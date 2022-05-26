How Tos

Definitive Fate Grand Order tier list for the "grandest" heroic spirit

By Anderson Han
|
iOS + Android
| Fate/Grand Order
Definitive Fate Grand Order tier list for the "grandest" heroic spirit

Fate Grand Order is a popular turn-based RPG (and a juggernaut in the gacha scene) based on the Fate IP, the brainchild of Nasu Kinoko that has become a household name since 2004 and has spawned a loyal following in the Nasuverse. It is renowned for going above and beyond to expand on its original Nasuverse by introducing a brand new plot filled to the brim with climaxes that lead to entertaining pay-offs and memorable boss fights, further enhanced by its colourful cast of characters. 

With its massive cast of 200 and more heroic spirits. We, alongside the professional opinions from the lovely community, have devised a definitive tier list to help players better micro-manage their scarce resources. There will be instances where the skill kit of a heroic spirit sounds good on paper, but in reality, its execution was botched. Note that FGO is renowned for the tradition where lower rarity can be on par or superior to its higher rarity counterparts. As a matter of fact, we are confident that 99% of the heroic spirits will see use in any part of the game’s content.

About the tier list

  • NP stands for Noble Phantasm, the ultimate skill of each servant based on their heroic deeds in the past (or legends). Each servant has a unique NP that can support the team, damage-dealing or a mix of both. This alone also adds diversity to each servant’s playstyle. It is further categorized into Single Target that focuses on debuffing or dealing very high damage to one target, followed by AoE aka Area of Effect that can hit all enemies across the field that is mostly optimal for clearing waves of mobs in farming stages. Last but not least we have the supportive NP that can cast a wide array of buffs or heal to the team, or the other way round, casting debuffs to enemies and weakening them. 
  • As mentioned above, this game revolves around the three card types: Buster/Quick/Arts. Buster is associated with higher damage, Arts is used to replenish NP, Quick for generation of critical stars. They define the "meta" of the entire game. Each servant's NP is grouped into one of three categories. In this list, we colour code servants according to their NP type, with green representing Quick, red representing Buster and lastly blue representing Arts
  • In light of the lack of PvP in FGO, we will rank each heroic spirit according to their performance in the game on a separate list for farming and high difficulty content, respectively. During the ranking, we set the assumptions that each servant's potential is maximized by the correct synergy of Quick/Buster/Arts meta. All 3 skills maxed out at level 10 and NP was set to level one by default, as most heroic spirits get by just fine with NP level 1 without needing to "gacha" for multiple copies of the same servant.

Quick Navigation

With all that out of the way, let's begin our Grand Order and take back humanity's future.

Farming quest tier list

  • Farming tier list. As is a traditional practice in gacha games, FGO requires players to grind stages repeatedly to acquire resources, ranging from EXP cards to ascension materials. The farming stages typically consist of 3 waves, with each wave featuring multiple fodder enemies, this will include the daily farming quests located in Chaldea Gate, Free quests, and event farming quests (with lottery farming quests being the fan-favorite as it yields a surplus of essential materials). So, most heroic spirits with an AoE NP will perform considerably well. However, recently, some farming stages contain a high HP mob (such as Raid-type events where players have to work together to bring the health of a high HP mob down to 0 in order to progress the story) that provides the perfect stage for some good ST servants to shine. In this list, we will examine and group each servant based on how well they perform based on several attributes, including: NP gain to determine NP looping potential, as well as Damage output. As this is strictly for farming purposes. Unit survivability will not be taken into consideration. But more focused on the attributes or class they possess that make them the superior farming choice that can clear waves per turn.

    • SS Tier

    Class

    Name

    Evaluation

    Berserker

    Miyamoto Musashi (Berserker)

    While her disadvantage of dealing 5000 damage to self on her 3rd skill in exchange for second life (guts) sounds discouraging, she is still without doubt one of the top tier AoE servants for farming. This is made better thanks to her class as a Berserker. Her signature skill allows her to double her hit counts and increase NP generation, allowing her to fire off her powerful NP Garnyuu-Jima in no time.

    Archer

    Arash

    His NP - Stella has a multiplier that allows him to deal devastating AoE damage (in exchange for his life) sufficient enough to kill waves of mobs with a neutral class against him. Providing a free switch-in for your backline servants. His 3rd skill provides his own self 30% NP charge.

    Avenger

    Space Ishtar

    Her gimmick of altering her formidable NP - Edin Shugurra Quasar type between Quick, Arts or Buster earned her a spot here, allowing her to synergize well with any team, coupled with extremely high damage output (thanks to multiple buffs by her own skill set) and an instant 50% NP charge. Coupled with her innate type advantage as an Avenger with 1.1x modifier to her base attack. She is a solid choice

    Berserker

    Arjuna (Alter)

    An AoE Buster NP servant that deals higher damage (his base damage is without doubt one of the highest in the game) when more debuffs are stacked on enemies thanks to his 1st skill. His 2nd skill also allows his Buster face cards to deal astronomical amounts of critical damage and is particularly useful for dealing with singular high HP mobs. Last but not least, his powerful NP - Mahapralaya further reduce enemies resistance to any attacks of Buster type.

    Foreigner

    Katsushika Hokusai

    She’s an AoE NP servant with the niche of dealing extra damage against humanoid enemies (or in official words, enemies associated with the “Man” attribute) which is more common among enemies and servants alike, making her role as a farmer servant more prominent. Her 3rd skill is unique as with every normal Arts face card attack, she is capable of reducing the foe’s Defense and make them more vulnerable. As a bonus she can also use her 1st skill she to instantly charge her NP by 30%.

    Caster

    Zhuge Liang (Waver)

    A must-have for any farming decks. His skills provide 20% party wide charge (along with excellent defense and attack buffs) and a targetable 30% NP charge (along with increased critical damage) to a single servant.

    Caster

    Chen Gong

    Caster counterpart of Arash. His NP - Kikaku Ichijin has a multiplier that makes him deal devastating AoE damage in exchange for a servant's life (by default, your first servant present in the team will be killed). This is seen as a boon as it allows for free switch-in for your backline servants. In addition, he provides a party-wide 10% NP charge, along with a defense buff to bulk up your team. His 3rd skill is specially good to provide Buster card buff for servants.

    Caster

    Merlin

    The backbone of any Buster team, his skill provides a powerful Buster damage buff to an ally, while also providing a party-wide 20% NP charge along with significant attack buff. His NP - Garden of Avalon further supports the team by providing a 5 turn 5% NP charge as well as continuous healing.

    Caster

    Nitocris

    Her selling point is her high instant-death rate towards waves of mobs that efficiently offset her slightly low damage output from her AoE NP - Anpu Neb Ta Djeser, perfect for the daily farming quests, coupled with a whopping 120% NP charge that allows her to fire off her NP instantly makes her an exemplary choice.

    Caster

    Scathach-Skadi

    Backbone for any Quick-based team, she provides excellent Quick damage support to a single Quick-oriented servant. She also provides an excellent 50% NP charge to one ally to let it fire off its NP faster. Her NP can also increase attack as well as Critical strength for the party.

    Rider

    Leonardo Da Vinci (Rider)

    Her standout attribute is the NP overcharge skill she can provide to the team with 3rd skill (along it is a nice little 10% NP charge), while her AoE NP - Beautiful Journey deals significant damage, it also provides a party-wide 20% NP charge. To top it all off, her 1st skill makes her NP spammable as it provides a 20% self-charge for 3 turns consecutively.

    Berserker

    Sakata Kintoki

    A ST NP servant with an impressive 50% NP charge, he's excellent at dealing with singular mobs with high HP in farming stages in events or raid-boss style farming stage (seen in Lady Reine’s Case File Events and Rashomon for instance)

    S tier heroic spirits

    Ishtar

    Gilgamesh

    Nikola Tesla

    Karna

    Ereshkigal

    Summer Ishtar

    Shuten Doji

    Spartacus

    Jeanne d’Arc

    (Archer)

    Leonardo Da Vinci

    Romulus Quinirus

    BB (Summer)

    Mysterious Alter-Ego Lambda

    Kama

    Fionn mac Cumhailll

    Parvati

    Sei Shonagon

    Helena Blavatsky

    Murasaki Shibuku

    Achilles

    Summer Nero Claudius

    Sieg

    Sima Yi (Reines)

    Xuanzang Sanzang

    A tier heroic spirits

    Francis Drake

    Artoria (Lancer Alter)

    Suzuka Gozen

    Artoria Pendragon (Alter)

    Artoria Pendragon (Lancer)

    Mordred (Rider)

    Mordred

    Artoria Pendragon (Archer)

    Asagami Fujino

    Tamamo No Mae

    Minamoto-no-Raikou

    Gilgamesh (Caster)

    Astolfo

    Cleopatra

    Nitocris (Assassin)

    Sitonai

    Valkyrie

    Wu Ze Tian

    Sakata Kintoki (Rider)

    Semiramis

    Bradamante

    Voyager

    Paul Bunyan

    Osakabehime (Archer)

    Ryougi Shiki (Saber)

    Lancelot (Berserker)

    Altera

    Odysseus

    Cu Chulainn (Alter)

    Emiya

    William Shakespeare

    Tawara Touta

    Amakusa Shiro

    Avicebron

    Circe

    Thomas Edison

    Quetzalcoatl (Samba/Santa)

    Nezha

    Napoleon

    Jeanne D'Arc Santa Lily

    Edmond Dantes

    Helena Blavatsky(Archer)

    Ozymandias

    High difficulty quests tier list

  • High end difficulty quests tier list. To provide some brain-racking stimulus to challenge-seeking enthusiasts, FGO contains some of the most difficult boss fights throughout the story mode. In addition, challenge quests are frequently found in many events and contain lucrative rewards - from crystallized lore to summoning tickets, which are some of the rarest items. So, in this tier list, we will take into account how each servant fares against these high end difficulty quests, including story boss fights, memorial quests and challenge quests.

    • SS Tier

    Class

    Name

    Evaluation

    Shielder

    Mash Kyrielight

    Your starter heroic spirit. Her standout attribute is her solid support skills. Her first significantly boosts your allies’ defenses to sky high levels. Her second skill provides a targetable invincible buff to protect your ally from danger for a turn. Her 3rd skill can taunt enemies, making her a good punching bag thanks to her one-and-only Shielder class that renders attacks from other classes neutral. Her NP - Lord Camelot provides exceptional defense buffs along with an attack buff to make your team capable of enduring any punishing hits. However, one caveat, she only reaches her full potential after clearing Camelot (Singularity 6). One major disadvantage, however, would be her inaccessibility in later parts of the game (Lostbelt Arc 2) as Ortinax form takes her place for lore reasons.

    Caster

    Hans Christian Endersen

    A must-have, Hans is a versatile support unit that offers significant value for its rarity. He is nicknamed a mini Merlin thanks to his wonderful skill kit (post buff) and NP. His NP - Marchen Meines Lebens provides attack, defense, and healing per turn and Critical Star drop rate to every ally. Despite the downside that his buffs have a chance to miss, he more than makes up for it by being able to consistently cast his NP thanks to his high NP gain and 2nd skill that offers an instant 75% NP charge. He functions exceptionally well for a critical-based team as he can provide buffs to allies to increase critical star count.

    Lancer

    img src="https://media.pocketgamer.com/artwork/na-28595-1652960490/scozspfnc1fgqkabzvgry4knhf6-bahqbwih0zsjynsmwaipp4mcw45tlp6p.png" alt="">Cu Chulainn

    The mighty cockroach. His skill kit makes him a resilient option for any content with a difficult boss unit. With his second skill providing a 3-turn evade with a relatively low cooldown, as well as a Guts buff through skill 1 giving him a second fighting chance. He can get himself out of a tough spot with his 3rd skill that cleanses all sorts of debuffs from him and heals HP. His NP - Gae Bolg is also not something to scoff atIn fact, it packs good ST damage even against classes he is neutral against. Overall, he is a must have for any tough content as he can pull off a last stand.

    Ruler

    Qin Shi Huang

    Literally the Great Wall of China. His primary method of dealing damage is through immensely high critical damage with his normal attack cards. His greatest asset: NP - Domination Beginning forces enemies to only attack him for a turn while an invincibility buff is active at the same time, making him impervious to all attacks, unless enemies ignore invincibility. His class as a Ruler further increases his durability as it automatically makes him resistant to almost all the other classes barring avengers and berserkers. However, his greatest exploitable weakness is his overreliance on his buffs for peak performance.

    Caster

    Jeanne D’Arc (Alter)

    A powerhouse boasting one of the highest attack stats with high hit counts that is sure to cripple Ruler enemies and any high health foes. Her 1st skill contributes to the high damage by further enhancing her critical damage output. Adding to the pentation is her NP - La Grondement Du Haine that can deal massive damage to a single enemy while shunning them from any buffs for one turn. For survivability, she comes with an invincibility buff with her 3rd skill for one turn. Her 2nd skill, however, is a bit niche as it ups the attack damage of allies with the dragon attribute which not many servants are associated with.

    Saber

    Beni-Enma

    Well known for her Gordon Ramsay shenanigans. Game-wise she scored is popular for offering excellent utility to the team. Her 2nd skill, slaps all kinds of maladies (decreased defense, critical rate and the invaluable NP seal) on enemies, while her 3rd skill gives your team a significant advantage by providing party-wide 10% NP charge and, most importantly, makes your team more resistant to buff removal. Her NP - Judgment by the Ten Kings, Wicker Box’s Fate is the bane of all chaotic evil entities, which most boss enemies share an alignment with.

    Caster

    Zhuge Liang (Waver)

    A must-have for any team. He’s stellar for the same reasons stated in the farming section of this list: a targetable 30% NP charge to ally and party-wide 20% NP charge, along with a slew of good buffs. His NP - Unreturning Formation shines through by stalling enemies by reducing their NP gauge and also has a high chance of stunning them.

    Rider

    Sima Yi (Reines)

    Similar to Zhuge Liang, but instead she offers a party-wide 10% NP charge and a targetable 20% NP charge to an ally. She makes up for the lower charge with a targetable invincibility buff that can withstand two hits for 3 turns with her 3rd skill. Her NP - Unspoken Formation offers a unique buff to your allies that negates any class disadvantage to your allies, meaning your Lancer won’t take super-effective damage from a saber.

    Caster

    Asclepius

    Another fantastic support heroic spirit, whose NP - Resurrection Fraught Hades offers a party-wide Guts that revives allies when knocked out once (a trait that is exclusive and only shared with Irisviel). He also comes with healing utility as his NP bestows heal per turn (for 3 turns) while his 1st skill can instantaneously restore a significant chunk of HP, along with the bonus of cleansing debuffs with his 3rd skill. He also decently boosts NP generation for your allies with NP gain from skill 2 and instant party-wide 20% NP charge.

    Rider

    Sakata Kintoki (Rider)

    One of the best welfare servants that is sadly not obtainable by any means right now. He is a character that does everything, dealing sky high damage and supports the team indirectly by having the best critical star generation with how easy it is to form Quick chains. His high hit count and great NP gain makes it possible to spam his ridiculously powerful NP - Golden Drive again and again, especially with how easy it is to unlock his NP’s maximum potential.

    Archer

    Chloe von Einzburn

    Just like Rider Kintoki, she is also another welfare whose damage potential tops even the highest rarity. She’s the textbook definition of an overpowered servant. She has stellar damage, ability to spam NP readily with her 2 Arts face card with a staggering 6 hit counts and good NP gain, all while dealing exceptional critical damage. To top it all off, her NP - Tripe Cane Wings absolutely murders any foe and can bypass any who attempts to hide with Evade buff. To go along with it, her 3rd skill provides an instant 50% NP charge to ensure she can fire off her NP in rapid succession.

    Berserker

    Cu Chulainn (Alter)

    One of the best ST damage dealers thanks to the high damage output from his NP - Curruid Coinchenn, high attack stat and the boon of being a Berserker. Unlike his fellow Berserker peers, as a Cu Chulainn, he comes with a skill set designated to significantly increase his chances of survival. His 2nd skill confers 2 times evasion at a low cooldown of 5 turns that makes it spammable. He also comes with guts for 3rd skill.

    Caster

    Merlin

    The backbone of any Buster team and one of the best support heroic spirits whose capabilities will stay unmatched even with the passing time. His 3rd skill can significantly buff a Buster servant along with increased HP. Remarkably, his 2nd skill can provide a one-turn invincibility buff to allies to dodge a big bullet from enemies. He also possesses exceptional Critical shenanigans. Just like the top support servants, his 1st skill provides an imperative party-wide 20% NP charge along with attack up. To top it all off, his NP - Garden of Avalon provides consistent NP charge, critical star generation and recovery. With a good art distribution and excellent NP gain, he can fire off his NP consecutively and stack the effects.

    Caster

    Tamamo No Mae

    Undeniably, her standout attribute is Skill Cooldown Reduction by 1 (an extremely rare commodity). She provides this via her NP - Eightfold Blessing of Amaterasu, along with continuous heal and decent party-wide NP charge. She functions well in an Arts team as her 3rd skill provides an Arts damage up buff. Her 1st skill stalls enemies by decreasing their NP charge by 1 while her 2nd skill is a bit lackluster as it only focuses on amping up her defense.

    Caster

    Scathach Skadi

    The backbone of any Quick team whose presence really breathes new life to Quick-based heroic spirits. Her NP - Gate of Skye provides a party-wide Evade along with a slew of buffs (attack up, critical strength and a niche Death Immune gimmick) and just like many others. Her 3rd skill is straightforward as it provides an instantaneous 50% NP charge. Her main utility lies with her 1st skill that provides significant Quick damage plus critical damage up.

    S tier heroic spirits

    Nero Claudius (Bride)

    Edmond Dantes

    Xuanzang Sanzang

    Jeanne D’Arc

    Leonidas

    Ryougi Shiki (Assassin)

    Jack the Ripper

    Scathach

    Enkidu

    Sakata Kintoki

    Euryale

    Gaius Julius Caesar

    Arjuna Alter

    Shuten Doji

    Ozymandias

    Mordred (Rider)

    King Hassan

    Helena Blavatsky

    Tamamo No Mae (Lancer)

    Artoria Pendragon (Archer)

    Meltryllis

    Amakusa Shiro

    Robin Hood

    Lancelot (Saber)

    Katsushika Hokusai

    Asagami Fujino

    Katsushika Hokusai (Saber)

    Nagao Kagetora

    Gilgamesh

    Altera the San(ta)

    Tomoe Gozen

    Minamoto no Raikou (Lancer)

    Ishtar (Rider)

    Lanling Wang

    Super Orion

    Nagao Kagetora

    Bonus : SSR selection

    SSR ticket selection - guide and recommendation
    As with other gacha games, to celebrate its’ 17 million download milestone, each player is awarded a SSR selection ticket that runs from 14th April until May 30th. Newcomers can grasp this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a SSR heroic spirit from a pool of 25 to kick start their journey. However, to further enhance the bonds between Master and heroic spirit, several conditions have to be met in order to make them a permanent addition to your roster and these include:

    1.Perform at least one ascension
    2.Take your shiny SSR off into quests and reach bond 5, rest assured this is easy to do within a day.

    To commemorate this occasion, we have also prepared this list to solve a dilemma for newcomers. We thoroughly examined who has the best performance throughout the game.

    P.S: There will be another permanent SSR ticket implemented during the 6th anniversary of the game, with a larger pool of selectable heroic spirits, stay tuned!

    Highly recommended - Best Picks

    Class

    Name

    Evaluation

    Caster

    Zhuge Liang (Waver)

    The staple of any team, his skillset provides an abundance of utility, with the NP charge to your ally servants (50% to a single servant, 20% to every servant) along with valuable damage and defense buffs. To add to his arsenal, his NP has a high chance to disable enemies for a turn by stunning them with the added advantage of lowering their NP gauge by 1. Perfect for any tough challenge quests. Players commonly bring along two for farming (one from support servant, the other one under the player’s ownership)

    Caster

    Tamamo No Mae

    A very good team support that provides consistent healing by NP looping, her NP is also invaluable as it can reduce skill cooldown of your allies by 1, which is a rare commodity.

    Rider

    Achilles

    The best Rider-class AoE damage dealer in this roster, suitable for farming and high end difficulty quests. He can also act as a makeshift defense thanks to his taunt skill that directs all attacks toward him for one turn.

    Saber

    Artoria Pendragon

    Deals impressive AoE damage, and while she may not perform much in current meta, she is poised to receive multiple game-changing buffs in the future that make her absolutely top tier. Also a bonus point for being the poster girl.

    Lancer

    Enkidu

    His skill set makes him a particularly excellent ST damage dealer that can fare well against all kinds of bulky foes in Challenge Quests, particularly enemies with the Divine trait as his NP stuns them. He has high sustainability as one of his skills can heal a whopping 10000 HP and debuff removal to keep him healthy. He can amplify his Buster/Quick/Arts damage output with his skill. Just like Jack the Ripper, his high hit counts allow him to support the team by generating a surplus amount of critical stars.

    Considerable Pick

    Xuanzang Sanzang

    Jack The Ripper

    Francis Drake

    A strong ST damage dealer that can self-charge NP by a whopping 80% while buffing allies to let them gain NP more easily. Her skill can taunt enemies and make her a punching bag. Ideal for content with a tough Assassin boss.

    A very powerful ST damage dealer with good NP gain, ideal for taking down bulky foes and is more effective on females - true to her lore. Her high hit counts can indirectly support the party through generating an enormous amount of critical stars. In challenge quests, she can also dispel buffs from a tough enemy. Lastly, she can also serve as a healer thanks to her skill that restore a chunk of HP to an ally.

    A great AoE damage dealer ideal for farming situations thanks to her self-charge NP by 50%. Her skill offers good NP damage and Attack buffs to offensively support allies.

    Mordred

    Bradamante

    Jeanne D'Arc

    Deals high AoE damage thanks to her self-buffs her skill kit provides. Ideal for farming situations, her skill can generate critical stars on the spot to support the team. In the future, Artoria is the superior option but nevertheless she is still good in her own right.

    		 An AoE damage dealer primarily used for farming content, Even in hard content, any team appreciates the 60% chance to stun with her NP, as well as 20% NP charge and debuff removal to an ally as support.

    A bulky supporter thanks to her class as a ruler. Her NP provides a party-wide invincibility and is instrumental for a lot of challenge quests that require endurance.

