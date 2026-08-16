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Disney Twisted Wonderland tier list & reroll guide (best cards)

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Disney Twisted Wonderland
Disney Twisted Wonderland tier list & reroll guide (best cards)

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Updated on August 16th, 2026 - Version 1.0.33 - Latest Additions: SSR Trey (Royal Chef Uniform), SR Cater (Apprentice Chef), SR Rook (Apprentice Chef)

Looking for a complete Twisted Wonderland tier list? Then you are in the right place because today we'll dive into a list of all the best cards in the game and give you an idea of which ones you should reroll for in your very first tenfold pull.

There are numerous tasks to complete, lessons to be learned, and cards to be discovered, but today we'll shift our attention simply towards the best cards in the game. In short, there are three types/rarities of cards: R, SR and SSR.

The SSR cards are the best, but the SR cards are not too far behind. R (Rare) cards are decent, but they are not the way to go in the later stages, where you have to defeat high HP enemies and have a limited number of rounds.

The best cards in Twisted Wonderland

Our Twisted Wonderland tier list will show you all the best cards currently available, so if you were wondering when the time to celebrate is after a pull, we've got your back.

character cards

Keep in mind that Twisted Wonderland has Rate Up banners that change regularly, so if you are looking for a specific card, I would recommend keeping the free Gems you have until there's a banner that gives you something you like.

Also, it's worth noting that the cards have different uniforms (appearances, names, rarities, skills), so if there is a tier S Riddle, for example, it shouldn't be confused with a tier B Riddle card. Just make sure you check out the complete name! 

We have a bunch of other similar articles, take a look at our Honkai Impact tier list of best valkyries, Another Eden tier list, and many others on our pages!

So, without further ado, let's dive into the Twisted Wonderland tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
SS Tier

Twisted Wonderland Leona character laying down holding a skull
RaritySS Tier
SSR
  • Beautiful Tyrant: Vil Schoenheit
  • Malleus (Lord of Malevolence)
  • Ortho (Cerberus Gear)
  • Lilia (General's Armor)
  • Sebek (Jockey Uniform)
  • Ace (New Year’s card)
  • Jade (Dorm Uniform)
  • Idia (New Year’s card)
  • Azul Merchant
  • Lilia [Birthday Bloom]
  • Idia [Masquerade]
  • Trey (Lab Coat)
  • Rook (Lab Coat)
  • Ortho (Platinum Gear)
  • Riddle [Tsumsitter]
  • Rook [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ruggie [Outdoor Wear]
  • Trey [Outdoor Wear]
  • Riddle [Dorm Uniform]
  • Leona [Dorm Uniform]
  • Sebek (Evernight Armor)
  • Jamil & Floyd (Basketball Jersey)
  • Ace (Basketball Jersey)
  • Malleus (Tsumsitter)
  • Kalim [New Year's Attire]
  • Ruggie [New Year's Attire]
  • Idia [Dorm Uniform]
  • Idia (Watchman of the Underworld)
  • Ortho [Burst Gear]
SR
  • Vil (Playful Attire)
  • Vil [Outdoor Wear]
  • Riddle [Labwear]
  • Ace [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Rook [Labwear]
  • Idia [Labwear]
  • Malleus [Ceremonial Robes]
R
  • Epel [PE Uniform]
  • Rook [School Uniform]
  • Ortho [Archetype Gear]

2
S Tier

Jade character wearing a lab coat
RarityS Tier
SSR
  • Trey (Royal Chef Uniform)
  • Idia – Watchman of the Underworld
  • Leona (Liongarb)
  • Leona [Nightmare Suit]
  • Silver (Dawn Armor)
  • Ruggie [Spelldrive Uniform]
  • Masquerade (Malleus)
  • Riddle [Nightmare Suit]
  • Trey (Outdoor Wear)
  • Sebek (Evernight Armor)
  • Jamil [Birthday Bloom]
  • Sebek [New Year's Attire]
  • Malleus (Masquerade)
  • Riddle (Twilit Fit)
  • Idia (Masquerade)
  • Jade (Mer-Form)
  • Grim [Platinum Jacket]
  • Jamil [Basketball Jersey]
  • Floyd (Mer-Form)
  • Kalim & SR Ortho (Tsumsitter)
  • Malleus (Research Raincoat)
  • Floyd [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ace [Suitor Suit]
  • Lilia [Birthday Jacket]
  • Ace [Dorm Uniform]
  • Lilia [Birthday Boy]
  • Jamil (Birthday Bloom)
  • Ace [Basketball Jersey]
  • Sebek [Birthday Jacket]
  • Cater [Birthday Jacket]
  • Lilia (Tropical Wear)
  • Cater [Birthday Boy]
  • Lilia [Pop Music T-Shirt]
  • Cater [Pop Music T-Shirt]
  • Jade [Halloween]
  • Jade [Dorm Uniform]
  • Cater [Dorm Uniform]
  • Rollo (Council Robes)
  • Vil [Birthday Jacket]
  • Leona [Gala Couture]
  • Jack [Dorm Uniform]
  • Kalim [Dorm Uniform]
  • Idia [Birthday Boy]
  • Ortho [Fairy Gear]
  • Ortho [B-Day Bloom Gear]
  • Rollo [Council Robes]
SR
  • Epel (New Year's card)
  • Cater [New Year's Attire]
  • Deuce (Track Jersey)
  • Sebek [Masquerade]
  • Deuce [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Deuce [Dorm Unifrom]
  • Cater [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Idia & Ace (Apprentice Chef)
  • Trey [Labwear]
  • Jack (Track Jersey)
  • Cater (Playful Attire)
  • Jack [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Trey [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ruggie [Labwear]
  • Leona (Playful Attire)
  • Ruggie [Dorm Uniform]
  • Azul [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Azul [Dorm Uniform]
  • Jade [Labwear]
  • Jade [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Kalim [Labwear]
  • Jamil [Dorm Uniform]
  • Jamil [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Vil [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Lilia (Birthday Bloom)
  • VIl [New Year's Attire]
  • Malleus [Labwear]
  • Lilia [Labwear]
  • Lilia [Dorm Uniform]
  • Malleus [Dorm Uniform]
  • Jamil [Apprentice Chef]
R
  • Floyd [School Uniform]
  • Vil [PE Uniform]
  • Rook [PE Uniform]
  • Idia [School Uniform]
  • Sebek [PE Uniform]

3
A Tier

Twisted Wonderland Riddle character wearing ceremonial robes
RarityA Tier
SSR
  • Riddle – Twilit Fit
  • Jack – Twilit Fit
  • Cater (La Bonbonnière)
  • Platinum Jacket: Sebek
  • Floyd (Rabbit Costume)
  • Floyd (Tropical Wear)
  • Floyd (Platinum Jacket)
  • Jade (Platinum Jacket)
  • Idia [Suitor Suit]
  • Rook (Birthday Bloom)
  • Ace (Birthday Bloom)
  • Jade (Seaside Suit)
  • Leona (Nightmare Suit)
  • Jack [Nightmare Suit]
  • Jamil (Nightmare Suit)
  • Sebek (Nightmare Suit)
  • Ruggie (Spelldrive Uniform)
  • Deuce [Birthday Boy]
  • Deuce (Liongarb)
  • Azul (Masquerade)
  • Leona [Tsumsitter]
  • Epel (Spelldrive Uniform)
  • Jamil (Platinum Jacket)
  • Leona (Spelldrive Uniform)
  • Ruggie (Ivorycliff)
  • Kalim (Playful Attire)
  • Kalim (Qasr Sultanate)
  • Jamil [Applepom]
  • Trey
  • Cater (Halloween)
  • Epel [Applepom]
  • Vil [Halloween]
  • Riddle (Tropical Wear)
  • Kalim [New Year's Attire]
  • Leona [Birthday Showcase]
  • Jamil [Birthday Jacket]
  • Jamil [Birthday Boy]
  • Riddle [Halloween]
  • Jack [Port Wear]
  • Ruggie
  • Jade (Halloween)
  • Riddle [Birthday Showcase]
  • SSR Rook [Halloween Showcase]
  • SR Trey [Halloween Showcase]
  • Epel [Birthday Showcase]
  • Sebek [Birthday Showcase]
  • Floyd [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ace [Dorm Uniform]
  • Cater [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ruggie [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ruggie [Birthday Jacket]
  • Ruggie [Birthday Boy]
  • Malleus [Birthday Shwocase]
  • Rook [Birthday Showcase]
  • Jack [Birthday Boy]
  • Vil (Halloween)
  • Cater (Platinum Jacket)
  • Azul [Birthday Boy]
  • Azul [Birthday Jacket]
  • Azul [Masquerade]
SR
  • Cater (Apprentice Chef)
  • Leona (New Year's card)
  • Epel [Masquerade]
  • Silver (Gala Couture)
  • Epel [Suitor Suit]
  • Cater [Tsumsitter]
  • Ortho (Cooking Gear)
  • Azul (Apprentice Chef)
  • Masquerade (Azul)
  • Tsumsitter (Malleus)
  • Lilia (Birthday Jacket)
  • Cater [New Year's Attire]
  • Lilia [Halloween]
  • Rook [Beans Camo]
  • Floyd [Outdoor Wear]
  • Silver [Apprentice Chef]
  • Riddle [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Malleus [Apprentice Chef]
  • Ruggie [Apprentice Chef]
  • Ruggie [Port Wear]
  • Trey [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Trey [Apprentice Chef]
  • Leona [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Kalim [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Malleus [Silk Adorned]
  • Jack (Halloween)
  • Cater [Silk Adorned]
  • Epel [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Idia [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Ortho [Stargazer Gear]
  • Sebek [Labwear]
  • Sebek [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Deuce [New Year's Attire]
  • Jack [Beans Camo]
  • Ace [Gala Couture]
  • Deuce [Masquerade]
R
  • Azul [Outdoor Wear]
  • Ace [School Uniform]
  • Leona [Outdoor Wear]
  • Cater [PE Uniform]
  • Ruggie [PE Uniform]
  • Floyd [PE Uniform]
  • Kalim [PE Uniform]
  • Jade [Applepom]
  • Vil [School Uniform]
  • Ortho [Athletic Gear]

4
B Tier

Leona PE uniform
RarityB Tier
SSR
  • Vil (Birthday Bloom)
  • Vil (Birthday Jacket)
  • Vil (Birthday Boy)
  • Ace (Playful Attire)
  • Azul (Gaming Hoodie)
  • Sebek [Birthday Boy]
  • Kalim (Platinum Jacket)
  • Jamil [Silk Adorned]
  • Ortho (Playful Gear)
  • Jade [Nightmare Suit]
  • Leona [Birthday Showcase]
  • Lilia [Birthday Showcase]
  • Lilia (Tropical Wear)
  • Vil (Liongarb)
  • Cozy Loungewear Cater
  • Kalim (Platinum Jacket)
  • Rook (Savanaclaw)
  • Cozy Loungewear Azul
  • Crewel (Ritzy Fur Coat)
  • Deuce [Dorm Uniform]
  • Deuce [Starsending Robes]
  • Deuce [Birthday Showcase]
  • Jack [Birthday Showcase]
  • Epel [Applepom]
  • Gaming Hoodie Idia
SR
  • Rook (Apprentice Chef)
  • Vil (Outdoor Wear)
  • Malleus (Seaside Suit)
  • Ace (Tropical Wear)
  • Jamil (Masquerade)
  • Riddle (Nightmare Suit)
  • Jade (Nightmare Suit)
  • Vil [New Year's Attire]
  • Jack (Apprentice Chef)
  • Cater [Apprentice Chef]
  • Rook [Apprentice Chef]
  • Epel (Masquerade)
  • Jade [Outdoor Wear]
  • Floyd [Tsumsitter]
  • Azul (Halloween)
  • Lilia (Halloween)
  • Trey (Nightmare Suit)
  • Vil (Apprentice Chef)
  • Jamil [Gala Couture]
  • Jack [Halloween]
  • Ace [Labwear]
  • Sebek [Applepom]
  • Cater [Labwear]
  • Ruggie [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Kalim [Gala Couture]
  • Azul [Labwear]
  • Floyd [Labwear]
  • Jamil [Labwear]
  • Jade [Apprentice Chef]
  • Rook [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Silver [Labwear]
  • Silver [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Lilia [Ceremonial Robes]
R
  • Trey [Silk Adorned]
  • Riddle [School Uniform]
  • Deuce [School Uniform]
  • Deuce [PE Uniform]
  • Trey [School Uniform]
  • Trey [Starsending Robes]
  • Leona [PE Uniform]
  • Jack (Gala Couture)
  • Leona (Playful Attire)
  • Jack [School Uniform]
  • Ruggie [Gala Couture]
  • Ruggie [School Uniform]
  • Azul [School Uniform]
  • Azul [PE Uniform]
  • Cater [Beans Camo]
  • Kalim [School Uniform]
  • Jamil [School Uniform]
  • Silver [School Uniform]
  • Lilia [PE Uniform]
  • Epel [Halloween]

5
C Tier

Malleus character wearing PE uniform
RarityC Tier
SSR
  • Deuce (Birthday Bloom)
  • Cater [Halloween]
  • Ortho [Birthday Showcase]
  • Vil [Birthday Boy]
  • Floyd [Beans Camo]
  • Kalim (Liongarb)
  • Azul [Beans Camo]
  • Trey [Dorm Uniform]
  • Ace [Birthday Showcase]
SR
  • Sebek (Masquerade)
  • Riddle (Tropical Wear)
  • Azul [Halloween]
  • Sebek [Outdoor Wear]
  • Idia [Applepom]
  • Idia [Starsending Robes]
  • Kalim [Apprentice Chef]
  • Riddle [Apprentice Chef]
  • Ruggie [Halloween]
  • Vil [Beans Camo]
  • Leona [Labwear]
  • Deuce [Labwear]
  • Deuce [Apprentice Chef]
  • Jack [Labwear]
  • Jade [Beans Camo]
  • Floyd [Ceremonial Robes]
  • Vil [Labwear]
  • Lilia [Apprentice Chef]
  • Epel [Labwear]
  • Ortho [Precision Gear]
R
  • Riddle [PE Uniform]
  • Jade (Playful Attire)
  • Ace [PE Uniform]
  • Cater [School Uniform]
  • Trey [PE Uniform]
  • Leona [School Uniform]
  • Jack [PE Uniform]
  • Jade [School Uniform]
  • Jade [PE Uniform]
  • Jamil [PE Uniform]
  • Jamil [Beans Camo]
  • Epel [School Uniform]
  • Epel [Dorm Uniform]
  • Idia [PE Uniform]
  • Malleus [School Uniform]
  • Malleus [PE Uniform]
  • Silver [PE Uniform]
  • Sebek [School Uniform]
  • Lilia [School Uniform]
  • Kalim [Halloween]
  • Ruggie [Masquerade]
  • Riddle [Masquerade]
  • Rook [Masquerade]
  • Silver [Masquerade]

6
How to reroll in Twisted Wonderland?

Rerolling in Disney Twisted Wonderland is easy - you don't need to reset your account or delete data in any way, shape, or form, all you need to do is complete the tutorial and do the free tenfold pull available. That gacha lets you reroll indefinitely until you get one SSR card that you want.

Which card to get from the tutorial pull? The cards you want to look out for are the SSR Riddle (Riddle [Dorm Uniform]) or the SSR Leona (Leona [Dorm Uniform]) since they are the best from that gacha. Later on, you can do more summons with Gems, but for now, just accept the pull when you get one of those cards.

We really hope that you found our Disney's Twisted Wonderland tier list useful. Remember, the first steps in mobile gacha games are most important and they can improve your further progress immensely, so use our reroll guide until you get the desired character.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.