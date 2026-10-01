That lollipop can pack quite a punch! Our CookieRun: Crumble GingerBright guide can help you make the most of this female OG Cookie in your lineup.

GingerBright is essentially the female version of GingerBrave - the original Cookie that escaped the Oven. She's an adorable little Cookie that, just like GingerBrave, wields a giant candy (a lollipop) and deals considerable damage to enemies.

She can debuff enemies' ATK, so she is pretty useful until you unlock some of the top-tier Cookies. As for how useful she is, sadly GingerBright is only used briefly in the early stages because her stats are not that high. You can occasionally use her when fighting bosses to reduce their ATK, but there are better options for that too.

But until you get a better Cookie, we will check out the best Sugar Runes for GingerBright.

Element : Light

: Light Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Jolly Candy

Cooldown: 2.75 sec

DMG Dealt: 119.9% / 126.2% / 132.8% / 139.8% / 147.1% / 154.9% of ATK

ATK Down Chance: 35% / 35% / 35% / 45% / 45% / 45%

ATK Down: -25%

ATK Down Duration (Duration): 2.5 sec Debuff Rate Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES. Ignores Skill AMP Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

GingerBright always tries to stay on the bright side of the world! Each time she feels her chocolate cream icing tied up high, swaying in a gentle breeze, she takes a moment to sit back and imagine just how much better the world can become.Swings candy, dealing damage to enemies and reducing their ATK.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

GingerBright benefits from the Duration Synergy, so you can deploy either Cheerleader Cookie or Coffee Cookie to provide that for her.

Best Sugar Runes for GingerBright

ATK AMP

Focus Rate Increase

Accuracy Rate

Your target should be to hit as much Focus as possible on GingerBright. You can also go for some additional ATK AMP and even some Accuracy Rate.

And while you're at it, take a gander at these CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra resources before heading out.