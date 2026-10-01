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CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide

You can always count on them to send you gifts - and now, some much-needed healing too! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide help you maximise their kit.

CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

The Blueberry Bird is the adorable tiny birdy that brings you the rewards for the missions completed at the Tree of Wishes in Cookie Run Kingdom. This is the very first time we actually get to have a playable Blueberry Bird, which is quite exciting! 

In Crumble, Blueberry Bird is a dedicated healer and buffer, which makes her one of the best early-game supports. Sadly, that will only apply to the early game because in the later stages, we have much stronger Cookies to take its place.

So, let's dive into Blueberry Bird's guide and pick the best Sugar Runes for it. 

  • Element: Water
  • Type: Support
  • Rarity: C

Cookie description:

The Blueberry Bird always brings joyful gifts to the Cookies of the Kingdom. This time, however, it seems to have prepared something quite different... How exciting!

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Blueberry Wish Delivery

Sends birds to restore HP to low-HP allies and increase DEF.
  • Cooldown: 6.25 sec
  • HP Recovered: 256.5% / 270% / 284.2% / 299.2% / 314.9% / 331.5% of ATK
  • Birds at Once (Volley): 2
  • DEF Increase: 30% / 35% / 40% / 45% / 50% / 55%
  • Duration: 4 / 4 / 4 / 5 / 5 / 5 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

You need to deploy Cheesecake Cookie if you want to benefit from Blueberry Bird's Volley Synergy. You can make an early team that looks something like this:

best attack sugar runes for blueberry bird in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry Bird

I strongly believe you can focus entirely on ATK and Skill AMP on Blueberry Bird. These two will grant the skill a lot of Healing.

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill AMP
  • (optional) Skill Haste

Make sure to redeem the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes and stay up to date on all the best Cookies we have ranked in the CRC tier list.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.