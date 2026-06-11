Rainbow Six Mobile sees dozens of devs gone in latest round of Ubisoft layoffs

Ubisoft Winnipeg, which includes devs assigned to Rainbow Six Mobile, has been closed

The layoffs affected over 65 developers, with 120 other devs reassigned from mainline Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Mobile was recently released after previously being announced all the way back in 2022

Unfortunately, layoffs seem to have become a fact of life for many in the gaming industry, mobile or otherwise. But even so, the bigger the company, the more often they seem to axe people. Case in point is Ubisoft and their latest round of sackings, which also affected a recent major release, Rainbow Six Mobile.

Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division: Resurgence were two major games that we had been keeping a weather eye on for a while. And after a period of radio silence, the two unexpectedly sped towards release earlier this year, and have overall been well-received, at least The Division has.

Gone in sixty seconds

However, today it came to light that Ubisoft had closed its Winnipeg studio , affecting over 65 developers, including a whopping 50 attached to the Rainbow Six Mobile project. Not only that, but more than a hundred developers on the mainline Rainbow Six Siege seem to have also been reassigned.

It could be said that Rainbow Six Mobile faces a bit of an uphill battle in terms of relevance. Quality aside, the original Rainbow Six Siege is now going on over a decade old, so it's not surprising that Ubisoft seem to be getting somewhat skittish about future support.

But just because the original is seeing a drop in care doesn't mean the same needs to be true of mobile. Destiny: Rising, for example, has actually already outlived its predecessor; however, I wouldn't blame Rainbow Six Mobile fans for being at least somewhat worried about what this latest spate of layoffs might mean for future updates.

Still, if you're looking for something else to put onto your to-play list on mobile, then there's plenty to choose from. Why not start with those on our list of the five new mobile games to try this week?