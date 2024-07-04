Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures tier list
If you want to upgrade the best cookies in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, this tier list should come in handy! After playing the game in Beta, as well as in the global live version, it's safe to say I've now got a clear understanding of which cookies are top tier, and which are not worth levelling up (at all).
This Cookie Run ToA tier list has every cookie available in the game at the moment, and if you are curious about how well each one does in the Story Mode stages, I've got you covered. If you want to get 3* in every single stage, you need to have some strong cookies that can survive and deal enough damage to the enemies and bosses so you can finish in time and meet all the other stage requirements.
Tower of Adventures is pretty different from Cookie Run: Kingdom, since here you can actually PLAY with the cookies' skills more than you can in the other Devsisters game, where you just have one skill. Here, equipment matters (quite a lot, I might add), and so does the Artifact you equip on each one.
So, if you want to summon the best cookies for Story Mode and not waste any resources on the ones that you will never use, then this is the article for you. Before we check out the actual tier list, there's one more thing I'd like to add.
Rarity doesn't make the best cookies in Cookie Run: ToAIf a Cookie is Epic, it doesn't mean that it is S-tier. There are plenty of factors to consider when ranking them, but it's safe to say rarity matters when it comes down to stats breakdown. Epic cookies have higher stats than Rare or Common cookies, so they are better on paper.
However, when you form a team, all that matters is the synergy, level, Artifact, and of course, equipment.
So without further ado, let's check out the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures tier list!
S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
1
S Tier
These are the best cookies in ToA at the moment. Try to upgrade them as much as you can, because they can easily clear the Story Mode stages, and they can be useful in Raid Mode too.
- Cream Soda Cookie
- Rockstar Cookie
- Chamomile Cookie
- Wizard Cookie
- Sting Durian Cookie
- Chili Pepper Cookie
- Rye Cookie
Cream Soda CookieElement: Water
Type: Fighter - Slash
She is an amazing damage dealer. Cream Soda Cookie can cast her Special skill 3 times, and she can also hit enemies in a cone around her. She's an exclusive cookie to ToA at the moment, and she's a good one too!
Rockstar CookieElement: Water
Type: Support - Assist
Rockstar Cookie is a staple Cookie Run franchise cookie, and in Tower of Adventures, he stays true to his kit, being a top-tier support. He can provide ATK buffs for the team, as well as powerful heals. He requires quite a bit of playtime to charge his skill, so he can be used in Story Mode for his Ultimate buff.
Chamomile CookieElement: Wind
Type: Support - Assist
Chamomile Cookie has been released with the official ToA launch, and she's one of the best (if not THE best) healer for Story Mode. She doesn't require a lot of on-field time, and her Ultimate can heal all party members, even if they're not on the field. Simply swap her in, cash her Special and Ultimate when available, and swap back to the main damage dealers.
Wizard CookieElement: Light
Type: Tagger - Magic
The mighty Wizard Cookie is an Epic cookie that can deal heaps of damage. He can inflict Shock effect on enemies, and if you charge his skill, it can chain from one enemy to another. His damage is pretty good, especially if you upgrade him and his Artifact.
Sting Durian CookieElement: Earth
Type: Fighter - Ranged
Sting Durian Cookie is great for wave clearing and much more. His attacks can stack up to 5 times on the enemy, and if you can combo his Ultimate and Special to be cast after the enemies have full stacks, he can deal a truckload of damage. He scales off of ATK, since the detonation cannot crit, so make sure you give him lots of ATK and Earth-type DMG buffs.
Chili Pepper CookieElement: Fire
Type: Fighter - Slash
Chili Pepper Cookie is a tough little cookie, who has lots of DPS and mobility. Her ultimate gives her a lot of offensive burst, just like her Special, and she becomes un-targetable while casting them. She can cast her Dash twice: once to leap forward, and once to return to the previous location, making her a great one for clearing bosses and stages with lots of traps. Until she is 4*, it's best to use her with a healer.
Rye CookieElement: Wind
Type: Fighter - Ranged
Rye Cookie is a beast when it comes to single-target damage, but she is also good at dealing with multiple enemies. Give her a lot of Crit and Crit DMG, and she can take on anything. Since she doesn't have a lot of HP, it's best to have a healer ready on your team, just in case.
2
A Tier
These A-tier cookies are decent, but they are not amazing. They are situational, so you will probably not find a use for them on every single stage. Level and gear them up only if needed, otherwise don't bother until you need them for Raid Mode.
- Dark Choco Cookie
- Plantain Cookie
- Crushed Pepper Cookie
Dark Choco CookieElement: Dark
Type: Fighter - Slash
Dark Choco Cookie is a decent tank, and a pretty good damage dealer too. With his Artifact, he will gain a lot more damage, and if you manage to get him to 4* (at least), he will be on par with many damage dealers out there, while still being fairly tanky.
Plantain CookieElement: Wind
Type: Tagger- Smash
This cookie is pretty unique in playstyle, in the sense that he is a Tagger - he can buff his allies' movement speed, and he can do pretty decent damage, but not top-tier. With his Artifact, he can be pretty good for a Wind-element team, since he can buff their Wind damage.
Crushed Pepper CookieElement: Fire
Type: Support - Slash
Crushed Pepper Cookie is a cookie that's been available in Beta too, and back then he was my main. He's an exceptional tank and support, and he can grant allies a very strong shield, but also deals okay damage. It's best to have equipment that buffs the shield granted because it could be as big as an entire HP bar.
3
B Tier
The cookies here are not horrible, but they aren't good either. You shouldn't bother upgrading them unless you absolutely need to. In Story Mode, you will most likely not use them that much, only until you get some better ones.
- Twisted Donut Cookie
- Alchemist Cookie
- Cherry Cookie
- Gumball Cookie
Twisted Donut CookieElement: Earth
Type: Tagger - Ranged
Twisted Donut Cookie is a decent cookie if you want some additional damage, so swapping him in and out for his Ultimate and skills is not that bad in Story Mode, at least until you get some better cookies. He falls off later in the game though, so that's why he landed in this tier.
Alchemist CookieElement: Dark
Type: Tagger - Magic
If you like damage over time, Alchemist Cookie is a great cookie to play. She is required for an Achievement too, so she could work okay-ish if you manage to max her, her Artifact, and even more so if you get her Unique weapon.
Cherry CookieElement: Fire
Type: Tagger - Ranged
Just like Gumball Cookie, Cherry Cookie is a Tagger that works well with other Fire-type cookies. She can inflict Burn effect, and she is okay for Fire-type bosses, but not so much for Story Mode.
Gumball CookieElement: Water
Type: Tagger - Ranged
Gumball Cookie is a very good Tagger that can support your Water team's damage. He is often used in Raid against Water-type bosses since he pairs really well with Cream Soda Cookie. In Story Mode, however, he's not that great, unless you use him for the buff.
4
C Tier
You will most likely never use these cookies, so I advise you to avoid upgrading them. Even if they might be the right element for Raid Mode, in Story Mode you'll never use them.
- Pistachio Cookie
- Werewolf Cookie
- Ninja Cookie
- Muscle Cookie
- Angel Cookie
- GingerBrave
Pistachio CookieElement: Light
Type: Support- Slash
Pistachio Cookie has a lot of potential, but at the moment she's not that high up the tier list, because there are not that many Light cookies, and also because Story Mode stages don't often require you to have a shield. Don't get me wrong - her shielding power is amazing (probably S-tier), but it's just not necessary in Story Mode.
Werewolf CookieElement: Dark
Type: Fighter - Slash
Werewolf Cookie has a similar effect to the one in Cookie Run: Kingdom: he applies Wounded effect on the enemies. He gains more damage the lower his HP gets, but that's not really going to work in Story Mode that well, sadly.
Ninja CookieElement: Wind
Type: Tagger - Ranged
Ninja Cookie is a straightforward damage dealer, but his damage isn't that great. With his Artifact, he can buff allies' ATK, and that's about it.
Muscle CookieElement: Earth
Type: Support - Smash
Muscle Cookie can buff allies' DEF and grant them shields.
Angel CookieElement: Light
Type: Support - Assist
Angel Cookie is the epitome of a textbook support cookie. She can buff allies' ATK, and heal them, but also deal some damage to your adversaries. She is even required to complete an Achievement, so it might be worth learning her kit a bit, even if she's not that useful in Story Mode.
GingerBraveElement: Earth
Type: Fighter - Smash
At the moment, GingerBrave is only S-tier for "Challenge! Time Attack!" thanks to his double dash. Otherwise, he is not that good.
