is one of the three Mythic elements in the game, but it doesn’t sit at the same table as the other two. The reason is low damage. Galaxy is one of the quickest elements and has a decent range, but its damage gets progressively lower. On top of that, it’s weak against Water, and that has some consequences. The Black Hole skill is impressive, though, hence the A tier.

When an element is strong against EIGHT of the total fifteen elements in the game, A tier is the least it deserves. Lightning is an Epic element that has been nerfed, nerfed, and nerfed, and yet still seems OP somehow. If it wasn’t for the nerfs, Lightning could have been in the S tier, but it still gives the Mythic and Legendary elements a run for their money. The damage-dealing abilities of this element are insane. Lightning is capable of destroying anything the game throws at you.

is an Epic tier element that was added to Elemental Dungeons with Update 1. It has 300 max mastery, and much like other elements, Light also has FIVE abilities. However, what sets Light apart is the fact that its third ability, Light Ray, and the ultimate, Light Barrage, cast 16 ticks of damage while dealing 3-figure and 4-figure damage per tick respectively. Light is a decent substitute if you can’t get your hands on a Mythic element.is the latest addition to the list of Legendary elements in Elemental Dungeons, and it’s a great addition. Strong against Angel and Phantom, has a summoning skill, can launch attacks that have up to 12 ticks, Lava is the complete package as long as you stay out of the Jungle Dungeon. Lava is weak against Earth and Galaxy elements and its range isn’t the best, but it gets the job done if you can get up close and personal.

Ice is exactly what you’d expect from an Epic element. It does plenty of damage, but it is not overpowered. Ice can fight and destroy anyone and anything, but it’s hard work. Unlike the Mythic elements, you can’t one-shot anyone with Ice. But that doesn’t make Ice a bad element. Once you reach a good enough mastery level, you can spam an Ice Barrage and Ice Shuriken combo to deal massive damage that goes as high as 10,000+.

is a Legendary element that gives your avatar red and black wings and makes it breathe fire. The cosmetics alone make it one of my favourite elements. However, this tier list takes into account the damage-dealing abilities more than anything else. Thankfully, Dragon is decent at that too. With short and long-ranged attacks, Dragon can deal direct, AOE, and overtime damage by setting enemies on fire and spraying them with acid. But the best thing about Dragon is the boss killing abilities.