Top 10 mobile games like Genshin Impact
In case you really like the game, but you can't do the exact same thing over and over again, here are some alternatives to Genshin Impact.
For lack of a better word, Genshin Impact made an impact when it was released. To this day it remains one of the most popular MMORPGs out there. There are new events and content being introduced on a regular basis so players always have a reason to come back to it. It's not built around guarantees but rather a repetition and the desire to get something specific from a certain situation. You could spend hours and even days just trying to get your hand on a particular item or recruit a specific character to the party. It's a gacha game that's disguised as an epic RPG with a huge open world to explore as you like.
Still, even a game that tries to keep things fresh runs the risk of getting boring after a while. I mean, there are so many different games out there that you'd miss out on a lot if you dedicated all your time to just one. The thing is that Genshin Impact does have a very appealing style and that means that other companies will try to follow it. Therefore, you can find plenty of games that have a feel similar to Genshin Impact while also being their own thing. These are some of the titles that would serve as a nice alternative.
Botworld Adventure
Welcome to a world filled with colourfully dressed anthropomorphic animals, as brought to you by Featherweight. This is Botworld Adventure, a game about roaming an unknown time period world as a warrior trying to survive. As you explore, you'll encounter little robots called Bots to aid you on your quest in various ways, especially in combat. You can also try to upgrade and create your own bots by finding scrap metal and other parts scattered about. Prepare to fight a number of threats to get what little resources remain and command your team strategically. You'll have to know which are the best bots in the game if you want to have an optimal playthrough. Luckily, we have already covered it for you!
Demian Saga
Pirates can be squeezed into any setting, including a divine one. This is exactly what HAEGIN Co., Ltd has done with Demian Saga. You are the leader of a crew that finds itself roaming through the god-like realm of the Primeval Highlands. While exploring, you'll come across a variety of divine and demonic entities, some of which will want to join your crew. Select dynamic members to have the most balanced and adaptable crew as you hunt for treasure, take down rival pirates, and fight the beasts that the Highlands have to offer. Gameplay isn't that similar, but the art and characters will remind you of Genshin Impact for sure.
The Legend of Neverland
Thanks to Peter Pan, any mention of Neverland immediately conjures up a fantastical place that can have a random set of rules. You'll explore a version of this place in The Legend of Neverland by Ark Games. You'll create a custom hero with some magical flair as your little fairy-elf friend Miru appears to guide you to the world. You can explore the mysteries that it has to offer looking for wondrous trinkets and powerful foes to fight. It's also valid if you want to just find a quiet spot to kick back and just enjoy some magically-enhanced peace. If you'd like to ease your gameplay right from the start, you should know which is the best class in The Legends of Neverland. There are other guides you can use as well, so take a look around in case you decide to give it a go.
Honkai: Star Rail
Before there was Genshin Impact, there was Honkai Impact 3rd which is also still going strong. So strong in fact that it has recently released Honkai: Star Rail thanks to Cognosphere PTE. Set in the same universe as its parent game, this new adventure takes you to the stars. Specifically, it takes you aboard a space-faring train known as the Astral Express. While aboard, you'll visit a number of different planets, some suffering from serious issues that maybe you can put right. You won't be alone as long you're able to recruit allies to join you on the train and fight by your side. There is a Star Rail tier list, that will be especially helpful to the players that just set their little foot into this vast and wonderful world.
Diablo Immortal
Blizzard has many popular IPs under its belt but one of its most successful is and continues to be Diablo. Although Diablo 4 is currently holding most of the recent attention, Diablo Immortal which came out not too long before has also built a large community for itself. This is a fully online experience taking place in the Diablo universe. Create your own character, choose a class, and then venture out to grind some levels and gear. Keep up with the changing seasons to get a chance to earn new rewards and take on new challenges.
Punishing: Gray Raven
You can never have too many near-apocalypse scenarios when it comes to gaming as there are many ways for mankind's survival to play out. One way is portrayed in Punishing: Gray Raven by Kuro Technology Co. Once again, the Earth is in dire straits after being overrun by murderous robots under the influence of a dangerous virus. Humans have fled to space around the Earth and have managed to put a team together of super-tough cyborgs. Your job is to lead these cyborgs in fast-paced combat missions to hopefully reclaim a ruined world. There will be a vast collection of constructs to choose from, so our PGR tier list will come in handy.
Tower of Fantasy
There's something about towers that make them a natural setting for fantasy… maybe it's because that's where so many dragons have guarded princesses? Well, a whole other type of tower, the Tower of Fantasy by Level Infinite, is just waiting to be climbed. The tower in question is one that was built by humans in their new home of Aida in order to harvest the surrounding energy. Unfortunately, this led to a terrible disaster that now has to be cleaned up. Take yourself and any allies you have to gather resources, travel the world, and fight creatures that are making your new home an unsafe place to live. Gameplay and the art style look similar to Genshin Impact, so you'll feel at home with this one.
Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds
Ni No Kuni is an example of what Studio Ghibli would do if it made a video game since it was responsible for the animation. The idea proved popular enough to generate a sequel and a mobile entry called Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds by Net Marble. It takes place in a futuristic time where gaming has become even more immersive and you can insert yourself into a digital world. After creating an avatar, you realize that this digital world is in very real trouble and needs your help. Master your character class skills, meet familiars to recruit to your party, and fight all the really digital evil.
Sword Art Online: Integral Factor
Sword Art Online is one of those animes that everyone has heard about but feels like you never hear anyone talking about it. Still, it's successful enough to produce a number of games like Integral Factor by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. The story is literally set in an online video game that the main characters get too invested in. You can get a portable taste of it in this game where you're part of a skilled assault team. By mastering combat, your skills, and working with other characters, and players, you're trying to see how far you can get up the strange world of Aincrad. If you give it a go, you'll quickly realise why SAO is one of the games like Genshin Impact - it has an open world, and the art is really similar. Although we would have to lower our hat to GI designers, as it does look a bit better than this one.
Albion Online
Albion has popped up a few times as the name for a medieval fantasy world and does the job well. It returns once again with the aptly named Albion Online by Sandbox Interactive GmbH. Once you have your designated warriors, the world is yours to explore but it's not a peaceful one. The game will through lots of generated threats at you while other players will be looking for a fight. Decide how you want to spend your time in Albion because it's a big world with lots of environments, treasure, lore, and fighting. The number of active players is huge, and the gameplay will remind you of Genshin Impact, but the characters won't.