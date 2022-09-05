Guardian Tales codes for Gems, Gold, Stamina and more (September 2022)
Updated on: September 5, 2022
If you play regularly and are looking for Guardian Tales codes, your search ends here. We will share a list of all working Guardian Tales codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards, such as gems, gold, stamina, EXP and much more.
Of course, we are featuring a number of different code articles like Descenders codes, Survivor io codes that will get you gems and coins, but also daily links like the free spins for Coin Master.
List of all working Guardian Tales codes
- DREAMING - New!
- GT2YEAR - Use this code to get 500 gems
- GT4EVER - Use this code to get 200 Stamina
- ONEMOREYEAR - Use this code to get 200k Exp
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Use this code to get 500 gems
- SHINYPRESENT - Use this code to get 50k gold
- BIRTHDAYWISHES - Use this code to get 50 hero crystals
- HEREISCAKE - Use this code to get 100 stamina
- MEMORYLANE - Use this code to get 50 hero crystals
Expired codes
- VAMPIREORDEMON
- AFTERNOONPICNIC
- LIBERAMECHA
- CLOVER
- FOURLEAF
- EMERALDPALACE
- DEMONSBLOOD
- XELLOS
- BINGO
- SLAYERSNEXT
- LINAINVERSE123
- GOURRYFORFREE
- COLLABORATION
- WorldColdCoffeeWarm
- WinterBluesWho
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- FRESHSTART
- GIVECOFFEE
- LOVEISINTHEAIR
- EARTHORFIRE
- TIGERYEAR
- CHOCOLATECUPID
- CHOCOLATEROMANCE
- HOLIDAYSPIRIT
- XMASCAROL
- SILENTNIGHT
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- ARECOUPONS
- FORXMAS
- ALLWEWANT
- THISWASH4LLOWEEN
- PR1SONBR3AK
- 1NTERMISSION
- DRUIDK4NNA
- shenmountain
- SUCCUBUZZ
- TR4V3L
- warlord
- archenemy
- Skgrdn
- KNTBRY
- M1R1FT
- playworld13
- PRIVATENYAN
- GREATKATSBY
- BATQUEEN
- BIRTHDAY
- android
- Dungeon
- TEATAN
- RANPANG
- INVADER
- BARI
- Heavenhold
- Yuze
- guardian123
- tales456
- baywatcher
- submerge
- colossus
- D3MONS
- WORLD12
- L1L1TH
- ISAWTHESIGN
- L1VENOW
- S34SON2
- 50summongift
- naclearsalt
- nastrawhat
- navastcoat
- naicysteel
- nabrightarch
- naminicrown
- nanosysheep
- naswiftwave
- napirateking
- nawholethrill
How to redeem Guardian Tales codes?Redeeming Guardian Tales codes is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem them:
For Android
- Launch Guardian Tales
- Click on the cog in the upper right-hand side of the screen
- Click on the account setting and press the Coupon code button
- Copy and paste any of the active Guardian Tales codes from above in the text area
- Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards
For iOS
- Go to the Guardian Tales redemption centre
- Select your region and enter your user number
- Copy and paste any of the active Guardian Tales codes from above in the text area
- Click on submit
- Launch Guardian Tales and collect your rewards from the in-game mailbox
Guardian Tales is available on both Android and iOS. You can get it from Google Play or the App Store.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.