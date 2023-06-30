Top 10 mobile games like Genshin Impact

In case you really like the game, but you can't do the exact same thing over and over again, here are some alternatives to Genshin Impact.

For lack of a better word, Genshin Impact made an impact when it was released. To this day it remains one of the most popular MMORPGs out there. There are new events and content being introduced on a regular basis so players always have a reason to come back to it. It's not built around guarantees but rather a repetition and the desire to get something specific from a certain situation. You could spend hours and even days just trying to get your hand on a particular item or recruit a specific character to the party. It's a gacha game that's disguised as an epic RPG with a huge open world to explore as you like.

Still, even a game that tries to keep things fresh runs the risk of getting boring after a while. I mean, there are so many different games out there that you'd miss out on a lot if you dedicated all your time to just one. The thing is that Genshin Impact does have a very appealing style and that means that other companies will try to follow it. Therefore, you can find plenty of games that have a feel similar to Genshin Impact while also being their own thing. These are some of the titles that would serve as a nice alternative.