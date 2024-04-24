Uncharted Waters Origins adds new admiral in latest update

Bring the Ottoman empire to the waters as Pilly Reis

Uncharted Waters Origins, the seafaring sandbox RPG from Motif and Koei Tecmo Games, is set to introduce a new S-grade admiral, four new royal mates and additional quality-of-life features in its latest update. The new S-grade admiral Pilly Reis comes alongside a premiere Treasure Exploration Event running from April 25th to May 15th which is set to offer some tantalising rewards for players.

Best known as Piri Reis, the new admiral being added is a take on a real-life famous historical figure. Reis was an Ottoman navigator most well-known for creating one of the earliest known maps of the world to include the 'New World', or North America as we now know it. Although not an explorer himself his work on charts and maps were invaluable both as academic works and for reference by navigators in a time when mapping was done purely by hand and mathematically.

Additionally, you'll find four new royal mates added in this latest update: the S-grade Mate, ‘Alamat Ni Urduja’, the A-grade Mate, ‘Tran Hung Dao’, and B-grade Mates ‘Ocllo Coya’ and ‘Hayam Wuruk’. The Treasure Exploration Event meanwhile is your standard fare, explore and defeat monsters to earn event currency that can then be exchanged for lucrative rewards.

Finally, the two additional quality-of-life features allow you to share your company settings with other players and a 'Chronicle Recall System' that lets you replay completed admiral's chronicles whenever you choose.

