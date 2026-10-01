CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide
You can always count on them to send you gifts - and now, some much-needed healing too! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Blueberry Bird guide help you maximise their kit.
| CookieRun: Crumble
The Blueberry Bird is the adorable tiny birdy that brings you the rewards for the missions completed at the Tree of Wishes in Cookie Run Kingdom. This is the very first time we actually get to have a playable Blueberry Bird, which is quite exciting!
In Crumble, Blueberry Bird is a dedicated healer and buffer, which makes her one of the best early-game supports. Sadly, that will only apply to the early game because in the later stages, we have much stronger Cookies to take its place.
So, let's dive into Blueberry Bird's guide and pick the best Sugar Runes for it.
- Element: Water
- Type: Support
- Rarity: C
Cookie description:The Blueberry Bird always brings joyful gifts to the Cookies of the Kingdom. This time, however, it seems to have prepared something quite different... How exciting!
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Blueberry Wish DeliverySends birds to restore HP to low-HP allies and increase DEF.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsYou need to deploy Cheesecake Cookie if you want to benefit from Blueberry Bird's Volley Synergy. You can make an early team that looks something like this:
- Blueberry Bird
- Knight Cookie
- Cheesecake Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Grapevine Cookie
- Strawberry Shortcake Cookie / Rockstar Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Blueberry BirdI strongly believe you can focus entirely on ATK and Skill AMP on Blueberry Bird. These two will grant the skill a lot of Healing.
- ATK AMP
- Skill AMP
- (optional) Skill Haste
Make sure to redeem the latest CookieRun: Crumble codes and stay up to date on all the best Cookies we have ranked in the CRC tier list.
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