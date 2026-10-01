You can always count on them to send you gifts - and now, some much-needed healing too! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide help you maximise their kit.

The Blueberry Bird is the adorable tiny birdy that brings you the rewards for the missions completed at the Tree of Wishes in Cookie Run Kingdom. This is the very first time we actually get to have a playable Blueberry Bird, which is quite exciting!

In Crumble, Blueberry Bird is a dedicated healer and buffer, which makes her one of the best early-game supports. Sadly, that will only apply to the early game because in the later stages, we have much stronger Cookies to take its place.

So, let's dive into Blueberry Bird's guide and pick the best Sugar Runes for it.

Element : Water

: Water Type : Support

: Support Rarity: C

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Blueberry Wish Delivery

Cooldown: 6.25 sec

HP Recovered: 256.5% / 270% / 284.2% / 299.2% / 314.9% / 331.5% of ATK

Birds at Once (Volley): 2

DEF Increase: 30% / 35% / 40% / 45% / 50% / 55%

Duration: 4 / 4 / 4 / 5 / 5 / 5 sec

The Blueberry Bird always brings joyful gifts to the Cookies of the Kingdom. This time, however, it seems to have prepared something quite different... How exciting!Sends birds to restore HP to low-HP allies and increase DEF.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

You need to deploy Cheesecake Cookie if you want to benefit from Blueberry Bird's Volley Synergy. You can make an early team that looks something like this:

Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry Bird

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

(optional) Skill Haste

I strongly believe you can focus entirely on ATK and Skill AMP on Blueberry Bird. These two will grant the skill a lot of Healing.

Make sure to redeem the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes and stay up to date on all the best Cookies we have ranked in the CRC tier list.