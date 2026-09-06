Much like in real life, not all students perform equally (to our dismay, right?), which is why our Blue Archive tier list ranks them all to see who's at the top of each class!

The best students in Blue Archive

- Version: 1.93.452024 - Added: Niko, KurumiThe best students are not necessarily 3*, since some, like Kasuga Tsubaki and Waraku Chise, have managed to sneak into the higher rankings despite being 2*. Here's the bottom line - you want to use characters that mainly have a good synergy amongst themselves and have a strong enough kit to make you want to invest all your resources into upgrading them.

Swimsuit Sorasaki Hina is one such character, and even though it's a limited one, you know you can't go wrong with it. The same goes for Renkawa Cherino and many others, so if you're curious about who they are, it's time to take a look at our Blue Archive tier list.

We have sorted them by their roles, with Tanks and Dealers having a tier of their own, and Supports being split among Support, Healer, and Tactical Support characters.

And without further ado, let's dive into the tier list!