If you want to upgrade the best cookies in Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, this tier list should come in handy! After playing the game in Beta, as well as in the global live version, it's safe to say I've now got a clear understanding of which cookies are top tier, and which are not worth levelling up (at all).

This Cookie Run ToA tier list has every cookie available in the game at the moment, and if you are curious about how well each one does in the Story Mode stages, I've got you covered. If you want to get 3* in every single stage, you need to have some strong cookies that can survive and deal enough damage to the enemies and bosses so you can finish in time and meet all the other stage requirements.

Tower of Adventures is pretty different from Cookie Run: Kingdom, since here you can actually PLAY with the cookies' skills more than you can in the other Devsisters game, where you just have one skill. Here, equipment matters (quite a lot, I might add), and so does the Artifact you equip on each one.

Rarity doesn't make the best cookies in Cookie Run: ToA

If you want a helping hand at beating the ToA Raid Bosses , we've got a guide for that too!So, if you want to summon the best cookies for Story Mode and not waste any resources on the ones that you will never use, then this is the article for you. Before we check out the actual tier list, there's one more thing I'd like to add.If a Cookie is Epic, it doesn't mean that it is S-tier. There are plenty of factors to consider when ranking them, but it's safe to say rarity matters when it comes down to stats breakdown. Epic cookies have higher stats than Rare or Common cookies, so they are better on paper.

However, when you form a team, all that matters is the synergy, level, Artifact, and of course, equipment.

So without further ado, let's check out the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures tier list!

S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier