Land of the rising thumbs

Updated on October 7th, 2026

Where would our beloved hobby of video games be without the influence of Japan? We have no doubt that it would exist in some form, but it would probably be drabber, less popular, and less fun.

Imagine: no Nintendo, no Sega, no Square Enix, no Taito. Or, to put it another way, no Mario or Zelda, no Sonic, no Final Fantasy, no Space Invaders. That sound you just heard was the sound of a million nerds all crying out at once.

Japan pretty much bailed out the video games industry in the '80s, with the legendary Nintendo Entertainment System (aka the Famicom) single-handedly kickstarting a moribund market.

And that market would look very different today without the Sony PlayStation. On the positive side, you might actually be able to buy a console without some scalper yoinking it out of your virtual basket. But imagine what you'd have to let go...

These are the best Japanese mobile games for iPhone

We've been skirting around a rather awkward point here. Japanese developers and manufacturers haven't played as big a role in the smartphone gaming industry as they did in the console industry. While it kind of missed the boat in the early days of the influential iPhone (made by an American company, of course), it's certainly come through with some dazzling mobile games in recent years.

From ports to original efforts, the following games cover some solid ground. And most have that hard-to-define Japanese magic about them.

Super Mario Run

We still can't believe Super Mario Run exists. This is a genuine Nintendo-made platformer for your iPhone, which is all that we could've hoped for. While it has been cleverly adjusted for touch controls, it doesn't make the screen any more clunky, which we've often seen in other games that have been adjusted to mobile. To put it plainly, it's the auto-runner nigh-on perfected! Curious to learn more? Read our Super Mario Run review!

Downwell

Downwell is a roguelike platform-shooter that borrows as many of its ideas from Spelunky as it does from Japan's arcade shooter past. The game resembles many of the old-school games that we could often see in Japan's famous Arcades. The result is a uniquely intense and varied experience. Read our Downwell review to find out why we love this roguelike so much!

Final Fantasy IX

Most fans will vouch for other games from the FF series as the best Japanese mobile game, but we'll go with IX. It's an undervalued JRPG in its own right, plus the iOS conversion is top drawer. We can really delve into that true "Final Fantasy experience" that we clearly know from the previous titles, and the fact that it's on mobile doesn't change it one bit. From the graphics aspect down to the gameplay, there is nothing that feels out of place. Want to have an authentic Japanese game experience? Then look no further than Final Fantasy! You should also read our Final Fantasy IX review too!

Dragon Quest VIII

A worthy companion piece to Final Fantasy IX as a lesson in how to handle a JRPG conversion, Dragon Quest VIII bravely flips the view to portrait while retaining the same epic sense of adventure. You'll find all the classic elements of an RPG, but elevated to the tenth level. And for all of you wondering if it's any good in the era of so many new games, the answer is a swift YES. It's never too late to start playing a seriously good JRPG! Just read our Dragon Quest VIII review - it'll give you all the answers you need.

Streets of Rage 4

We all know that Sega built the original, made back in the '80s and '90s, and I have played the first and second games for countless hours. Of course, it was played in the hot seat then, so both you and your friend could shout at the screen angrily, or cheerfully, depending on who's getting it in the nose. Streets of Rage 4 is the perfect sequel to a beat 'em up series, where original characters are included, but this time they are defending the streets from the evil syndicate that's running things these days. You can once again defend the streets with someone you know, or you can try it on your own. The arsenal of weapons at your disposal is significant, but if you want to be chivalrous, go ahead and use your arms and legs. Just note that adversaries won't be kind in return.

Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now is a location-based game by the creators of Pokémon Go. MH Now has you travelling around your local area, fighting monsters and levelling up equipment. There are daily quests, stories to follow, and all of the classic monsters you have seen previously in Monster Hunter. The party-up feature allows you to take on larger monsters with your friends, which brings a fun feel to the whole experience. If you are a fan of the MH genre or just of killing massive beasts, this is a really fun title to take on and a bit different from the rest of this list.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

The game that put the 'vania' in Metroidvania (alongside Super Metroid) is now playable on iOS courtesy of Konami. This is one of the finest, most ambitious, and just plain meatiest action-platformers ever made. There's never a shortage of enemies to slay or bosses to defeat, and if you've been dabbling in the Netflix series and can't get enough, here's the game to fill that void!

Layton's Mystery Journey

This is the first of the Layton games to be made with mobile at least partially in mind from the start, and it shows. Layton's Mystery Journey offers a slick series of touchscreen puzzles, bound together with the usual Layton panache. While it might not look like it, the game's unique style and character building are made extremely witty. There will be tons of dialogue, and the game is oddly slow-paced, especially when you put it next to Super Mario Run or even Castlevania. So, it's not for everyone. However, it's worth a shot if you're into complex puzzle games. You should check our Layton's Mystery Journey review if you want to find out more.

Final Fantasy VII

For most, this is the best part of FF, and they will defend that opinion by blood if needed. Just smile and nod when you see blood in their eyes. Jokes aside, FFVII might be the best in the franchise. It has the most memorable characters, including a villain that you can't forget. Gameplay-wise, this JRPG is close to perfection, and certainly has set some standards that are hard to reach. Characters can be customised (not the looks) because they use a combination of spells and abilities, which gives a much-desired freedom to create various and diverse teams. The story is exceptionally written, and you'll soak it up like a dry sponge. Note, however, that this is a pay-to-play Japanese game.

Aka to Blue

With legendary Japanese developer Cave no longer in the mobile shmup business, Aka to Blue is the next best thing. It's a faithfully Cave-esque bullet-hell shmup from a company headed up by a former Cave employee. If you love the genre, this is one game that will take home the trophy. Simple, well-made and packed full of everything you need. Nothing feels out of place. Read our Aka to Blue review if you're curious to learn more about the game and why we appreciate it as much as we do.

Chrono Trigger

It's not a perfect port (though it was recently upgraded), but Chrono Trigger still deserves its place on this list for being one of the finest JRPGs of all time. Its crazy time-bending plot, in particular, is a thing of beauty. From the title alone, you know that this is a star amongst Japanese mobile games - with a solid history on other platforms, the iOS transition makes it even more appealing to JRPG aficionados.

Kartrider Rush+

KartRider Rush+ from South Korean-Japanese publisher NEXON arguably plays a better, more fully-featured game of Mario Kart than Mario Kart Tour - and if you do decide to give it a go, have a look at our list of tips and tricks to help you ace the race.

Disgaea 1 Complete

Arguably one of the finest strategy RPGs of all time, this complete (re)package has arrived on iOS, and it's still ruddy lovely. You can't argue that the graphics are quite... outdated, but it's still as charming as ever. JRPG fans will play this gem every now and again, without much concern for its date of release. A good game is a good game regardless of age.

Fate/Grand Order

We can't have a complete list of Japanese games without even mentioning the Fate/ series. Actually, it's quite difficult to pick a single one, especially if you are familiar with anime or manga. From the graphics to the story, every aspect of the game is well-polished to reflect exactly what's needed. Just make sure you keep up with the story because the game has an original one, which closely ties with the others in the series. Also, we have a Fate Grand Order tier list for you!

Disney Twisted Wonderland

The story of Disney Twisted Wonderland reminds me a bit of Harry Potter. You're being summoned through the mirror into the magical world of Night Raven College. As you had nowhere else to go, you took the role of a student, while actively looking for a way home. You'll meet a lot of characters in the academy, and what's rather interesting is the fact that they were inspired by the Disney villains! Hence the title, in case you were wondering. It's a narrative adventure JRPG that will keep you interested for a while. If you love the concept, take a look at the Disney Twisted Wonderland tier list & reroll guide that we made; it will help you out immensely.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade

One of the top Japanese games at the moment, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade is a turn-based RPG with standard gacha mechanics. It's based on a wildly popular anime, and the story complements it nicely. You'll collect characters and unlock the story, which is completely animated and will make you feel like you're watching anime instead, since it's very well-made. If you get stuck and don't know which characters to pick, we have a tier list for Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade that's updated regularly.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The next on the list is a pretty popular card game inspired by Japanese manga and developed by Konami. In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you have to create your deck and compete with other players. The most unbelievable thing about this is the number of cards; you will find 10,000+ different cards here.

If you're a newbie, we recommend you start with the solo mode, where you will learn the basics of gameplay and many interesting facts about the world. To help you master it even faster, we have created a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel guide with some useful tips for beginners. Make sure to check it out!

Fire Emblem: Heroes

Nintendo's second mobile game is full of zip and character. Given that it's a turn-based strategy game, it works remarkably well as a bite-sized mobile experience. Just make sure that you don't let that character list wear you down, in case you want to stay on top of your game with the "best characters".

To make it easier for you, we have devised a FEH tier list to give you a few hints of which characters you should aim for.

Epic Seven

This gacha has the right name. The story is truly epic. Diche, goddess of life, created a plant called Orbis, and one of the Gods, Nihilum, sent an Archdemon to destroy it because he could. Now, Diche created a guardian of the covenant to defend it with other guardians, and they succeeded. However, another Archdemon was sent, and this created a cycle of their appearances and fighting until the world succumbed. Of course, Diche used even more of her power to restore life on the planet, preparing for the final battle, and that's where you step in.

If you're having trouble picking the right characters, have a look at our Epic Seven tier list!

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Football Manager 2024 Mobile is very much a British-made game, but Japanese titan Sega publishes it. Any chance to squeeze this comprehensive football sim into a list is gratefully received. You can choose your favourite team, sign your favourite players to the team, and implement whatever tactics you see fit for those players. There's no limit to what you can do, as long as you have a plan (and that plan should include you winning all the matches). It's easily one of the best Japanese mobile games, and some consider it one of the best sports mobile games in general!

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation

You get the same demon-collection impetus and anime-inflected presentation as the core series, but achieved with a striking sense of immediacy. With a beautiful UI and engaging character dialogues, interlocked with immersive combat, this Japanese mobile game doesn't deliver anything short of the expectation - and the anime already set the bar for it quite high! We've reviewed Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2, so give it a read if you're curious how it plays out!

Blue Archive

In Blue Archive, you will travel to the Federal Investigation Club, located in Kivotos, a secret location that cannot be found on the world map. You will become part of a system aimed at training people and will create elite units from them. The main task of the observer is to constantly improve the team and create new battle tactics. Your troops can hide behind cover, launch frontal attacks, and call in powerful area strikes to take opponents by surprise. Of course, these are not all the features of the Blue Archive combat system - most of them you have to discover on your own! And if you want to read more guides about this game, feel free to check out our Blue Archive tier list.

Tsuki's Odyssey

After all the fighting games and RPGs, let's try something different. Tsuki's Odyssey sets you up at the riverbank in a Mushroom Village that has all kinds of colourful characters. You'll meet them, get involved, go fishing, and, most importantly, decorate. Decorations in Tsuki's Odyssey are masterfully done; there are hundreds of items and furniture pieces from different eras that you can rotate all around the house, turning it into a cosy home.