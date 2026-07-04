The Legend of Neverland best class
As in most other video games, The Legend of Neverland classes are not perfectly balanced. And to be strong, you need to not only play the game correctly but use a good class as well. Read on, and you will learn what the best class in The Legend of Neverland is.
WHAT IS THE BEST CLASS IN THE LEGEND OF NEVERLAND?
The first thing you need to know is there are 6 classes in The Legend of Neverland: Warrior, Ranger, Craftsman, Lancer, Ninja and Scholar. As you'd expect, each class is designed for a different playstyle.
Each of these classes can be played in two different ways, each one of these specialising in something - for instance, if you take the Warrior class, it can either spec into a Berserker or a Gladiator. The Berserker is the class that focuses on DPS, while the Gladiator is the tank.
So, when talking about the most powerful class in The Legend of Neverland, everything depends on your preferences and in-game experience. For example, it's best to use the Marksman Ranger if you are a skilled player, rather than a beginner. They can deal excellent damage and be the main DPS in most battles.
However, if you are a beginner, the best choice is something that is inherently strong, doesn't rely 100% on combos and positioning, and lets you take your time to learn the role. One such choice could be the Gladiator Warrior. Gladiators have the highest HP, so you can make more mistakes without being punished as much.
- If you're a beginner, it would be wise to read our guide for The Legends of Neverland
The Legend of Neverland classes tier listUse this tier list to help you better understand how each of the classes ranks in the game, and pick the ones you like the most.
|PvP Tier List
|Class
|S
|Blazing Owl (Ninja), Dragon Knight (Lancer), Dragon Fighter (Lancer), Priest (Scholar)
|A
|Gladiator (Warrior), Windchaser (Ranger)
|B
|Marksman (Ranger), Armorer (Craftsman), Shadow Owl (Ninja)
|C
|Berserker (Warrior), Mechanician (Craftsman), Judge (Scholar)
|PvE Tier List
|Class
|S
|Armorer (Craftsman), Dragon Knight (Lancer), Dragon Fighter (Lancer), Shadow Owl (Ninja)
|A
|Priest (Scholar), Marksman (Ranger), Mechanician (Craftsman), Judge (Scholar), Blazing Owl (Ninja)
|B
|Windchaser (Ranger), Gladiator (Warrior)
|C
|Berserker (Warrior)
On the following pages, I shared a little bit more info about each individual class, so make sure you go and check them out if you're eager!
Warrior | Ranger | Scholar
Lancer | Craftsman | Ninja
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Warrior
The Warrior is a melee class that is typically associated with "fighters". This class has two sub-classes, Gladiator and Berserker, each one following a completely different path and ranking at each end of the tier list.
The playstyle is fairly easy regardless of which one you pick, and it is a pretty beginner-friendly class if I could even say that. You have balanced stats, decent survivability, damage, but it tends to be a little bit boring from a playstyle point of view. At least, to me.
Gladiator
- DPS: 3.5/5
- Flexible: 3/5
- Support: 1.5/5
- Survivability: 5/5
This is an extremely good class end-game, in both PvE and PvP, and I strongly recommend you choose it if you like the Warrior class. The Gladiator has good damage (for a tank at least), an insanely good kit for PvP, and it is fun to see players struggling to kill you. Of course, I'm talking end-game, when your character is maxed out.
It is a good class for those who don't like to rely on anyone or anything.
Berserker
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 4/5
- Support: 1.5/5
- Survivability: 2/5
As much as I would have loved to have the Berserker top-tier, once you start playing it, you just feel that it is missing something. It has damage, it is flexible, but to me it doesn't cut it. He is not nearly as good as the Gladiator, and despite having okay-ish damage, it does die fairly easily.
2
Ranger
The Ranger is a reliable class, one that is fun to play (if you like ranged classes, that is) and whose damage is good, well into the end-game. They can be more support-oriented or damage-oriented, and depending on which one of the two you pick, you can't go wrong.
When it comes to the Ranger playstyle, it is not as beginner-friendly as other classes. You always need to be mindful about your positioning, and make sure you don't get one-shot by enemies. This class is fairly squishy by default, even though the Windchaser is slightly more tanky than the Marksman. I'd still suggest you avoid damage.
Marksman
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 2.5/5
- Support: 1/5
- Survivability: 2.5/5
Even though the Marksman is a full damage class, it is not flexible, has no survivability, and no support whatsoever. It is a glass cannon. I am not a fan of this class personally, unless you are a master at positioning and have good reflexes. Still, even then, some players find it hard to play it. I am one of those players.
Windchaser
- DPS: 3/5
- Flexible: 3.5/5
- Support: 4/5
- Survivability: 4/5
If you want to play a ranged class that can be good at everything, the Windchaser is a very good pick. You should always consider their supportive skills, since in PvP those will come in handy. They'll also be pretty good for dungeons/instances, so try to pick equipment that enhances that, instead of damage.
3
Scholar
We're finally covering the class I absolutely adore. The Scholar is the basic class I started this game with, and then I specialised in becoming a Priest. Don't take that literally, just the class, I mean - the healer. I like the fact that good Scholars are needed in virtually every instance, they have a good time on the battlefield focusing on buffs and debuffs, and they can survive fairly well.
All you need to do is avoid damage, and deal with whatever opponents you can. The roles of the Scholar can also be that of a DPS, but it's a fairly difficult one to master.
Judge
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 2/5
- Support: 3.5/5
- Survivability: 2.5/5
The Judge is the equivalent of a "mage". This class can deal good damage, they can offer some support, and honestly speaking, if you ever face a Judge who knows exactly how to combo and survive, you'll be obliterated and in awe. It does require some practice to figure everything out though, so it's not for those who want a casual playstyle, where they just go with the flow.
Priest
- DPS: 2.5/5
- Flexible: 2/5
- Support: 5/5
- Survivability: 4/5
This is the one class I cannot praise enough. The Priest is amazing for every single content, and they are, in fact, required for most teams. They offer heals, buffs, debuffs, and ell that you can imagine. They're honestly a menace to deal with, so if you like being a support main, you should pick Priest.
4
Lancer
Playing as a Lancer is always fun. You have some range, you have some melee, and you have a TRUCKLOAD of damage, regardless of what you pick. Ever since this class got released, they are constantly in the top tier, and I can tell you exactly why.
The Lancer is a very intuitive class, it's pretty easy to learn, and it is good. If you want a single class that can be good, reliable and fun, Lancer is the answer.
Dragon Knight
- DPS: 4/5
- Flexible: 2/5
- Support: 3.5/5
- Survivability: 4/5
As a Dragon Knight, you have slightly less damage than a Dragon Fighter, but a lot more survivability. Both of the classes I consider to be equally good, it's just about finding the one that you like the most in terms of gameplay.
Dragon Fighter
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 5/5
- Support: 3/5
- Survivability: 3.5/5
If I was to pick between the two, I think Dragon Fighter would be one of my favourites. It does extremely good damage, it has sustain, it's easy to understand, and if you just hit the right skills, everyone is going to think you're a pro. It's fun!
5
Craftsman
As a Craftsman, you rely a lot on your creations. It's a class that is fun to play, but is not that amazing in PvP. It's good if you like mechanical stuff and only want to go do bosses and general PvE content.
Armorer
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 2/5
- Support: 2/5
- Survivability: 2/5
The Armorer is not a great class, unless you want to do PvE and bosses. You can do amazingly, even God-tier for PvE, but when it comes to PvP, the lack of survivability makes them one-shot.
Mechanician
- DPS: 4/5
- Flexible: 1.5/5
- Support: 4/5
- Survivability: 4/5
This class is not that great for either PvE or PvP, and until someone figures some better use for it, it's quite a pity.
6
Ninja
The Ninja is the latest class in The Legend of Neverland, and it is a class that is close-ranged, but deadly. It is fun to play, but not easy. I would argue they can be good for PvP, but they need some support when it comes to PvE.
Blazing Owl
- DPS: 4/5
- Flexible: 5/5
- Support: 2/5
- Survivability: 3/5
Blazing Owl is good, it has a very solid kit for both PvP and PvE. I am not personally a fan of the playstyle, but if you like assassin-like characters, this is a good one. You can be good once you learn the skills in both PvE and PvP, and you can always go finish off enemies that have low HP.
Shadow Owl
- DPS: 5/5
- Flexible: 3/5
- Support: 1.5/5
- Survivability: 3.5/5
Shadow Owl is similar to Blazing Owl in a way, and their play styles are not all that different. They both rely on an assassin-like approach, but Shadow Owl is a lot more fun - especially in PvE. In PvP it could be too, but it is situational (depends on the enemies you're facing). Both of the classes are going to take some time getting used to.