The Legend of Neverland best class

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As in most other video games, The Legend of Neverland classes are not perfectly balanced. And to be strong, you need to not only play the game correctly but use a good class as well. Read on, and you will learn what the best class in The Legend of Neverland is.

WHAT IS THE BEST CLASS IN THE LEGEND OF NEVERLAND?

The first thing you need to know is there are 6 classes in The Legend of Neverland: Warrior, Ranger, Craftsman, Lancer, Ninja and Scholar. As you'd expect, each class is designed for a different playstyle.

Each of these classes can be played in two different ways, each one of these specialising in something - for instance, if you take the Warrior class, it can either spec into a Berserker or a Gladiator. The Berserker is the class that focuses on DPS, while the Gladiator is the tank.

So, when talking about the most powerful class in The Legend of Neverland, everything depends on your preferences and in-game experience. For example, it's best to use the Marksman Ranger if you are a skilled player, rather than a beginner. They can deal excellent damage and be the main DPS in most battles.

However, if you are a beginner, the best choice is something that is inherently strong, doesn't rely 100% on combos and positioning, and lets you take your time to learn the role. One such choice could be the Gladiator Warrior. Gladiators have the highest HP, so you can make more mistakes without being punished as much.

If you're a beginner, it would be wise to read our guide for The Legends of Neverland

The Legend of Neverland classes tier list

PvP Tier List Class S Blazing Owl (Ninja), Dragon Knight (Lancer), Dragon Fighter (Lancer), Priest (Scholar) A Gladiator (Warrior), Windchaser (Ranger) B Marksman (Ranger), Armorer (Craftsman), Shadow Owl (Ninja) C Berserker (Warrior), Mechanician (Craftsman), Judge (Scholar)

PvE Tier List Class S Armorer (Craftsman), Dragon Knight (Lancer), Dragon Fighter (Lancer), Shadow Owl (Ninja) A Priest (Scholar), Marksman (Ranger), Mechanician (Craftsman), Judge (Scholar), Blazing Owl (Ninja) B Windchaser (Ranger), Gladiator (Warrior) C Berserker (Warrior)

Use this tier list to help you better understand how each of the classes ranks in the game, and pick the ones you like the most.

On the following pages, I shared a little bit more info about each individual class, so make sure you go and check them out if you're eager!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.