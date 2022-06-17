This list contains the top 15 best Android hack and slash titles you must play in 2022 to satisfy your digital bloodlust

This list brings you the best hack and slash games for Android for you to try out immediately. The games included in this list are handpicked and recommended by us having spent a good amount of time with them.

Out of the many hack and slash titles on the internet, it’s easy to get confused while choosing a game to play. This list contains the top 15 best Android hack and slash titles you must play.

If you’re not familiar with what a 'hack and slash' is, it refers to gameplay that focuses on combat using melee weapons. It is also considered a sub-genre of beat ’em up games.

This term is only applicable to role-playing games, especially action RPGs. You will mostly find this genre in 2D side-scrolling games, which feature real-time combat including hand to hand and gunfights.