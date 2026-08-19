Menu
How Tos

CookieRun: Crumble Oven Wanderer Cookie guide

Simply clear the beginner quests to grab him for free - we've even got a CookieRun: Crumble Oven Wanderer Cookie guide to sweeten the deal!

CookieRun: Crumble Oven Wanderer Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Oven Wanderer Cookie, along with Wind Archer Cookie, are the first two TSSR Cookies released with the CookieRun: Crumble launch. He's one of the cookies you can get for free by completing the beginner quests (when you have access to the beginner gacha), and he's one cookie you should most certainly not sleep on. 

He's strong, and even though he is a melee Charge cookie, he's able to melt bosses by stacking his damage on top of his fire damage over time. 

We'll dive deeper into Oven Wanderer Cookie, and we'll see the best Cookie to pair him up with, as well as the best Sugar Runes for him. 

  • Element: Fire
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: TSSR

Cookie description:

A Cookie who once spent ages wandering the Oven Labyrinth within the dimension rift. He fiercely wields his candy cane sword, imbued with the flames of the Oven, to face his enemies. Although he has no memory of his origins, he vividly remembers the very first moment he set out to run, filled with equal parts fear and anticipation. 

"One day, you'll have to make some tough decisions. When that moment comes, just remember the courage within you."

By the way, we've got CookieRun: Crumble codes you can claim too for extra freebies!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Brave Slash

Deals damage to the enemy with fiery sword techniques. 

Charges toward enemies with high ATK, dealing damage to enemies in its path.

The flames in the Cookie's wake deal damage to nearby enemies.

After charging, causes an explosion on the ground, dealing damage to nearby enemies. 

  • Cooldown: 6.75 sec
  • Charge Damage: 57.6% / 61.8% / 66.3% / 71.1% / 76.3% / 81.8% of ATK
  • Charge Range: 1.2
  • Charge Count (Chain): 3 
  • Flame Damage: 2.1% / 2.2% / 2.4% / 2.5% / 2.7% / 2.9% of ATK
  • Flame Duration: 2 sec
  • Flame Damage Tick: 0.33 sec
  • Explosion Damage: 60.5% / 64.9% / 69.6% / 74.6% / 80.1% / 86% of ATK
  • Explosion Range: 2.5 / 2.5 / 2.5 / 3.25 / 3.25 / 3.25

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Oven Wanderer Cookie has the Chain synergy, which is provided by Skating Queen Cookie and Lime Cookie. 

This synergy grants the following buff: Skills may Chain additional times.

You can benefit from this synergy by deploying either Skating Queen Cookie or Lime Cookie, but to make a team work, you can put the following cookies:

or

  • Lime Cookie
  • Oven Wanderer Cookie
  • Tiger Lily Cookie
  • Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician
  • Pomegranate Cookie 
  • (+others)

best sugar runes for oven wanderer cookie

Best Sugar Runes for Oven Wanderer Cookie

I believe the best Sugar Runes for Oven Wanderer Cookie are:

  • ATK AMP
  • CRIT%
  • CRIT DMG
  • Mov SPD
  • Skill AMP
  • Focus Rate

CookieRun: Crumble icon
Download now!
CookieRun: Crumble
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.