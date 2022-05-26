Definitive Fate Grand Order tier list for the "grandest" heroic spirit

Ozymandias

2 High difficulty quests tier list High end difficulty quests tier list. To provide some brain-racking stimulus to challenge-seeking enthusiasts, FGO contains some of the most difficult boss fights throughout the story mode. In addition, challenge quests are frequently found in many events and contain lucrative rewards - from crystallized lore to summoning tickets, which are some of the rarest items. So, in this tier list, we will take into account how each servant fares against these high end difficulty quests, including story boss fights, memorial quests and challenge quests. SS Tier Class Name Evaluation Shielder Mash Kyrielight Your starter heroic spirit. Her standout attribute is her solid support skills. Her first significantly boosts your allies’ defenses to sky high levels. Her second skill provides a targetable invincible buff to protect your ally from danger for a turn. Her 3rd skill can taunt enemies, making her a good punching bag thanks to her one-and-only Shielder class that renders attacks from other classes neutral. Her NP - Lord Camelot provides exceptional defense buffs along with an attack buff to make your team capable of enduring any punishing hits. However, one caveat, she only reaches her full potential after clearing Camelot (Singularity 6). One major disadvantage, however, would be her inaccessibility in later parts of the game (Lostbelt Arc 2) as Ortinax form takes her place for lore reasons. Caster Hans Christian Endersen A must-have, Hans is a versatile support unit that offers significant value for its rarity. He is nicknamed a mini Merlin thanks to his wonderful skill kit (post buff) and NP. His NP - Marchen Meines Lebens provides attack, defense, and healing per turn and Critical Star drop rate to every ally. Despite the downside that his buffs have a chance to miss, he more than makes up for it by being able to consistently cast his NP thanks to his high NP gain and 2nd skill that offers an instant 75% NP charge. He functions exceptionally well for a critical-based team as he can provide buffs to allies to increase critical star count. Lancer Cu Chulainn The mighty cockroach. His skill kit makes him a resilient option for any content with a difficult boss unit. With his second skill providing a 3-turn evade with a relatively low cooldown, as well as a Guts buff through skill 1 giving him a second fighting chance. He can get himself out of a tough spot with his 3rd skill that cleanses all sorts of debuffs from him and heals HP. His NP - Gae Bolg is also not something to scoff atIn fact, it packs good ST damage even against classes he is neutral against. Overall, he is a must have for any tough content as he can pull off a last stand. Ruler Qin Shi Huang Literally the Great Wall of China. His primary method of dealing damage is through immensely high critical damage with his normal attack cards. His greatest asset: NP - Domination Beginning forces enemies to only attack him for a turn while an invincibility buff is active at the same time, making him impervious to all attacks, unless enemies ignore invincibility. His class as a Ruler further increases his durability as it automatically makes him resistant to almost all the other classes barring avengers and berserkers. However, his greatest exploitable weakness is his overreliance on his buffs for peak performance. Caster Jeanne D’Arc (Alter) A powerhouse boasting one of the highest attack stats with high hit counts that is sure to cripple Ruler enemies and any high health foes. Her 1st skill contributes to the high damage by further enhancing her critical damage output. Adding to the pentation is her NP - La Grondement Du Haine that can deal massive damage to a single enemy while shunning them from any buffs for one turn. For survivability, she comes with an invincibility buff with her 3rd skill for one turn. Her 2nd skill, however, is a bit niche as it ups the attack damage of allies with the dragon attribute which not many servants are associated with. Saber Beni-Enma Well known for her Gordon Ramsay shenanigans. Game-wise she scored is popular for offering excellent utility to the team. Her 2nd skill, slaps all kinds of maladies (decreased defense, critical rate and the invaluable NP seal) on enemies, while her 3rd skill gives your team a significant advantage by providing party-wide 10% NP charge and, most importantly, makes your team more resistant to buff removal. Her NP - Judgment by the Ten Kings, Wicker Box’s Fate is the bane of all chaotic evil entities, which most boss enemies share an alignment with. Caster Zhuge Liang (Waver) A must-have for any team. He’s stellar for the same reasons stated in the farming section of this list: a targetable 30% NP charge to ally and party-wide 20% NP charge, along with a slew of good buffs. His NP - Unreturning Formation shines through by stalling enemies by reducing their NP gauge and also has a high chance of stunning them. Rider Sima Yi (Reines) Similar to Zhuge Liang, but instead she offers a party-wide 10% NP charge and a targetable 20% NP charge to an ally. She makes up for the lower charge with a targetable invincibility buff that can withstand two hits for 3 turns with her 3rd skill. Her NP - Unspoken Formation offers a unique buff to your allies that negates any class disadvantage to your allies, meaning your Lancer won’t take super-effective damage from a saber. Caster Asclepius Another fantastic support heroic spirit, whose NP - Resurrection Fraught Hades offers a party-wide Guts that revives allies when knocked out once (a trait that is exclusive and only shared with Irisviel). He also comes with healing utility as his NP bestows heal per turn (for 3 turns) while his 1st skill can instantaneously restore a significant chunk of HP, along with the bonus of cleansing debuffs with his 3rd skill. He also decently boosts NP generation for your allies with NP gain from skill 2 and instant party-wide 20% NP charge. Rider Sakata Kintoki (Rider) One of the best welfare servants that is sadly not obtainable by any means right now. He is a character that does everything, dealing sky high damage and supports the team indirectly by having the best critical star generation with how easy it is to form Quick chains. His high hit count and great NP gain makes it possible to spam his ridiculously powerful NP - Golden Drive again and again, especially with how easy it is to unlock his NP’s maximum potential. Archer Chloe von Einzburn Just like Rider Kintoki, she is also another welfare whose damage potential tops even the highest rarity. She’s the textbook definition of an overpowered servant. She has stellar damage, ability to spam NP readily with her 2 Arts face card with a staggering 6 hit counts and good NP gain, all while dealing exceptional critical damage. To top it all off, her NP - Tripe Cane Wings absolutely murders any foe and can bypass any who attempts to hide with Evade buff. To go along with it, her 3rd skill provides an instant 50% NP charge to ensure she can fire off her NP in rapid succession. Berserker Cu Chulainn (Alter) One of the best ST damage dealers thanks to the high damage output from his NP - Curruid Coinchenn, high attack stat and the boon of being a Berserker. Unlike his fellow Berserker peers, as a Cu Chulainn, he comes with a skill set designated to significantly increase his chances of survival. His 2nd skill confers 2 times evasion at a low cooldown of 5 turns that makes it spammable. He also comes with guts for 3rd skill. Caster Merlin The backbone of any Buster team and one of the best support heroic spirits whose capabilities will stay unmatched even with the passing time. His 3rd skill can significantly buff a Buster servant along with increased HP. Remarkably, his 2nd skill can provide a one-turn invincibility buff to allies to dodge a big bullet from enemies. He also possesses exceptional Critical shenanigans. Just like the top support servants, his 1st skill provides an imperative party-wide 20% NP charge along with attack up. To top it all off, his NP - Garden of Avalon provides consistent NP charge, critical star generation and recovery. With a good art distribution and excellent NP gain, he can fire off his NP consecutively and stack the effects. Caster Tamamo No Mae Undeniably, her standout attribute is Skill Cooldown Reduction by 1 (an extremely rare commodity). She provides this via her NP - Eightfold Blessing of Amaterasu, along with continuous heal and decent party-wide NP charge. She functions well in an Arts team as her 3rd skill provides an Arts damage up buff. Her 1st skill stalls enemies by decreasing their NP charge by 1 while her 2nd skill is a bit lackluster as it only focuses on amping up her defense. Caster Scathach Skadi The backbone of any Quick team whose presence really breathes new life to Quick-based heroic spirits. Her NP - Gate of Skye provides a party-wide Evade along with a slew of buffs (attack up, critical strength and a niche Death Immune gimmick) and just like many others. Her 3rd skill is straightforward as it provides an instantaneous 50% NP charge. Her main utility lies with her 1st skill that provides significant Quick damage plus critical damage up. S tier heroic spirits Nero Claudius (Bride) Edmond Dantes Xuanzang Sanzang Jeanne D’Arc Leonidas Ryougi Shiki (Assassin) Jack the Ripper Scathach Enkidu Sakata Kintoki Euryale Gaius Julius Caesar Arjuna Alter Shuten Doji Ozymandias Mordred (Rider) King Hassan Helena Blavatsky Tamamo No Mae (Lancer) Artoria Pendragon (Archer) Meltryllis Amakusa Shiro Robin Hood Lancelot (Saber) Katsushika Hokusai Asagami Fujino Katsushika Hokusai (Saber) Nagao Kagetora Gilgamesh Altera the San(ta) Tomoe Gozen Minamoto no Raikou (Lancer) Ishtar (Rider) Lanling Wang Super Orion Nagao Kagetora Spa 3 Bonus : SSR selection SSR ticket selection - guide and recommendation

As with other gacha games, to celebrate its' 17 million download milestone, each player is awarded a SSR selection ticket that runs from 14th April until May 30th. Newcomers can grasp this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a SSR heroic spirit from a pool of 25 to kick start their journey. However, to further enhance the bonds between Master and heroic spirit, several conditions have to be met in order to make them a permanent addition to your roster and these include: 1.Perform at least one ascension

2.Take your shiny SSR off into quests and reach bond 5, rest assured this is easy to do within a day. To commemorate this occasion, we have also prepared this list to solve a dilemma for newcomers. We thoroughly examined who has the best performance throughout the game. P.S: There will be another permanent SSR ticket implemented during the 6th anniversary of the game, with a larger pool of selectable heroic spirits, stay tuned! Highly recommended - Best Picks Class Name Evaluation Caster Zhuge Liang (Waver) The staple of any team, his skillset provides an abundance of utility, with the NP charge to your ally servants (50% to a single servant, 20% to every servant) along with valuable damage and defense buffs. To add to his arsenal, his NP has a high chance to disable enemies for a turn by stunning them with the added advantage of lowering their NP gauge by 1. Perfect for any tough challenge quests. Players commonly bring along two for farming (one from support servant, the other one under the player’s ownership) Caster Tamamo No Mae A very good team support that provides consistent healing by NP looping, her NP is also invaluable as it can reduce skill cooldown of your allies by 1, which is a rare commodity. Rider Achilles The best Rider-class AoE damage dealer in this roster, suitable for farming and high end difficulty quests. He can also act as a makeshift defense thanks to his taunt skill that directs all attacks toward him for one turn. Saber Artoria Pendragon Deals impressive AoE damage, and while she may not perform much in current meta, she is poised to receive multiple game-changing buffs in the future that make her absolutely top tier. Also a bonus point for being the poster girl. Lancer Enkidu His skill set makes him a particularly excellent ST damage dealer that can fare well against all kinds of bulky foes in Challenge Quests, particularly enemies with the Divine trait as his NP stuns them. He has high sustainability as one of his skills can heal a whopping 10000 HP and debuff removal to keep him healthy. He can amplify his Buster/Quick/Arts damage output with his skill. Just like Jack the Ripper, his high hit counts allow him to support the team by generating a surplus amount of critical stars. Considerable Pick Xuanzang Sanzang Jack The Ripper Francis Drake A strong ST damage dealer that can self-charge NP by a whopping 80% while buffing allies to let them gain NP more easily. Her skill can taunt enemies and make her a punching bag. Ideal for content with a tough Assassin boss. A very powerful ST damage dealer with good NP gain, ideal for taking down bulky foes and is more effective on females - true to her lore. Her high hit counts can indirectly support the party through generating an enormous amount of critical stars. In challenge quests, she can also dispel buffs from a tough enemy. Lastly, she can also serve as a healer thanks to her skill that restore a chunk of HP to an ally. A great AoE damage dealer ideal for farming situations thanks to her self-charge NP by 50%. Her skill offers good NP damage and Attack buffs to offensively support allies. Mordred Bradamante Jeanne D'Arc Deals high AoE damage thanks to her self-buffs her skill kit provides. Ideal for farming situations, her skill can generate critical stars on the spot to support the team. In the future, Artoria is the superior option but nevertheless she is still good in her own right. An AoE damage dealer primarily used for farming content, Even in hard content, any team appreciates the 60% chance to stun with her NP, as well as 20% NP charge and debuff removal to an ally as support. A bulky supporter thanks to her class as a ruler. Her NP provides a party-wide invincibility and is instrumental for a lot of challenge quests that require endurance. Left Arrow 0 / 3 Right Arrow Next Up :

