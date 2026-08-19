Harness the power of carbonated chaos with our CookieRun: Crumble Cream Soda Cookie guide.

We've seen her as the main star of the show back when CookieRun: Tower of Adventures was released - she was a cookie like no other, a must-play cookie for all the boss rush teams. Of course, it's Cream Soda Cookie, and she's the one we're talking about here!

In CookieRun: Crumble, Cream Soda Cookie is decent - she's a good DPS, but she needs a lot of ATK and also one specific cookie to make her truly shine: Pomegranate Cookie.

Below you'll find the best build for Cream Soda Cookie, along with her best Sugar Runes and a team idea.

Element : Water

: Water Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Cream Soda Blade

Cream Soda Cookie's swordsmanship flows as smoothly as cream before striking with the fizzy POP! of carbonated soda! Her skills didn't come from nowhere, though. They're the result of Cream Soda Cookie's countless hours of training alone in an empty training ground. Despite her efforts, she cannot win every tournament. Whenever that happens, she simply cries out in disappointment before getting right back up to train again.Swings sword, dealing damage to enemies.

Sends out waves, dealing damage to surrounding enemies and granting Range Synergy to allies.

Cooldown: 3.5 sec

Melee ATK DMG: 57.4% / 60.4% / 63.6% / 67% / 70.4% / 74.1% of ATK

Wave DMG: 42% / 44.2% / 46.6% / 49% / 51.6% / 54.4% of ATK

Lift: 0.3 sec

Effect Area: 1x2

Duration: 1 sec

Projectiles per Use: 8

Range Synergy: 50%

Duration: 3 / 3 / 3 / 4 / 4 / 4 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Cream Soda Cookie grants the Range synergy, which is used by cookies like Milky Way Cookie and Rockstar Cookie.

She also receives the Projectile Speed synergy, which is granted by Pomegranate Cookie, making her a must-have cookie - along with Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician - for many core teams.

Here's a core team example:

Best Sugar Runes for Cream Soda Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Skill Haste

Since her skill relies mainly on ATK, you want to boost that as much as possible, along with some CRIT and possibly some cooldown.

That said, you might need some extra resources to help boost your stats, which is where our CookieRun: Crumble codes come in. And why not use those to upgrade the best Cookies from our CookieRun: Crumble tier list too?