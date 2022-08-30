Botworld Adventure tier list - Pick the best bots

You don't have to wonder which are the best bots, we made a Botworld Adventure tier list to make it easier

: August 30th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

When playing an RPG, you often need the best characters to win every match. But that might seem difficult if there are a lot of characters with different stats and abilities, which may be confusing. That's why we have created a Botworld Adventure tier list to help you pick the best characters.

As the name says, Botworld Adventure is all about exploring a beautiful, diverse world and discovering new bots. It features a bunch of varied environments where you will meet new characters, go on a treasure hunt and wander around the lush green forests.

During the battle, Botworld Adventure asks you to showcase your tactical nous to defeat the enemy. Each bot in the game can be customized and their skills are unique. So, make sure you add a variety of bots to your squad to perform better during battle.

Regarding the tier list, we have sorted them into four tiers, S, A, B and C. The bots in each tier are placed according to their current stats in the game. However, with each update, there are slight changes to the bots and we will update the tier list when required.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.