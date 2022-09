: September 7th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

Are you looking for the best units to use in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius? Our Final Fantasy Brave Exvius unit ranking guide will come in handy then! We will be ranking all the available units in the game according to their usage and statistics in-game.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is known to introduce new units almost on a monthly basis, adding to its overall growing roster of units. You can bookmark this page and revisit when new units are added to get an accurate tier list ranking for the new additions. Of course, this is not the only one that you can follow, take a glance at the Disney Mirrorverse tier list of best guardians, Wild Rift tier list, Dead by Daylight killer tier list and many others that we are featuring.

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius unit ranking guide - tier list

Stats – The base stats of any unit is the baseline to define how strong they are in their base form and how much stronger they can get after they are fully awakened and maxed.

– The base stats of any unit is the baseline to define how strong they are in their base form and how much stronger they can get after they are fully awakened and maxed. Utility – Valuing the core strengths of the character is more important than its performance in a team.

– Valuing the core strengths of the character is more important than its performance in a team. Role – We have ranked the units based on their performance in their own roles. Hence, a Support unit can be ranked higher than a DPS unit due to its usability as a top-tier Support.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is a turn-based mobile game that values some core mechanics over everything else. We’ve ranked all the units in different tiers with the S-Tier units being the strongest and the D-Tier being the weakest. We have considered the different factors affecting the rankings of these units in this tier list. Some of the factors are as follows:

Click the big blue button to view the Brave Exvius tier list where we have all of the units ranked!

Original article by Harsh Paliwai, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.