Top 15 best hack and slash games for Android phones and tablets
This list brings you the best hack and slash games for Android for you to try out immediately. The games included in this list are handpicked and recommended by us having spent a good amount of time with them.
If you’re not familiar with what a 'hack and slash' is, it refers to gameplay that focuses on combat using melee weapons. It is also considered a sub-genre of beat ’em up games.
This term is only applicable to role-playing games, especially action RPGs. You will mostly find this genre in 2D side-scrolling games, which feature real-time combat including hand to hand and gunfights.
1
Brawl Stars
The first game on the list is Brawl Stars, a 3v3 multiplayer action title from Supercell. In this game, you unlock brawlers and team up with two other players to tackle the other team in an arena.
It features multiple fighters, each with unique skills and abilities that can be unlocked as you progress and earn in-game currency. If you are looking for the best brawlers, we got you covered! On top of that, there are also multiple modes to keep the gameplay interesting.Download Brawl Stars
2
Dead Cells
Technically, Dead Cells is a roguevania title, due to having a combination of roguelike and Metroidvania content. However, the game mechanics draw from the hack and slash genre, which is the reason it made its way onto our list.
Dead Cells is a pretty popular game that’s all about exploring a castle and a gloomy island. During your journey, you can try out tons of new weapons and tackle creepy monsters as you try to find a way out.
We uncovered a little secret for you, how to find and acquire Gardeners Keys and the Cavern Key as well!Download Dead Cells
3
Bleach: Brave Souls
Fans of Bleach, the hit Japanese anime, would surely love this game as Brave Souls features the same storyline and characters as the show. The game is a 3v3 real-time battle arena where you match up with players from around the globe and contest to become the best fighter.
It has all 13 Court Guard Squads, the Espada, Xcution, or the Stern Ritter for you to choose and play with. While playing, the game also plays brief clips from the original anime to let the players know about the Bleach Universe.Dowbload BLEACH: Brave Souls
4
Blade Bound: Legendary Hack and Slash Action RPG
Blade Bound tells the story of a fallen realm and the war that destroyed the entire kingdom. Luckily, you survived the war as The Sentinel helped you. You’ll be taking the role of the last remnant of a fallen order and avenge your men.
Prepare your army and rage war on your enemies to regain your kingdom. While you raise your army, you can craft new weapons, curate new strategies and explore the world of Ezura. In the meantime, you can also raid dungeons to get rewards.Download Blade Bound
5
Monolisk
Want to enjoy multiple genres with hack and slash mechanics in them? Monolisk could be a good choice if you want them in a single game. Its unique in-game builder lets you create and customise a dungeon and later fight with enemies to win rewards.
You can also add and invite friends to play with you and hop into their custom-built dungeons as well. As you keep clearing the dungeons, you will collect cards that are essential to improving your gameplay.Download Monolisk
6
Grimvalor
Bring peace by fighting your way through the darkness in the land of Vallaris. Grimvalor features fast-paced combat where you have to protect the kingdom and act swiftly before it falls to the mysterious evil power.
During your adventure, you can roam around the land of Vallaris exploring new places. You can complete a bunch of necessary quests which help upgrade your weapons and your character’s abilities.Download Grimvalor
7
Darkness Rises
Darkness Rises is a fantasy RPG with a story that revolves around a mysterious land that is being invaded by demons. As the main character, you will be tasked with entering hell and stopping the invasion by slaying the demons and the boss.
Apart from the main storyline, you can enter the exciting PvP Arena and compete against other players from your servers in real-time. Although it won’t add any progress to the main story, you can nab some precious goodies.Download Darkness Rises
8
Dan the Man
One of the best action platformers, Dan The Man, is worth trying if you’re looking for instant brawls paired with a funny storyline. There are a bunch of unique modes and tons of weapons and gear to choose from. In a recent update, it added a multiplayer feature where you can invite your friends to join the action.
In addition, you can create new heroes and customise them endlessly. Once you complete a certain level and unlock an achievement, you will be rewarded handsomely and that’ll help boost your hero’s level and stats.Download Dan The Man
9
Nonstop Knight 2
Nonstop Knight 2 is all about dungeon exploration and endless battles. Yes, once you enter the dungeon, all you have to do is chase enemies and loot to forge a legendary weapon. While exploring, you can also get your hands on epic weapons if you’re lucky enough.
To make things interesting, you get a chance to upgrade your character, which enhances your skills and abilities. On top of that, your weapon can also be upgraded after each match.Download Nonstop Knight 2
10
Honkai Impact 3rd
Honkai Impact is a 3D action RPG that not only has hack and slash mechanics but also focuses on social simulation. This title from MiHoYo is known for its combination of various genres.
You will control three characters that are known as Valkyries and engage in real-time combat. You can switch characters too if you want to try different skill sets and abilities. It has both single and multiplayer options and, depending upon your selection, the game story modes are made available.
If you decide it's worthy of your time, don't forget to check the Honkai Impact tier list and the compilation of codes for Honkai Impact, so you can get a good headstart.Download Honkai Impact
11
Dungeon Hunter 5
Needless to say, dungeon games generally have hack and slash mechanics. Do you want to become one of the fiercest bounty hunters? Dungeon Hunter 5 will let you live out that fantasy.
To begin with, select your hero and customize them in the way you want. After that, you can choose your favourite armour and weapon and change them whenever you want. Be sure to try out dozens of spell combos that inflict tremendous damage on enemy monsters. You can also invite your friends to help you complete quests and become one of the greatest Bounty Hunters.Download Dungeon Hunter 5
12
AnimA ARPG
Anima is an award-winning action RPG known for its special combat techniques and impressive graphics. What makes the game stand out from the rest in the genre is the evolution of the character according to the gameplay.
Once you reach a higher level, you can engage in a fight with the Super Boss. The map has secret locations that have a story attached to it. Unveil the story and tackle the monsters in the nearby areas to get rewarded and proceed through the levels.Download Anima: The Reign of Darkness
13
Brawlhalla
Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla is a hit platformer over 40 million players have played since its release. Choose your unique character from more than 50 and queue with randoms or invite your friends to climb the ranks.
To make your matches more interesting, the game has a dozen of maps that you can pick between before selecting a game mode. They include Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, Kung-Foot, and many more.
If you are looking for the best legends to pick, consult our Brawlhalla tier list.Download Brawlhalla
14
Beat Street
If you’re into side-scrolling games, then don’t miss out on Beat Street. This 2D retro-style title is about tackling evil gang members with single-touch controls. Basically, you will act as the hero of Toko City and free the people from the control of the gang members.
Each of the fighters has special martial art skills that can be unlocked by completing certain levels. Each kill has a story attached to it that depicts the genuine cause of the fight with the enemies.Download Beat Street
15
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
Another side-scrolling hack and slash title on the list. Castlevania Grimoire of Souls is all about playing with legendary characters from the series. Create your own army and fight with Dracula’s troops and earn back your castle.
Eventually, you will play as Alucard and later you can unlock popular characters, which include Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria. Each of these characters has unique skills and mechanics. Choose them according to the battle situation to bring the best out of them.Download Castlevania Grimoire of Souls
We are at the very end of the best hack and slash games for Android, and we hope you found a couple of headlines to satisfy your digital bloodlust!