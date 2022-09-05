Guardian Tales codes for Gems, Gold, Stamina and more (September 2022)

- checked for new codes

If you play regularly and are looking for Guardian Tales codes, your search ends here. We will share a list of all working Guardian Tales codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, such as gems, gold, stamina, EXP and much more.

List of all working Guardian Tales codes

DREAMING - New!

GT2YEAR - Use this code to get 500 gems

- Use this code to get 500 gems GT4EVER - Use this code to get 200 Stamina

- Use this code to get 200 Stamina ONEMOREYEAR - Use this code to get 200k Exp

- Use this code to get 200k Exp HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Use this code to get 500 gems

- Use this code to get 500 gems SHINYPRESENT - Use this code to get 50k gold

- Use this code to get 50k gold BIRTHDAYWISHES - Use this code to get 50 hero crystals

- Use this code to get 50 hero crystals HEREISCAKE - Use this code to get 100 stamina

- Use this code to get 100 stamina MEMORYLANE - Use this code to get 50 hero crystals

Expired codes

VAMPIREORDEMON

AFTERNOONPICNIC

LIBERAMECHA

CLOVER

FOURLEAF

EMERALDPALACE

DEMONSBLOOD

XELLOS

BINGO

SLAYERSNEXT

LINAINVERSE123

GOURRYFORFREE

COLLABORATION

WorldColdCoffeeWarm

WinterBluesWho

HAPPYNEWYEAR

FRESHSTART

GIVECOFFEE

LOVEISINTHEAIR

EARTHORFIRE

TIGERYEAR

CHOCOLATECUPID

CHOCOLATEROMANCE

HOLIDAYSPIRIT

XMASCAROL

SILENTNIGHT

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

ARECOUPONS

FORXMAS

ALLWEWANT

THISWASH4LLOWEEN

PR1SONBR3AK

1NTERMISSION

DRUIDK4NNA

shenmountain

SUCCUBUZZ

TR4V3L

warlord

archenemy

Skgrdn

KNTBRY

M1R1FT

playworld13

PRIVATENYAN

GREATKATSBY

BATQUEEN

BIRTHDAY

android

Dungeon

TEATAN

RANPANG

INVADER

BARI

Heavenhold

Yuze

guardian123

tales456

baywatcher

submerge

colossus

D3MONS

WORLD12

L1L1TH

ISAWTHESIGN

L1VENOW

S34SON2

50summongift

naclearsalt

nastrawhat

navastcoat

naicysteel

nabrightarch

naminicrown

nanosysheep

naswiftwave

napirateking

nawholethrill

How to redeem Guardian Tales codes?

For Android

Launch Guardian Tales

Click on the cog in the upper right-hand side of the screen

Click on the account setting and press the Coupon code button

Copy and paste any of the active Guardian Tales codes from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

For iOS

Go to the Guardian Tales redemption centre

Select your region and enter your user number

Copy and paste any of the active Guardian Tales codes from above in the text area

Click on submit

Launch Guardian Tales and collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox

Redeeming Guardian Tales codes is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem them:

Guardian Tales is available on both Android and iOS. You can get it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.