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CookieRun: Crumble GingerBright guide

That lollipop can pack quite a punch! Our CookieRun: Crumble GingerBright guide can help you make the most of this female OG Cookie in your lineup.

CookieRun: Crumble GingerBright guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

GingerBright is essentially the female version of GingerBrave - the original Cookie that escaped the Oven. She's an adorable little Cookie that, just like GingerBrave, wields a giant candy (a lollipop) and deals considerable damage to enemies. 

She can debuff enemies' ATK, so she is pretty useful until you unlock some of the top-tier Cookies. As for how useful she is, sadly GingerBright is only used briefly in the early stages because her stats are not that high. You can occasionally use her when fighting bosses to reduce their ATK, but there are better options for that too. 

But until you get a better Cookie, we will check out the best Sugar Runes for GingerBright.

  • Element: Light
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: C

Cookie description:

GingerBright always tries to stay on the bright side of the world! Each time she feels her chocolate cream icing tied up high, swaying in a gentle breeze, she takes a moment to sit back and imagine just how much better the world can become.

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Jolly Candy

Swings candy, dealing damage to enemies and reducing their ATK.
  • Cooldown: 2.75 sec
  • DMG Dealt: 119.9% / 126.2% / 132.8% / 139.8% / 147.1% / 154.9% of ATK
  • ATK Down Chance: 35% / 35% / 35% / 45% / 45% / 45%
  • ATK Down: -25%
  • ATK Down Duration (Duration): 2.5 sec
Debuff Rate

Debuff Application Rate when the caster's Focus equals the target's RES. The rate increases with higher caster Focus or lower target RES.

Ignores Skill AMP

Debuffs that reduce the target's stats are not affected by Skill AMP.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

GingerBright benefits from the Duration Synergy, so you can deploy either Cheerleader Cookie or Coffee Cookie to provide that for her. 

gingerbright sugar runes in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for GingerBright

Your target should be to hit as much Focus as possible on GingerBright. You can also go for some additional ATK AMP and even some Accuracy Rate.

  • ATK AMP
  • Focus Rate Increase
  • Accuracy Rate

And while you're at it, take a gander at these CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra resources before heading out.

CookieRun: Crumble icon
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CookieRun: Crumble
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.