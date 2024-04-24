Warbits returns with from the ground up remake Warbits+, launching in May

Coming to PC, iOS and Android

Warbits+ is a ground-up remake of the original Warbits

This new version will release for iOS, Android and PC, boasting cross-play for all versions

Based on games like Advance Wars, duke it out in turn-based strategy combat

Warbits, the Advance Wars-style turn-based strategy game, is set to receive a full remake for compatibility with modern systems, new features and more. Coming to PC, the iOS App Store and Google Play, Warbits+ isn't just a fix to make the original work on modern systems, but a from-the-ground-up remake of the original. And it's releasing May 7th this year, for mobile and PC.

Modelled after the cult-classic Advance Wars series, Warbits+ is a deceptively simple, isometric, turn-based strategy game. On a squared grid, you launch your armies into battle, comprised of various units. Using simple tactics, power-ups and the unique abilities of each unit, as well as terrain and hazards to your advantage, you have to despatch the enemy army in as quick and clean a fashion as possible.

The news of a remake wasn't just great for Warbits fans, but also for fans of turn-based strategy games in general. The Advance Wars series arguably set the standard for a turn-based strategy on a small scale, making your tactical decisions fast-paced and exciting but still encouraging a strategic mindset. With a solid release date, fans won't have long to wait.

It's equally heartening to see a studio like Risky Lab go back and get a chance to refine and remake their original game in a way that truly lives up to what was originally envisioned. Not a lot of studios get the chance, especially not on mobile, but it seems that nowadays more and more developers are choosing to revive classics in a bigger and better way.

Featuring a campaign, challenge mode, map editor and both online & offline play, Warbits+ is set to be an amazing re-tooling of an already great original. And now we know that it's set to launch on May 7th for all listed platforms.