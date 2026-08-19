Simply clear the beginner quests to grab him for free - we've even got a CookieRun: Crumble Oven Wanderer Cookie guide to sweeten the deal!

Oven Wanderer Cookie, along with Wind Archer Cookie, are the first two TSSR Cookies released with the CookieRun: Crumble launch. He's one of the cookies you can get for free by completing the beginner quests (when you have access to the beginner gacha), and he's one cookie you should most certainly not sleep on.

He's strong, and even though he is a melee Charge cookie, he's able to melt bosses by stacking his damage on top of his fire damage over time.

We'll dive deeper into Oven Wanderer Cookie, and we'll see the best Cookie to pair him up with, as well as the best Sugar Runes for him.

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: TSSR

Cookie description:

A Cookie who once spent ages wandering the Oven Labyrinth within the dimension rift. He fiercely wields his candy cane sword, imbued with the flames of the Oven, to face his enemies. Although he has no memory of his origins, he vividly remembers the very first moment he set out to run, filled with equal parts fear and anticipation.

"One day, you'll have to make some tough decisions. When that moment comes, just remember the courage within you."

By the way, we've got CookieRun: Crumble codes you can claim too for extra freebies!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Brave Slash

Deals damage to the enemy with fiery sword techniques.

Charges toward enemies with high ATK, dealing damage to enemies in its path.

The flames in the Cookie's wake deal damage to nearby enemies.

After charging, causes an explosion on the ground, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

Cooldown: 6.75 sec

Charge Damage: 57.6% / 61.8% / 66.3% / 71.1% / 76.3% / 81.8% of ATK

Charge Range: 1.2

Charge Count (Chain): 3

Flame Damage: 2.1% / 2.2% / 2.4% / 2.5% / 2.7% / 2.9% of ATK

Flame Duration: 2 sec

Flame Damage Tick: 0.33 sec

Explosion Damage: 60.5% / 64.9% / 69.6% / 74.6% / 80.1% / 86% of ATK

Explosion Range: 2.5 / 2.5 / 2.5 / 3.25 / 3.25 / 3.25

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Oven Wanderer Cookie has thesynergy, which is provided by Skating Queen Cookie and Lime Cookie.

This synergy grants the following buff: Skills may Chain additional times.

You can benefit from this synergy by deploying either Skating Queen Cookie or Lime Cookie, but to make a team work, you can put the following cookies:

or

Lime Cookie

Oven Wanderer Cookie

Tiger Lily Cookie

Milk Cookie's Crunchy Strong Pediatrician

Pomegranate Cookie

(+others)

Best Sugar Runes for Oven Wanderer Cookie

ATK AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Mov SPD

Skill AMP

Focus Rate

I believe the best Sugar Runes for Oven Wanderer Cookie are: