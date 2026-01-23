Best Metroidvania games for iOS

Updated on Januart 23rd, 2026 - added new game

About Metroidvania

Metroidvania are typically non-linear 2D adventure platformers , heavily focused on character progression and the exploration of an interconnected game world. By obtaining special items, players can power-up their character and overcome obstacles in order to gain access to previously unreachable areas, opening up the game world for further exploration. Items like these are usually protected by a 'Boss' character, or they are hidden somewhere on the map.

Two titles that heavily influenced this genre are Nintendo's Metroid, and Konami's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Metroid (1986)

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997)

Even though it's not the first game in this genre, Metroid is considered to be the most influential of its kind. The game features a huge, interconnected world filled with obstacles. Players, who control Samus Aran, must explore the map and collect power-ups that grant Samus new abilities or enhance her armour and weapon. With these new powers, Samus can retrace her steps and gain access to previously inaccessible areas of the planet Zebes.Castlevania: SotN is a non-linear 2D side-scrolling action-role playing game . The adventure takes place in Dracula's castle and players take control of Alucard, a half-human, half-vampire character. During the first part of the game, the objective is to explore the castle and take down Shaft, an enemy who's controlling Richter Belmont, a member of the vampire-hunters Belmont clan.

Once Shaft is defeated, an upside down version of the castle is revealed, filled with new enemies and traps. Players must then collect 5 pieces by taking down 5 bosses in order to face Dracula himself in the final battle.

There are many RPG elements incorporated in this version of Castelvania. By defeating monsters, Alucard gains experience points. Once a certain amount of points is reached he can level up and increase his attributes which are: Hit, Magic, Strength, Constitution, Intelligent and Luck. Various abilities and weapons can be acquired during the course of the game.