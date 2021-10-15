The Blue Archive tier list we've created below will help you get a better glimpse at how each character in the game performs, and what their standing is when compared to others from the same class. If you've been looking for an up-to-date list of all the best characters, then this is it.

We've ranked each character based on their strength and class, with the best ones at the very top (in S tier), and the weakest ones at the bottom in the C tier.

The best characters in Blue Archive

The best units are not necessarily 3*, since some like Kasuga Tsubaki and Waraku Chise managed to sneak among the higher rankings as well, even though they are 2*. Bottom line - you want to use mainly units that have a good synergy amongst themselves and have a strong enough kit to make you want to invest all your resources into upgrading them.

Swimsuit Sorasaki Hina is one such unit, and even though it's a limited unit, you know you can't go wrong with it. The same goes for Renkawa Cherino and many others, so if you're curious who they are, it's time we take a look at the Blue Archive tier list.

Below you can find them divided into roles, with Tanks and Dealers having a tier by themselves, and Supports being split among Support, Healer and Tactical Support units. So if you're wondering where you can find the best healers, you can check the Blue Archive Supports Tier List page!

And without further introductions, let's dive into the tier list!