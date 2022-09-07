Top 25 best horror games for Android phones and tablets

Spooky thrills to give you chills!

Sometimes, you just want to be spooked - scared to the bone - as you try to figure out how to get out of a strange, sometimes impossible situation. The horror genre is an acquired taste, not everyone enjoys the challenge around being both afraid and stuck as they try to find their way out of it. Luckily there are loads and loads of horror games on mobile, and that's not just because the touchscreen brings you closer to the action than other input options.

Also read:

There's definitely a thrill that comes with the challenge of solving puzzles while being afraid of what is going on around you. If you're big into that thrill then you've come to the right place to find your next game. We've compiled the best horror games for Android devices currently available in 2022, and you can find them out by reading on.

Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.