Top 25 best horror games for Android phones and tablets
Spooky thrills to give you chills!
Sometimes, you just want to be spooked - scared to the bone - as you try to figure out how to get out of a strange, sometimes impossible situation. The horror genre is an acquired taste, not everyone enjoys the challenge around being both afraid and stuck as they try to find their way out of it. Luckily there are loads and loads of horror games on mobile, and that's not just because the touchscreen brings you closer to the action than other input options.
Also read:
There's definitely a thrill that comes with the challenge of solving puzzles while being afraid of what is going on around you. If you're big into that thrill then you've come to the right place to find your next game. We've compiled the best horror games for Android devices currently available in 2022, and you can find them out by reading on.Original list by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Fran Bow
Fran Bow is a creepy point-and-click adventure game where you are exploring the world of a small child, that ended up in an asylum after her parents were killed. Fran had also lost her cat, Mr. Midnight which was a present from her late parents. She decided to try to run away from an asylum and look for Mr. Midnight on her own.
Through her eyes, you will need to explore the world and find a way to cope with what has happened, all on your own.
It's one of the eerie Android horror games that will not disappoint those seeking the thrill of such an adventure.Download Fran Bow
2
Bendy and the Ink Machine
Taking inspiration from childhood classics like Mickey Mouse, Bendy and the Ink Machine has you exploring a studio that had, previously, created and animated a character called Bendy. After arriving at the seemingly deserted building, you’ll need to explore around quietly as an ink demon is now loose, looking to make sure you don’t get out alive.
It's one of those Android horror games that gets better and better the more you learn about the story behind it, so make sure to pay attention to all the elements you'll see in your surroundings - they might come in handy when seeking an escape!Download Bendy and the Ink Machine
3
Five Nights at Freddy's
If you’ve not heard of Five Night at Freddy’s, you should download it right now. It's one of the top Android horror games!
With a large cult following, many sequels, and tons of fan-made games of similar names, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a stealth game where you are trapped in a room, looking out at different places in an old Chuck E Cheese-esque place, trying to make sure nothing creeping out of the dark gets you.
Here is how you can play the Five Night at Freddy's unblocked, and in case you like it, we propose to take a look at the list of all FNAF games released so far.Download Five Nights at Freddy's
4
Sanitarium
Following the story of a young girl who has lost her memory and ended up in an asylum after a massive car accident, the Sanitarium is a truly creepy game. The similarity between the story of Fran Bow and this one is uncanny at the start, but, of course, it will clear out soon enough.
This game is riddled with intense puzzles, but it’s the complex and detailed story that transients between madness and reality that truly makes this one of the horror games for Android that stand out.Download Sanitarium
5
Dead Effect 2
Dead Effect 2 is more of a sci-fi shooter with horror elements than actual horror. On a spaceship somewhere in outer space, a virus has wound up that turns people into terrible monsters. You will have to use an extensive arsenal of cool guns to deal with them.
Dead Effect 2 really has a nice creepy atmosphere, thanks to excellent graphics and high-quality sound. The cold walls of the ship are drowning in darkness, the light is flickering, and the shadows are dancing, hiding creatures that intend to kill you. A simple plot and diverse missions make the game more interesting. In this game, you also have to search, explore, improve and repair equipment. You can play Dead Effect 2 offline.Download Dead Effect 2
6
Thimbleweed Park
Thimbleweed Park is a horror-thriller where somebody has ended up dead in a small town of 80 residents. It’s one of the Android horror games that won’t keep you up at night but is a game not to be missed if you want a little bit of unsettling in your life. The story is well connected and there is a lot to do while exploring a story that does have to do with someone being murdered.
Its pixelated 2D world will remind you of the titles made in the '80s and '90s, and you'll get the vibe of those cheesy detective movies that played about the same time. We are not talking about it in pejorative, those were awesome IMHO!
Not sure if you should try it out? Read our Thimbleweed Park review, as it will reveal all of the tiny details that you're interested in.Download Thimbleweed Park
7
Samsara Room
Samsara Room is just unsettling, there is just something not quite right. A point-and-click adventure game that has an unsettling feeling while being quite bright, you wake up in a room and need to escape, solving some challenging puzzles and seeing some creepy shadows lurking while you're trying to get out.
Samsara Room is well designed and has a great variety of puzzles. It's easily one of the best horror games for Android you could get your hands on.Download Samsara Room
8
Into the Dead 2
A zombie survival game with a story to keep you captivated, Into the Dead 2 is a first-person shooter where you need to use a multitude of weapons to keep zombies at bay, in order to protect your family from this world of the undead. It’s action-packed, unlike other slow, puzzle-based horrors, that brings something different to the genre.
The most important feature that makes it stand out from the sea of similar titles would be the story that evolves depending on your choices as well as different endings. This will allow you to replay it after a while without going through the same story over and over again. Another bonus is that this is an offline mobile game, so you can play it anywhere.Download Into the Dead 2
9
Slayaway Camp
Slayaway Camp is more horror-light, made for people who might want a bit of a scare but are still interested in actually playing a game that won’t give them nightmares. Putting you in the shoes of a serial killer trying to kill off teens at a summer camp, this game has you making paths that allow a swift and easy kill!
While we're not overly hyped about the unique blocky graphics, the game is full of good ideas and clever solutions sprinkled with gore elements. Read our Slayaway Camp review if you're curious to learn more!Download Slayaway Camp
10
Eyes - the horror game
Do you like jumpscares? We don’t! But Eyes has them.
A terrifying survival horror game full of ghosts, jumpscares and the feeling of always being watched. You’ll need to attempt to get out alive through the rooms that have been long abandoned but might have something useful in them anyway, as long as the lights stay lit. Developers describe it as a thriller, but there is nothing thrilling about soiling your pants!
Open your eyes and read our Eyes review before delving into the scary unknown. It's a must-have experience for the horror enthusiasts!Download Eyes
11
Slendrina:The Cellar
Clearly inspired by the Slenderman Stories, Slendrina: The Cellar takes you on a mission to find books in a dark and abandoned cellar. Never looking back, you need to be careful while walking in her territory, she could be literally anywhere. It's not really that complicated in terms of gameplay, but it's rather scary!
This title is one in a series of Android horror games with the same name, so if you enjoy this one, do check out what else Slendrina is up to.Download Slendrina:The Cellar
12
Hello Neighbor
Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about discovering the secrets that sit inside normal-looking houses - ones of your neighbor - after breaking into them!
Your neighbor in this game is an AI that learns by your moves, adapting to better protect themselves, while you try to discover whatever sinister secret they have within their basement. It's a creepily fun experience! Spoiler alert, your friendly neighbor is a scary dude, don't let him caught you.Download Hello Neighbor
13
Alien: Blackout
A creepy, spaced-based horror game, Alien: Blackout has you trying to keep yourself alive while trapped on a space station that’s got a terrifying alien on it, who is currently trying to hunt you and your crew. This alien will need outsmarting through choices and making decisions that will affect you and your crew members, you’ll need to be their guide to safety.
Alien: Blackout was a tad bit too short for our liking, but it was still a creepy enough experience to be worth a mention. Read our Alien: Blackout review if you want to know whether or not it's worth a shot.
14
Rest in Pieces
Taking the concept of common nightmares and fears, Rest in Pieces turns you into a fragile, porcelain doll trying to stay alive while getting closer to demons who live in your nightmares. Each character has their own fear, from clowns to sea monsters, all needing to be destroyed by making your way to the back of the world, avoiding dangers along the way.
We've reviewed Rest in Pieces, so if you're not afraid of clowns or other similar creepy characters, make sure to check it out!Download Rest in Pieces
15
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
Another game about killing campers, Friday the 13tth: Killer Puzzle lets you play horror movie icon Jason Voorhees, exploring the world to kill anyone in his path. It wouldn’t be a horror games list without a mention of a Friday the 13th game, and Killer Puzzle has over 100 levels for you to try and figure out, all while murdering the people around you.
This is a brilliant horror puzzler and a top horror game for Android, read the Friday the 13th review if you want to learn more!Download Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
16
I Am Innocent
I Am Innocent is a detective-based puzzle game that utilizes realistic phone calls, text messages, photos and documents that you’ll need to use during your investigation.
A bunch of teenagers have been murdered, all linked to the disappearance of your sister, which happened many years ago, and you’re the one that’s finally going to get to the bottom of this mystery. While it's not as creepy or jumpscare-y as other titles on the list of best horror games for Android, it's easily a mandatory addition to this list!Download I Am Innocent
17
Dead by Daylight Mobile
Dead by Daylight Mobile, is a port of one of the most successful multiplayer horror games on every platform. It's 4 vs 1, but don't think for a second that the one has a disadvantage. Au contraire, the one player controls the monster (hunter) that needs to catch all of the players trying to escape that little house of horror. Different hunters have different abilities and it's really fun trying to play with each one.
Other players are trying to start the machine and open up the exits and escape the slaughter. It's kind of like hide and seek, but if you lose, you die. The atmosphere is phenomenal, especially if you're playing as a survivor. We have some DBD Mobile codes, in case you decide to play it, they will come in handy.Download Detention
18
Limbo
Featuring a shadow-like graphic style, Limbo takes you into a creepy, dark, strange world looking for your missing sister as you try to avoid dangers and solve puzzles in the darkness. There is something creepy about playing through Limbo, whether that’s due to being a small child, alone in the woods, or due to the size of the monsters you end up facing.
It's one of the Android horror games where you are learning how to go through a certain area or how to avoid a creep by...dying. Repetitive dying will teach you how to avoid a certain monster, or solve any sort of conundrum. Interesting concept that's perfectly executed.Download Limbo
19
Knock-Knock
Knock-Knock is a creepy survival game where you are a lodger, in a cabin in the middle of the woods. It seems that either everyone has gone insane, or there is a darker presence at play, trying to make sure that you are afraid of the darkness and unknown that lurks around you. You’ll need to search through this home and find a way to escape insanity.
It surprised us in a number of ways - read our Knock-Knock review to learn how it managed to knock our socks off!Download Knock-Knock
20
Sara Is Missing
Exploring a missing girl’s phone, Sara is Missing is a story-based game where you examine text messages, emails, files, data, videos, and more to understand the last moments that Sara spent alive.
The game itself does feature some jumpscares (although they're quite scarce), but the choices that need to be made and the complex story that will unfold are definitely something to behold. It's brilliant!Download Sara Is Missing
21
Death Park: Scary Horror Clown
Exploring an abandoned amusement park that has a killer clown in it, you’ll need to be quick, quiet and solve puzzles to get out of the haunted house and away from this clown in Death Park.
The amusement park has been long abandoned, complete with hospitals, basements, mazes and a circus, all to bring a chill down your spine. It’s a horrifying 18+ game, and if you suffer from coulrophobia (fear of clowns) we strongly advise you to give this one a pass. After all, there are many other Android horror games to pick from our list!Download Death Park: Scary Horror Clown
22
Horror Hospital 2
Facing your fears in a hospital full of atrocities, Horror Hospital 2 sees you playing a young girl who’s wandering around a seemingly abandoned hospital, but there are terrors walking around, waiting for you to bump into them.
The game is captivating and the audio really helps create a terrifying atmosphere well worth checking out.Download Horror Hospital 2
23
Horrorfield - Multiplayer Survival Horror Game
Horrorfield has the added bonus of being able to play online, with others, in real-time who will help you survive (if you’re lucky). Joining a team of 7 different survivors, you’ll all have different abilities and jobs, with the main goal of surviving the night and fixing the generators that keep the horrors at bay.
It might not be as scary as some other Android horror games, but it's rather fun and the atmosphere can be rather tense when you know something is right behind you.Download Horrorfield
24
Erich Sann: Horror in the scary Academy
Going back to your old academy and stealing a violin doesn’t seem like a scary adventure, however, when there is a strange, older teacher who wants to stop you and loads of enemies to fight against, it’s going to be a bit more challenging. Not to mention far scarier.
Erich Sann is a stealth horror survival game with great ambient sounds to get you in the mood for some creepy discoveries and adventures.Download Evil Erich Sann
25
The Innsmouth Case
In another detective case, you are solving the disappearance of a small girl, taking you to a small fishing village full of mystery, unknown, and slightly unsettling. The Innsmouth Case is based on H.P. Lovecraft and combines horror and humour to make a well-rounded game with an interesting story that will give you a bit of a spook.
There's really no better title to finish up our list of Android horror games than this one. If you want a unique approach to the otherwise jumpscare-filled market, The Innsmouth Case is a welcome sight!Download The Innsmouth Case