Disney Twisted Wonderland tier list & reroll guide (best cards)

: September 6th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list, added Ruggie [Outdoor Wear], Floyd [Outdoor Wear], Sebek [Outdoor Wear], Leona [Outdoor Wear]

Looking for a complete Twisted Wonderland tier list? Then you are in the right place because today we'll dive into a list of all the best cards in the game and give you an idea of which ones you should reroll for in your very first tenfold pull.

There are a plethora of tasks to complete, lessons to be learned and cards to be discovered, but today we'll shift our attention simply towards the best cards in the game. In short, there are three types/rarities of cards: R, SR and SSR.

The SSR cards are the best, but SR cards and not too far behind. R (Rare) cards are decent, but they are not the way to go in the later stages of the game where you have to defeat high HP enemies and you have a limited number of rounds.

The best cards in Twisted Wonderland

Our Twisted Wonderland tier list will show you all the best cards currently available in the game, so if you were wondering when the time to celebrate is after a pull, we've got your back.

Keep in mind that the game has Rate Up banners that change regularly, so if you are looking for a specific card, I would recommend keeping the free Gems you have until there's a banner that gives you something you like.

Also, it's worth noting that the cards have different uniforms (appearances, names, rarities, skills), so if there is a tier S Riddle, for example, it shouldn't be confused with a tier B Riddle card. Just make sure you check out the complete name!

We have a bunch of other similar articles, take a look at Honkai Impact tier list of best valkyries, Another Eden tier list, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days tier list and many others on our pages!

So, without further ado, let's dive into the Twisted Wonderland tier list!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.