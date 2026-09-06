Blue Archive tier list - The definitive ranking of every student in class
| Blue Archive
Much like in real life, not all students perform equally (to our dismay, right?), which is why our Blue Archive tier list ranks them all to see who's at the top of each class!
The best students are not necessarily 3*, since some, like Kasuga Tsubaki and Waraku Chise, have managed to sneak into the higher rankings despite being 2*. Here's the bottom line - you want to use characters that mainly have a good synergy amongst themselves and have a strong enough kit to make you want to invest all your resources into upgrading them.
The best students in Blue Archive
Swimsuit Sorasaki Hina is one such character, and even though it's a limited one, you know you can't go wrong with it. The same goes for Renkawa Cherino and many others, so if you're curious about who they are, it's time to take a look at our Blue Archive tier list.
We have sorted them by their roles, with Tanks and Dealers having a tier of their own, and Supports being split among Support, Healer, and Tactical Support characters.
And without further ado, let's dive into the tier list!
1
Strikers Tier List
|S-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Cherino
|Middle
|Attacker
|Hoshino (Swimsuit)
|Front
|Support
|Kanna (Ogata Kanna)
|Middle
|Support
|Noa (Pajamas)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Iori
|Back
|Attacker
|Fuyu
|Middle
|Support
|Hoshino (Armed)
|Front
|Attacker
|Mika
|Front
|Attacker
|Hina (Dress)
|Front
|Attacker
|Ako (Dress)
|Middle
|Support
|Sakurako (Idol)
|Middle
|Support
|Mari (Idol)
|Middle
|Healer
|Saori (Dress)
|Back
|Attacker
|Hoshino (Armed)
|Front
|Tank
|Tsubaki
|Front
|Tank
|Seia
|Middle
|Attacker
|Suzumi (Magical)
|Back
|Support
|A-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Niko
|Front
|Support
|Eimi (Armed
|Front
|Tank
|Kurumi
|Front
|Tank
|Miyoshi Takane
|Middle
|Support
|Kakehashi Subaru
|Middle
|Attacker
|Reisa (Magical)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Miyo
|Back
|Support
|Neru (School)
|Front
|Attacker
|Eri (Wildhunt Academy)
|Middle
|Support
|Kanoe (Wildhunt Academy)
|Front
|Tank
|Chiaki
|Middle
|Attacker
|Kayoko (New Year)
|Middle
|Support
|Sena (Casual)
|Middle
|Support
|Yukari
|Back
|Attacker
|Yuuka (Pajamas)
|Front
|Tank
|Renge
|Back
|Attacker
|Haruna (New Year)
|Back
|Attacker
|Yuuka (Sportswear)
|Front
|Tank
|Kokona
|Middle
|Healer
|Kazusa
|Back
|Attacker
|Izuna (Swimsuit)
|Front
|Attacker
|Atsuko
|Front
|Tank
|Ui
|Back
|Support
|Mutsuki (New Year)
|Back
|Attacker
|Azusa (Swimsuit)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Koharu
|Back
|Healer
|Shiroko
|Back
|Attacker
|Hasumi (Swimsuit)
|Front
|Attacker
|Azusa
|Middle
|Attacker
|Aru
|Back
|Attacker
|Shun
|Back
|Attacker
|Haruna
|Back
|Attacker
|Hoshino
|Front
|Tank
|Mutsuki
|Back
|Attacker
|B-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Rabu (Magical)
|Back
|Support
|Juri (Part-Timer)
|Front
|Tank
|Asuna (School)
|Middle
|Support
|Maki
|Back
|Attacker
|Hikari
|Middle
|Support
|Nozomi
|Middle
|Dealer
|Nagisa (Swimsuit)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Rei
|Back
|Dealer
|Hifumi
|Middle
|Support
|Hina
|Back
|Attacker
|Reijo
|Middle
|Support
|Haruka
|Front
|Tank
|Shiroko (Cycling)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Nonomi
|Back
|Attacker
|Tsurugi
|Front
|Attacker
|Junko
|Middle
|Attacker
|Shiroko
|Middle
|Attacker
|Eimi
|Front
|Tank
|Akari
|Middle
|Attacker
|Akane
|Middle
|Support
|Izuna
|Front
|Attacker
|Midori
|Back
|Attacker
|Momoi
|Middle
|Attacker
|Miyako (Swimsuit)
|Front
|Tank
|Saki (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Support
|Rumi
|Front
|Healer
|Reisa
|Front
|Tank
|Arisu (Maid)
|Back
|Attacker
|Toki (Bunny Girl)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Koyuki
|Middle
|Attacker
|Sakurano
|Middle
|Attacker
|Megu
|Front
|Attacker
|Mine
|Front
|Tank
|Junko (New Year)
|Middle
|Attacker
|Mari (Sportswear)
|Middle
|Healer
|Hasumi (Sportswear)
|Back
|Attacker
|Nonomi (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Marina
|Front
|Tank
|Wakamo
|Back
|Attacker
|Aru (New Year)
|Back
|Attacker
|Natsu
|Front
|Tank
|Neru (Bunny Girl)
|Front
|Tank
|Iori (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Hina (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Arisu
|Back
|Attacker
|C-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Toki
|Middle
|Attacker
|Aoba
|Front
|Tank
|Mina
|Middle
|Support
|Serina (Christmas)
|Middle
|Support
|Shigure
|Middle
|Attacker
|Pina
|Back
|Dealer
|Hibiki (Cheerleader)
|Back
|Attacker
|Noa
|Middle
|Support
|Utaha (Cheerleader)
|Front
|Attacker
|Saori
|Middle
|Attacker
|Wakamo (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Izumi (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Support
|Tsurugi (Swimsuit)
|Front
|Attacker
|Yuzu
|Middle
|Attacker
|Kayoko
|Middle
|Support
|Asuna
|Middle
|Attacker
|Kotori
|Back
|Support
|Suzumi
|Middle
|Support
|Sumire
|Front
|Attacker
|Serika
|Middle
|Attacker
|Chise
|Middle
|Attacker
|Neru
|Front
|Attacker
|Hasumi
|Back
|Attacker
|Pina
|Back
|Attacker
|D-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Shun (Kid)
|Back
|Attacker
|Kaho
|Middle
|Attacker
|Chise (Swimsuit)
|Middle
|Support
|Miyu
|Back
|Support
|Tomoe
|Back
|Support
|Kirino
|Middle
|Support
|Izumi
|Back
|Attacker
|Mimori
|Middle
|Support
If you are unfamiliar with how the ranking works, the S-Tier includes the best students, while the D-Tier includes the ones who failed to meet our standards. This part of the Blue Archive tier list ranks the Striker students by taking into consideration their performance in PvE.
As you very well know, there are various Raid bosses in Blue Archive, and you need some top students to help you take them down.
The top-tier students can help you win pretty much any fight, while the ones in lower tiers can be useful against certain types of content.
Dealers or Attackers are basically your typical damage dealers - they inflict tons of damage and have relatively low defensive stats compared to characters in other classes. They are rarely in the front row since you need higher defences to take up that position. However, the most common Dealers are placed in the middle or back row.
2
Specials Tier List
|S-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Aramaki Yakumo
|Back
|Support
|Yuzu (Armed)
|Bacl
|Support
|Fuuka (New Year)
|Back
|Support
|Kisaki
|Back
|Support
|Himari
|Back
|Support
|Iroha
|Back
|Tactical
|Sumire(Part-Timer)
|Back
|Support
|Ako
|Back
|Support
|Aris (Armed)
|Back
|Special
|Rio
|Back
|Support
|Serina
|Back
|Healer
|A-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Akane (Uniform)
|Back
|Attacker
|Shiroko (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Atsuko (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Healer
|Chiaki
|Middle
|Attacker
|Maki (Camp)
|Back
|Attacker
|Shiroko (Terror)
|Back
|Attacker
|Miyu (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Haruka (New Year)
|Back
|Support
|Satsuki
|Back
|Attacker
|Nagisa
|Back
|Attacker
|Nodoka (Hot Spring)
|Back
|Healer
|Hibiki
|Back
|Attacker
|B-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Kotama
|Back
|Support
|Koyuki (Pajamas)
|Back
|Support
|Karin
|Back
|Attacker
|Seia (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Support
|Mika (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Debuf
|Makoto
|Back
|Attacker
|Yuzu (Maid)
|Back
|Attacker
|Akane (Bunny Girl)
|Back
|Tactical
|Saya (Casual)
|Back
|Attacker
|Moe
|Back
|Attacker
|Mashiro (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Attacker
|Utaha
|Back
|Attacker
|Karin
|Back
|Attacker
|Shizuko (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Support
|Serika (New Year)
|Back
|Support
|C-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Minori
|Back
|Attacker
|Kanna
|Back
|Attacker
|Hanae
|Back
|Support
|Saki
|Back
|Attacker
|Chihiro
|Back
|Attacker
|Cherino (Hot Spring)
|Back
|Tactical
|Hatsune Miku
|Back
|Support
|Mari
|Back
|Support
|Hifumi (Swimsuit)
|Back
|Tactical
|Hanako
|Back
|Healer
|Shizuko
|Back
|Support
|Mashiro
|Back
|Attacker
|Airi
|Back
|Support
|Chinatsu
|Back
|Healer
|Hanae
|Back
|Healer
|Hare
|Back
|Support
|Fuuka
|Back
|Healer
|Yoshimi
|Back
|Attacker
|D-Tier
|Student
|Position
|Class
|Kaede
|Back
|Support
|Sena
|Back
|Tactical
|Nodoka
|Back
|Support
|Ayane
|Back
|Healer
|Saya
|Back
|Attacker
|Juri
|Back
|Support
|Shimiko
|Back
|Back
Tanks are characters that sit in the front row and specialise in taking all the incoming damage for the team. They don't often have a lot of damage-dealing in their kit, but they make up for it through sheer defence. These characters are a must-have in any team!
Support & Healers, on the other hand, specialise in providing various buffs for your team or debuffing the enemies.
Now that we are at the end of our Blue Archive tier list, some of you might want to try to start over if you didn't manage to score characters that are good enough. Here is a reroll guide for Blue Archive that will help you with that.
Don't forget to rummage through our collection, including our Botworld Adventure tier list, Brawlhalla tier list, Bloons TD 6 tier list, and other similar adventures that we have on the website!