They're an underrated and underappreciated bunch, but with our CookieRun: Crumble Sugar Gnome guide, you can give them the proper TLC they deserve.

The Sugar Gnome is the tiny little garden gnome made of sugar that is in charge of building every single structure in Cookie Run Kingdom - from houses to production buildings; everything was created by hand by the Sugar Gnomes.

What nobody knows, however, is how mischievous they really are. In the Cookie description and its skill, you can read all about it (which is a first). Let's take a look at the complete guide for Sugar Gnome, including the best Sugar Runes.

Element : Grass

: Grass Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Hammer of Revolution

Cooldown: 4.25 / 4.25 / 4.25 / 3.75 / 3.75 / 3.75 sec

Drop DMG: 18.1% / 19% / 20% / 21.1% / 22.2% / 23.3% of ATK

Drop Range: 1.5

Explosion DMG: 54.1% / 57% / 59.9% / 63.1% / 66.4% / 69.9% of ATK

Explosion Range (Range): 2.5

After a long, exhausting day of physical labour, occasionally the Sugar Gnomes find themselves thinking about destroying the very Cookie houses they worked so hard to build. Only thinking, though. Of course.Summons and detonates a Cookie House, dealing damage to enemies ahead.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Sugar Gnome

Knight Cookie

(+ others)

The Sugar Gnome is pretty solid for the first... few stages. It's not a super useful Cookie in the long haul, though, so if you happen to want to use it, you can deploy it alongside Knight Cookie, who grants it the Range Synergy.

I wouldn't recommend using Sugar Gnome for longer than you have to. It's a Cookie with subpar damage and survivability, and there are much better options to pick from if you just keep summoning.

Best Sugar Runes for Sugar Gnome

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

If you want to give some Sugar Runes to the Sugar Gnome, you can opt for the following:

You can find better Cookies in our Cookie Run Crumble tier list, where we've ranked each and every single one of them!