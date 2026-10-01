CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide
A spicy kick, indeed - literally and figuratively! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide help you maximise this Charge Cookie in your squad.
| CookieRun: Crumble
Just like any other solid Cookie with a lot of crowd control (with a relatively short cooldown), Red Pepper Cookie is very strong in early Arena teams. He is able to kick enemies and deal damage over time, which is quite good when you're up against C and U Cookies (in the "noob" Arena teams).
We will cover the complete guide for Red Pepper Cookie, along with his best Sugar Runes and a couple of solid Cookies to deploy alongside him. Let's dive in.
- Element: Fire
- Type: Charge
- Rarity: U
Cookie description:This Cookie is outrageously spicy because whole hot peppers were baked straight into his dough! The only thing that beats his Scoville level is his absolute passion for Muay Thai. Training on the beach at dawn, sprinting with all his might before sunrise - Red Pepper Cookie's red-hot dedication will bring tears to your eyes! Or maybe it's just the spice...
Skill description (per star upgrade):
Burning SpiritKicks enemies, dealing damage.
Burning Spirit deals damage to surrounding enemies.
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Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendationsThe Cookie you can deploy to activate his Range Synergy is none other than Knight Cookie. Of course, if you have Macaron Cookie, that's also a good pick - the only caveat is that she's SR rarity, so a lot harder to get.
- Red Pepper Cookie
- Knight Cookie / Macaron Cookie
- Cheesecake Cookie
- Devil Cookie
- Grapevine Cookie
- Strawberry Shortcake Cookie / Rockstar Cookie
Best Sugar Runes for Red Pepper CookieSince he scales really well with ATK, you can consider all the ATK Sugar Runes and maybe some Skill AMP and DMG Resist.
- ATK AMP
- Skill AMP
- Accuracy Rate
Our CookieRun: Crumble codes can help you summon some of the best Cookies in the current meta too!
CookieRun: Crumble Sugar Gnome guide