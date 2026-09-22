This list contains the best Android hack and slash titles you must play now to satisfy your digital bloodlust

Updated on September 22nd, 2026



This list brings you thefor you to try out immediately. The games included in this list are handpicked and recommended by us having spent a good amount of time with them.

Out of the many hack-and-slash titles out there, it’s easy to get confused while choosing something to play. This list contains the best Android hack-and-slash titles you simply must play.

If you’re not familiar with what a 'hack-and-slash' is, it refers to gameplay that focuses on combat using melee weapons. It is also considered a sub-genre of beat ’em up games.

This term is usually applicable to role-playing games, especially action RPGs. You will mostly find this genre in 2D side-scrolling games, which feature real-time combat including hand-to-hand and gunfights.

Smashero

Smashero is a hack-and-slash RPG where you need to fight off endless waves of monsters and larger enemies, providing for a really intense battle! There are tons of different weapons: bows, scythes, gauntlets, along with a large number of abilities that you can start to unlock to increase your chance of survival. This is a good mix of hack-and-slash and the .io genre of games.

Bushido Bear

Bushido Bear is an adorable-looking hack-and-slash game, where you need to draw your attacks, watching your character then move in that path. There are a bunch of different cards that you can unlock, giving you abilities to take on more creatures, creating a very interesting and less intense twist on the hack and slash genre.

Hyper Light Drifter

Hyper Light Drifter is an award-winning console game that has made its way onto your mobile phones! This game has you exploring large lands, slashing your way through enemies and dashing your way over obstacles. It's a stunning game, perfectly remastered for mobile and well worth the price tag.

Immortal Awakening

Immortal Awakening is a hack-and-slash RPG where you have to contribute to the battle between Deities and Demons to earn your place in the world. It features multiple options when building your hero, allowing you to choose whichever skills you see fit to obliterate in the Arena and Dungeons. It's a title with clean, beautiful visuals, and if you take the time to follow the storyline too, you will find an exciting narrative with plenty of twists and turns.

Dead Cells

Technically, Dead Cells is a roguevania, due to having a combination of roguelike and Metroidvania content. However, the game's mechanics draw from the hack-and-slash genre, which is the reason it made its way onto our list. And because it's superb, obviously.

Dead Cells is a pretty popular game that’s all about exploring a castle, a gloomy island, an abandoned fishing village and other macabre locales. During your journey, you can try out tons of new weapons and tackle creepy monsters as you try to find a way out.

We've also uncovered a little secret for you - how to find and acquire Gardeners Keys and the Cavern Key as well!

Bleach: Brave Souls

Fans of Bleach, the hit Japanese anime, will surely love this entry as Brave Souls features the storyline and characters you already love. It is a 3v3 real-time battle arena where you match up with players from around the globe and compete to become the best fighter.

It has all 13 Court Guard Squads, the Espada, Xcution, or the Stern Ritter for you to choose from. While playing, the game also plays brief clips from the original anime just to make sure it sets the right tone.

Blade Bound: Legendary Hack and Slash Action RPG

Blade Bound tells the story of a fallen realm and the war that destroyed the entire kingdom. Luckily, you survived the war thanks to The Sentinel helping you. You’ll take on the role of the last remnant of a fallen order and look to avenge your men.

After preparing your army, you will wage war on your enemies to regain your kingdom. While you raise your army, you can craft new weapons, curate strategies and explore the world of Ezura, including taking on raid dungeons to earn some sweet rewards.

Monolisk

Want to enjoy multiple genres with hack-and-slash mechanics in them? Monolisk might be the perfect choice if that's what you're after. Its novel in-game builder lets you create and customise a dungeon and later fight enemies to win rewards.

You can also add and invite friends to play with you and hop into their custom-built dungeons as well. As you keep clearing dungeons, you will collect cards that will prove crucial in making you more powerful.

Grimvalor

Bring peace by fighting your way through the darkness in the land of Vallaris. Grimvalor features fast-paced combat where you have to protect the kingdom and act swiftly before it falls to a mysterious evil power.

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During your adventure, you can roam around the land of Vallaris, exploring new places and completing quests to upgrade your arsenal of weapons and improve your abilities.

AXE.IO

AXE.IO is one of the most dynamic hack-and-slash games for Android. It also offers online multiplayer, which makes it an exciting choice for anyone who likes to see how they stack up against other players. There's not too much to think about either - you and other players enter the battlefield and fight each other. There are more than 20 different characters to choose from, each with a distinct design. It sports colourful, minimalist graphics that will inevitably draw a few comparisons to Minecraft. Obvious comparisons aside, this is definitely one of the best time killers in the hack-and-slash genre.

Dan the Man

One of the best action platformers, Dan the Man, is worth trying if you’re looking for instant brawls paired with a funny storyline because violence doesn't always need to be serious. There are a bunch of unique modes and tons of weapons and gear to choose from. In a recent update, it added a multiplayer feature where you can invite your friends to join the action.

In addition, you can create new heroes and customise them to your heart's content. Once you complete a certain level and unlock an achievement, you will be rewarded handsomely, and that’ll help boost your hero’s level and stats.

Nonstop Knight 2

Nonstop Knight 2 is all about dungeon exploration and endless battles. Yes, once you enter the dungeon, all you have to do is chase enemies and gather loot to forge a legendary weapon. Simplicity at its finest. While exploring, you will also stumble upon epic weapons to add to your arsenal as well.

To make things interesting, you get a chance to upgrade your character, which enhances your skills and abilities, allowing you to tweak your build to suit your personal playstyle. On top of that, your weapon can also be upgraded after each match.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

The Devil May Cry series is a storied franchise, and now you can enjoy all the hack-and-slash action on mobile with Peak of Combat. Developed by NebulaJoy, it brings the fast and fluid slicing and dicing the franchise is known for, meaning you can rack up those impossibly high combos on the bus or train.

The series is known for being challenging for certain folk, often demanding quick reflexes and above-average timing. Don't let that intimidate you here, though. We've created a Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat beginner's guide to help you quickly grasp the basics and hit the ground running.

Dungeon Hunter 5

Needless to say, dungeon games often have hack-and-slash mechanics - it just suits the setting. And if you like that idea alongside the opportunity to become one of the fiercest bounty hunters? Dungeon Hunter 5 will let you live out that fantasy.

To begin with, you select your hero and make it feel nice and personal. After that, you can choose your favourite armour and weapon and then tweak them to suit your needs. Be sure to try out dozens of spell combos to discover which options allow you to rain down the most damage on your foes. You can also invite your friends to help you complete quests and become one of the greatest Bounty Hunters.

AnimA ARPG

Anima is an award-winning action RPG beloved for its special combat techniques. What makes the game stand out from the rest in the genre is the evolution of the character based on the gameplay.

Once you reach a higher level, you can engage in a fight with the Super Boss. The map has secret locations that have a story attached to it. Uncover the story and defeat the monsters in the nearby areas to get rewarded and proceed through the levels.

Brawlhalla

Ubisoft’s Brawlhalla is a hit platformer that over 40 million players have enjoyed since its release. Before heading online, you choose a character from a roster of 50 before queuing with randoms or inviting your friends to climb the ranks.

To make matches more interesting, the game has dozens of maps you can pick between before selecting a game mode. They include Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, and Kung Foot, among others.

If you are looking for the best legends to pick, check out our Brawlhalla tier list.

Beat Street

If you’re into side-scrolling games, then don’t miss out on Beat Street. This 2D retro-style entry is about tackling evil gang members with single-touch controls. Basically, you will act as the hero of Toko City and free the people from the control of the gang members.

Each of the fighters has special martial arts skills that can be unlocked by completing certain levels. Each kill has a story attached to it that depicts the genuine cause of the fight with the enemies.

Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is being advertised as the next-gen hack-and-slash, and it is nothing short of it. When you first step into the world of wonderful Valkyries, you'll be stunned by the level of detail on each character and adversary that you can encounter. Plus, the world that you'll visit is masterfully made, with vivid colours and exceptional details at every corner. However, it's not a next-gen game for those reasons alone; it also brings above-average gameplay that will be a bit strange at first, but then a whole new world of opportunities will open as you learn how to utilise your valkyries and turn them into real death angels. And since picking the right ones isn't as easy as it looks, use our Honkai Impact tier list ; it's much easier.

We are at the very end of our list of the best hack-and-slash games for Android, and we hope you found a couple of titles to satisfy your digital bloodlust!