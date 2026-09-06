Menu
Tier Lists

Blue Archive tier list - The definitive ranking of every student in class

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Blue Archive
Blue Archive tier list - The definitive ranking of every student in class

Much like in real life, not all students perform equally (to our dismay, right?), which is why our Blue Archive tier list ranks them all to see who's at the top of each class!

Left Arrow
0/2
Right Arrow
Updated on September 6th, 2026 - Version: 1.93.452024 - Added: Niko, Kurumi
The best students are not necessarily 3*, since some, like Kasuga Tsubaki and Waraku Chise, have managed to sneak into the higher rankings despite being 2*. Here's the bottom line - you want to use characters that mainly have a good synergy amongst themselves and have a strong enough kit to make you want to invest all your resources into upgrading them. 

The best students in Blue Archive

recruitment screen from the gacha in Blue Archive

Swimsuit Sorasaki Hina is one such character, and even though it's a limited one, you know you can't go wrong with it. The same goes for Renkawa Cherino and many others, so if you're curious about who they are, it's time to take a look at our Blue Archive tier list. 

We have sorted them by their roles, with Tanks and Dealers having a tier of their own, and Supports being split among Support, Healer, and Tactical Support characters.

And without further ado, let's dive into the tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Strikers Tier List

S-Tier
Student Position Class
CherinoMiddleAttacker
Hoshino (Swimsuit)FrontSupport
Kanna (Ogata Kanna)MiddleSupport
Noa (Pajamas)MiddleAttacker
IoriBackAttacker
FuyuMiddleSupport
Hoshino (Armed)FrontAttacker
MikaFrontAttacker
Hina (Dress)FrontAttacker
Ako (Dress)MiddleSupport
Sakurako (Idol)MiddleSupport
Mari (Idol)MiddleHealer
Saori (Dress)BackAttacker
Hoshino (Armed)FrontTank
TsubakiFrontTank
SeiaMiddleAttacker
Suzumi (Magical)BackSupport
A-Tier
Student Position Class
NikoFrontSupport
Eimi (ArmedFrontTank
KurumiFrontTank
Miyoshi TakaneMiddleSupport
Kakehashi Subaru MiddleAttacker
Reisa (Magical)MiddleAttacker
MiyoBackSupport
Neru (School)FrontAttacker
Eri (Wildhunt Academy)MiddleSupport
Kanoe (Wildhunt Academy)FrontTank
ChiakiMiddleAttacker
Kayoko (New Year)MiddleSupport
Sena (Casual)MiddleSupport
YukariBackAttacker
Yuuka (Pajamas)FrontTank
RengeBackAttacker
Haruna (New Year)BackAttacker
Yuuka (Sportswear)FrontTank
KokonaMiddleHealer
KazusaBackAttacker
Izuna (Swimsuit)FrontAttacker
AtsukoFrontTank
UiBackSupport
Mutsuki (New Year)BackAttacker
Azusa (Swimsuit)MiddleAttacker
KoharuBackHealer
ShirokoBackAttacker
Hasumi (Swimsuit)FrontAttacker
AzusaMiddleAttacker
AruBackAttacker
ShunBackAttacker
HarunaBackAttacker
HoshinoFrontTank
MutsukiBackAttacker
B-Tier
Student Position Class
Rabu (Magical)BackSupport
Juri (Part-Timer)FrontTank
Asuna (School)MiddleSupport
MakiBackAttacker
HikariMiddleSupport
NozomiMiddleDealer
Nagisa (Swimsuit)MiddleAttacker
ReiBackDealer
HifumiMiddleSupport
HinaBackAttacker
ReijoMiddleSupport
HarukaFrontTank
Shiroko (Cycling)MiddleAttacker
NonomiBackAttacker
TsurugiFrontAttacker
JunkoMiddleAttacker
ShirokoMiddleAttacker
EimiFrontTank
AkariMiddleAttacker
AkaneMiddleSupport
IzunaFrontAttacker
MidoriBackAttacker
MomoiMiddleAttacker
Miyako (Swimsuit)FrontTank
Saki (Swimsuit)BackSupport
RumiFrontHealer
ReisaFrontTank
Arisu (Maid)BackAttacker
Toki (Bunny Girl)MiddleAttacker
KoyukiMiddleAttacker
SakuranoMiddleAttacker
MeguFrontAttacker
MineFrontTank
Junko (New Year)MiddleAttacker
Mari (Sportswear)MiddleHealer
Hasumi (Sportswear)BackAttacker
Nonomi (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
MarinaFrontTank
WakamoBackAttacker
Aru (New Year)Back Attacker
NatsuFrontTank
Neru (Bunny Girl)FrontTank
Iori (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
Hina (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
ArisuBackAttacker
C-Tier
Student Position Class
TokiMiddleAttacker
AobaFrontTank
MinaMiddleSupport
Serina (Christmas)MiddleSupport
ShigureMiddleAttacker
PinaBackDealer
Hibiki (Cheerleader)BackAttacker
NoaMiddleSupport
Utaha (Cheerleader)FrontAttacker
SaoriMiddleAttacker
Wakamo (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
Izumi (Swimsuit)BackSupport
Tsurugi (Swimsuit)FrontAttacker
YuzuMiddleAttacker
KayokoMiddleSupport
AsunaMiddleAttacker
KotoriBackSupport
SuzumiMiddleSupport
SumireFrontAttacker
SerikaMiddleAttacker
ChiseMiddleAttacker
NeruFrontAttacker
HasumiBackAttacker
PinaBackAttacker
D-Tier
Student Position Class
Shun (Kid)BackAttacker
KahoMiddleAttacker
Chise (Swimsuit)MiddleSupport
MiyuBackSupport
TomoeBack Support
KirinoMiddleSupport
IzumiBackAttacker
MimoriMiddleSupport

If you are unfamiliar with how the ranking works, the S-Tier includes the best students, while the D-Tier includes the ones who failed to meet our standards. This part of the Blue Archive tier list ranks the Striker students by taking into consideration their performance in PvE.

As you very well know, there are various Raid bosses in Blue Archive, and you need some top students to help you take them down.

The top-tier students can help you win pretty much any fight, while the ones in lower tiers can be useful against certain types of content.

Dealers or Attackers are basically your typical damage dealers - they inflict tons of damage and have relatively low defensive stats compared to characters in other classes. They are rarely in the front row since you need higher defences to take up that position. However, the most common Dealers are placed in the middle or back row.

2
Specials Tier List

S-Tier
Student Position Class
Aramaki YakumoBackSupport
Yuzu (Armed)BaclSupport
Fuuka (New Year)BackSupport
KisakiBackSupport
HimariBackSupport
IrohaBackTactical
Sumire(Part-Timer)BackSupport
AkoBackSupport
Aris (Armed)BackSpecial
RioBackSupport
SerinaBack Healer
A-Tier
Student Position Class
Akane (Uniform)BackAttacker
Shiroko (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
Atsuko (Swimsuit)BackHealer
Chiaki MiddleAttacker
Maki (Camp) BackAttacker
Shiroko (Terror)BackAttacker
Miyu (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
Haruka (New Year)BackSupport
Satsuki BackAttacker
NagisaBackAttacker
Nodoka (Hot Spring)BackHealer
HibikiBackAttacker
B-Tier
Student Position Class
KotamaBackSupport
Koyuki (Pajamas)BackSupport
KarinBackAttacker
Seia (Swimsuit)BackSupport
Mika (Swimsuit)BackDebuf
MakotoBackAttacker
Yuzu (Maid)BackAttacker
Akane (Bunny Girl)Back Tactical
Saya (Casual)BackAttacker
MoeBackAttacker
Mashiro (Swimsuit)BackAttacker
UtahaBackAttacker
KarinBackAttacker
Shizuko (Swimsuit)BackSupport
Serika (New Year)BackSupport
C-Tier
Student Position Class
MinoriBackAttacker
KannaBackAttacker
HanaeBackSupport
SakiBackAttacker
ChihiroBackAttacker
Cherino (Hot Spring)BackTactical
Hatsune MikuBackSupport
MariBackSupport
Hifumi (Swimsuit)BackTactical
HanakoBack Healer
ShizukoBackSupport
MashiroBackAttacker
AiriBackSupport
ChinatsuBackHealer
HanaeBackHealer
HareBackSupport
FuukaBackHealer
YoshimiBackAttacker
D-Tier
Student Position Class
KaedeBackSupport
SenaBackTactical
NodokaBackSupport
AyaneBackHealer
SayaBackAttacker
JuriBackSupport
ShimikoBackBack

Tanks are characters that sit in the front row and specialise in taking all the incoming damage for the team. They don't often have a lot of damage-dealing in their kit, but they make up for it through sheer defence. These characters are a must-have in any team!

Support & Healers, on the other hand, specialise in providing various buffs for your team or debuffing the enemies.

Now that we are at the end of our Blue Archive tier list, some of you might want to try to start over if you didn't manage to score characters that are good enough. Here is a reroll guide for Blue Archive that will help you with that.

Don't forget to rummage through our collection, including our Botworld Adventure tier list, Brawlhalla tier list, Bloons TD 6 tier list, and other similar adventures that we have on the website!

Blue Archive icon
Download now!
Blue Archive
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/2
Right Arrow
Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.