Best Metroidvania games for iOS
Updated on Januart 23rd, 2026 - added new game
Do you want to know what Metroidvania games are and which ones are the best? Look no further! On this page, you'll find a list of the best Metroidvania games for iOS devices.
About MetroidvaniaMetroidvania are typically non-linear 2D adventure platformers, heavily focused on character progression and the exploration of an interconnected game world. By obtaining special items, players can power-up their character and overcome obstacles in order to gain access to previously unreachable areas, opening up the game world for further exploration. Items like these are usually protected by a 'Boss' character, or they are hidden somewhere on the map.
Two titles that heavily influenced this genre are Nintendo's Metroid, and Konami's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.
Metroid (1986)Even though it's not the first game in this genre, Metroid is considered to be the most influential of its kind. The game features a huge, interconnected world filled with obstacles. Players, who control Samus Aran, must explore the map and collect power-ups that grant Samus new abilities or enhance her armour and weapon. With these new powers, Samus can retrace her steps and gain access to previously inaccessible areas of the planet Zebes.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)Castlevania: SotN is a non-linear 2D side-scrolling action-role playing game. The adventure takes place in Dracula's castle and players take control of Alucard, a half-human, half-vampire character. During the first part of the game, the objective is to explore the castle and take down Shaft, an enemy who's controlling Richter Belmont, a member of the vampire-hunters Belmont clan.
Once Shaft is defeated, an upside down version of the castle is revealed, filled with new enemies and traps. Players must then collect 5 pieces by taking down 5 bosses in order to face Dracula himself in the final battle.
There are many RPG elements incorporated in this version of Castelvania. By defeating monsters, Alucard gains experience points. Once a certain amount of points is reached he can level up and increase his attributes which are: Hit, Magic, Strength, Constitution, Intelligent and Luck. Various abilities and weapons can be acquired during the course of the game.
1
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons Remake
Tiny Dangerous Dungeons Remake is a - well, remake - if a retro metroidvania, now with new items, dungeons, secrets, and smoother gameplay for more modern devices. Even if you do not have nostalgia from the release 10 years ago, this remake is such a fun, full of life metroidvania, that you'll really enjoy exploring. Even the soundtrack is fantastic.
2
Vohenn
Vohenn is a stunning, pixel-art action-platformer with tons of metroidvania elements sprinkled in. There is tons of content in this game from items to discover like treasures chests, orb nests and plants to charms and abilities that can change your gameplay. The enemies and bosses provide a challenge and the game has clearly been made for mobile, creating something that feels super fun to play.
3
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Castlevania: SotN is one of the games that defined the Metroidvania genre, so it makes sense to start off our list with it. In this direct port of the original classic experience, you take control of Alucard and slash your way through Dracula's castle. There's no need to say much really if you like 'Metroidvania' games, you just have to play this one.
4
Dandara
If you are looking for a retro gaming experience, this title offers that and much more. Take control of Dandara and jump into the vast, 2D open-world of Salt, where a myriad of mythical creatures and well-hidden secrets awaits. During your boundless exploration, empower Dandara with new abilities and gain access to previously inaccessible areas. Wonderful pixel art, combined with a smooth control system, makes this game one of the best in the genre.
5
Dead Cells
The hit title is finally available on mobile and even though Dead Cells is described as a roguelike, let's not get too technical here. This 2D action platformer features a vast interconnected world, non-linear gameplay and a fast-paced combat system. You play as a failed alchemical experiment and explore an ever-changing castle in order to figure out what in the world happened to this place.
Also read:
- Dead Cells Gardeners keys and how to acquire them
- Dead Cells Cavern key - how to use it and where to find it
6
Grimvalor
Girmvalor is an atmospheric hack & slash platformer with stunning 3D visuals, a fast-paced combat system and many RPG elements. Take on the role of a lone wolf and explore the forgotten kingdom of Vallaris to discover the fate of its lost king. Earn experience points and level up to increase your stats up by killing enemies. Discover hidden weapons and trinkets, distribute skill points to fit your play style. It also gives you the option of playing offline.
7
Oddmar
In this action adventure platformer, you play as a Viking named Oddmar who struggles with life in his village. To prove himself and earn his place in Valhalla, Oddmar accepts a challenge and embarks on a long journey. During this adventure, Oddmar will discover his true power, and with the use of magical weapons and shields, he will overcome the many obstacles that lay ahead.
8
ICEY
In this award-winning 2D side-scrolling game, players control ICEY, a female cyborg on a mission to take down Judas, who destroyed the world with his minions. Players can follow the Narrator's voice and complete ICEY's adventure linearly, like a typical game, but they can also disobey his instructions and make him angry. The game features an intriguing storyline, excellent gameplay and a fast-paced combat system where players can put together combos and create their own fighting style. Compared to over games in the genre, some might find ICEY to be somewhat short.
9
Birk's Adventure
Birk's Adventure is a non-linear, 2D retro-styled pixel adventure game. The game features a mechanic that allows players to respawn in the last room upon death, making it ideal for casual gamers. It follows the story of a brave town boy named Birk. When mysterious forces appear in the Kingdom of Nidala, wanting to find out what is going on, Birk heads over to the old tower where the elder Merlin lives in order to get some answers. What he learns instead is that the King went missing and the sacred stone tablets that protect the kingdom have been stolen!
10
Shantae: Risky's Revenge
Shantae: Risky's Revenge is an action-adventure platformer and the sequel to Game Boy Colour game Shantae. Players control a half-genie named Shantae, who's on a journey to stop Risky Boots and take back the stolen lamp. In order to overcome obstacles and progress further into the game, players must find various transformation spells that grant Shantae new abilities.