and deals damage upwards of 20,000.
C Tier
- Earth
D Tier
- Water
- Air
I’ll just say it. Air is a bad Rare element that’s pretty easy to get early. However, you should forget about it as soon as you get it. Fighting enemies with Air is hard and fighting boss battles is harder. The attacks launched are all over the place and miss the target half of the time. It’s only strong against elements that are weaker than Air.
Low damage, high AOE, strong against SIX elements but weak against SEVEN, Water is a weird element and not in a good way. Water is the only element whose strongest ability is the first one. As you unlock Mastery Skills 2 and 3, the attack stats get lower and lower. It’s just not worth building on unless you’re really bored and are looking for a challenge.
That's it for my Elemental Dungeons tier list post Update 3. As the meta changes, which it surely will, I'll make sure to update this tier list accordingly.