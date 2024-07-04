Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures tier list

These are the best cookies in ToA at the moment. Try to upgrade them as much as you can, because they can easily clear the Story Mode stages, and they can be useful in Raid Mode too.

Cream Soda Cookie

Rockstar Cookie

Chamomile Cookie

Wizard Cookie

Sting Durian Cookie

Chili Pepper Cookie

Rye Cookie

Cream Soda Cookie

Element: WaterType: Fighter - Slash

She is an amazing damage dealer. Cream Soda Cookie can cast her Special skill 3 times, and she can also hit enemies in a cone around her. She's an exclusive cookie to ToA at the moment, and she's a good one too!

Rockstar Cookie

Element: WaterType: Support - Assist

Rockstar Cookie is a staple Cookie Run franchise cookie, and in Tower of Adventures, he stays true to his kit, being a top-tier support. He can provide ATK buffs for the team, as well as powerful heals. He requires quite a bit of playtime to charge his skill, so he can be used in Story Mode for his Ultimate buff.

Chamomile Cookie

Element: WindType: Support - Assist

Chamomile Cookie has been released with the official ToA launch, and she's one of the best (if not THE best) healer for Story Mode. She doesn't require a lot of on-field time, and her Ultimate can heal all party members, even if they're not on the field. Simply swap her in, cash her Special and Ultimate when available, and swap back to the main damage dealers.

Wizard Cookie

Element: LightType: Tagger - Magic

The mighty Wizard Cookie is an Epic cookie that can deal heaps of damage. He can inflict Shock effect on enemies, and if you charge his skill, it can chain from one enemy to another. His damage is pretty good, especially if you upgrade him and his Artifact.

Sting Durian Cookie

Element: EarthType: Fighter - Ranged

Sting Durian Cookie is great for wave clearing and much more. His attacks can stack up to 5 times on the enemy, and if you can combo his Ultimate and Special to be cast after the enemies have full stacks, he can deal a truckload of damage. He scales off of ATK, since the detonation cannot crit, so make sure you give him lots of ATK and Earth-type DMG buffs.

Chili Pepper Cookie

Element: FireType: Fighter - Slash

Chili Pepper Cookie is a tough little cookie, who has lots of DPS and mobility. Her ultimate gives her a lot of offensive burst, just like her Special, and she becomes un-targetable while casting them. She can cast her Dash twice: once to leap forward, and once to return to the previous location, making her a great one for clearing bosses and stages with lots of traps. Until she is 4*, it's best to use her with a healer.

Rye Cookie

Element: WindType: Fighter - Ranged

Rye Cookie is a beast when it comes to single-target damage, but she is also good at dealing with multiple enemies. Give her a lot of Crit and Crit DMG, and she can take on anything. Since she doesn't have a lot of HP, it's best to have a healer ready on your team, just in case.