Top 10 best Android aRPGs
Hack and slash enthusiasts will enjoy reading about the best Android aRPGs
Do you love slashing through action-packed brawls, dodging bullets or hunting for treasures while dungeon crawling? Sounds like the very best Android aRPGs in 2022 will be your bread and butter.
And as luck would have it, if you're looking for some of the best hack and slash or aRPGs for Android, you're in the right place. We've compiled a list of some of the most breathtaking action-packed games to keep you company for hours to come.
No matter if you prefer premium or free-to-play mobile games, we've got a selection of both to give you plenty of titles to scroll through.
Hack and slash? More like bash everything and everyone!Hack 'n' slash games fall under the action role-playing game (aRPG) category, but unlike your typical aRPG experience, in a hack 'n' slash, you'll shift your attention mainly towards the fighting aspect of the game.
Simply put, ARPGs are slightly more strategy-heavy than hack and slash games, but overall they're both cut from the same RPG sub-genre cloth. So if you want to find Android aRPGs that perfectly fit all your needs, let's take a look at our list by clicking the big blue button below.
1
Punishing: Gray Raven
There's no better game than Punishing: Gray Raven, a recent release and an incredible Android aRPG game to kick off our list. In Punishing: Gray Raven you will form a team of Constructs (a.k.a. fighters) who are tasked with taking out the Punishing virus that's corrupting the world.
It is a stunning-looking game, with plenty of futuristic elements and more than enough tasks to keep you busy for hours on end. The game has all the right elements to make it a must-play in every hack 'n' slash fan's repertoire, and thus it gets our landing spot on the best Android aRPG games list. Don't forget to read our Punishing: Gray Raven tier list - it'll give you all the details you need to get a better start!Download Punishing: Gray Raven
2
Pascal's Wager
If realistic games are more up your alley, Pascal's Wager is one of the best options available. This amazing hack'em up aRPG looks well-refined and plays exceptionally, both with controller support and touchscreen. It's also a premium game, so no ads will bombard you as you try to play - and that's a huge relief.
Receiving constant updates and in-game events, players can also opt for some additional (paid) DLCs to enhance their experience. And while it is a single-player experience, it doesn't get boring at all. On the contrary - it gives the player time to immerse themselves into the story without having to fear falling behind the other players on the ranking ladder. It's absolutely brilliant.
While we don't have a review for the game yet, we do have a list of 3 things you should know about Pascal's Wager - so make sure to check it out!Download Pascal's Wager
3
AnimA ARPG
A beautiful, fast-paced ARPG that encompasses all the best elements that make a game of the genre one of the best picks. It features a rather dark theme, with more than 10 different environmental scenarios set in completely different conditions - some in snowy moutains, others in creepy dungeons.
It's a true hack n slash experience down to its very core, that you don't want to miss.Download AnimA ARPG
4
Eternium
Eternium is one of those old-school ARPGs that looks eerily similar to Diablo. It could easily fall into the same category as the up-and-coming Path of Exile Mobile and Diablo Immortal since the graphics are realistic, the touch controls are decent, and the skills and dungeons are very intuitive.
Every single aspect of Eternium feels great, and if you're a seasoned ARPG player, you will find that from equipment crafting to spells and boss battles, it all makes perfect sense in the way they've been adapted. Haven't heard of it yet? Then make sure to give it a try ASAP - it's free!Download Eternium
5
Darkness Rises
Dark theme? Check. Alluring NPCs selling you premium packs and loot chests that you find it difficult to say 'no' to? Check. Badass-looking characters? Double check!
Darkness Rises is an Android aRPG that not only looks great, but it's also stylised in such a way to make you feel bad if you're not logging in every day to claim those free chests. It pays a lot of attention to every detail, and you'll be able to tell that right away.
As for the gameplay, it tends to get fairly repetitive in the end, or if you try to farm for a specific item, but aside from that it's not as difficult as to send you straight into oblivion. Instead, Darkness Rises is a hardcore wannabe game, but with pay-to-get-there elements. Nonetheless, it's gorgeous and a great overall experience. Use some of the coupon codes for Darkness Rises to claim gems, gold, adventure keys and a whole lot of other goodies if this game tickles your curiosity.!Download Darkness Rises
6
Chronicle of Infinity
One of the most recent aRPGs that hit the market, and it's not hard to tell because the graphics is exceptional. You can play it as any other auto battler if you'd like, but AI is doing pretty good work at utilising the skills and attacks into a meaningful and rather deadly symphony.
Note that the gameplay is flashy, which will bother the fans of games with a dark setting like Diablo. The gameplay is similar to most other aRPGs, you'll collect the items, earn some EXP, level your character and prepare it for the next big challenge.
The takeaway? It is a pretty fun game if you want something action-packed to give you your daily dose of mad tapping. Feel free to use the codes for Chronicle of Infinity as they will certainly boost your account, especially at the start.Download Chronicle of Infinity
7
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
Looking for a brilliant action role-playing game for Android with state-of-the-art hack and slash battles, clean-looking graphics, and controller support? Then look no further, because Titan Quest is here! With multiple scenarios, DLCs and characters featuring interesting spells at your fingertip, you've got a premium game that is worth the price.
It might come at a price at first, but hear me out - in Titan Quest: Legendary Edition you have every single DLC and update, which means you won't have to spend a dime further. You can enjoy the game for what it is, a brilliant old-fashioned aRPG. Clear quests, loot chests and kill bosses. That's what we love to see.Download Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
8
Almora Darkosen RPG
Another retro-style aRPG, Almora Darkosen is a top-down game that takes key elements from Diablo and other big titles and merges them into one. It looks fairly simple at the start, but in reality, it's all about the grind. You need to collect powerful equipment to help you complete the story because, surprise surprise, you won't be able to kill a fly if you aren't strong enough!
The element that won it for us though is the enriched gameplay and the lack of pay-to-win elements. Just like in Diablo and Path of Exile, you can complete the game without IAPs, but if you want to pay for something, you'll pay to remove ads or to purchase a Premium Account. It's simple and to the point, just what we love to see in some of the best Android aRPG games!Download Almora Darkosen RPG
9
Grimvalor
You've probably heard of Dark Souls. If you have, then chances are you've heard of Grimvalor too. It's basically Dark Souls on mobile. This beautiful hack & slash RPG platformer looks great, feels right, and is challenging enough to send shivers down your spine every time you dodged a figurative bullet (or a literal sword).
You'll assign points to various attributes and try to enhance your character as much as possible while training to defeat mighty bosses and avoiding the traps that lie ahead. Grimvalor doesn't resemble your typical platformer, but rather takes those elements into the aRPG scene and gives you slices of hope that you'll survive with what you have (which is not often true). Read our Grimvalor review if you want to know more about our experience playing it!Download Grimvalor
10
Mighty Quest for Epic Loot
Another top-down action, Mighty Quest for Epic Loot is a game where you can afford to take it easy from time to time, and that's not something we typically see with such fast-paced games. You're essentially a dungeon fighter, slashing your way through waves of enemies and trying to get that epic loot.
In reality, you're just fighting non-stop in order to collect items and upgrade them (until you run out of resources) and then do that time and time again. It's quite repetitive, but it's also fun. The graphics are colourful and unlike some of the other Android aRPG games on the list, this one feels rather lighthearted. Just read our Mighty Quest for Epic Loot review and you'll understand.Download Mighty Quest for Epic Loot