A spicy kick, indeed - literally and figuratively! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide help you maximise this Charge Cookie in your squad.

Just like any other solid Cookie with a lot of crowd control (with a relatively short cooldown), Red Pepper Cookie is very strong in early Arena teams. He is able to kick enemies and deal damage over time, which is quite good when you're up against C and U Cookies (in the "noob" Arena teams).

We will cover the complete guide for Red Pepper Cookie, along with his best Sugar Runes and a couple of solid Cookies to deploy alongside him. Let's dive in.

Element : Fire

: Fire Type : Charge

: Charge Rarity: U

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Burning Spirit

This Cookie is outrageously spicy because whole hot peppers were baked straight into his dough! The only thing that beats his Scoville level is his absolute passion for Muay Thai. Training on the beach at dawn, sprinting with all his might before sunrise - Red Pepper Cookie's red-hot dedication will bring tears to your eyes! Or maybe it's just the spice...Kicks enemies, dealing damage.

Burning Spirit deals damage to surrounding enemies.

Cooldown: 0.8 / 0.8 / 0.8 / 0.75 / 0.75 / 0.75 sec

Kick DMG: 25.9% / 27.3% / 28.7% / 30.2% / 31.8% / 33.5% of ATK

Burning Spirit Kick: x10 / x10 / x10 / x8 / x8 / x8

Burning Spirit DMG: 5.5% / 6% / 6.2% / 6.8% / 7% / 7.5% of ATK

Effect Radius (Range): 2

Duration: 5 sec

DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

The Cookie you can deploy to activate his Range Synergy is none other than Knight Cookie. Of course, if you have Macaron Cookie, that's also a good pick - the only caveat is that she's SR rarity, so a lot harder to get.

Best Sugar Runes for Red Pepper Cookie

ATK AMP

Skill AMP

Accuracy Rate

Since he scales really well with ATK, you can consider all the ATK Sugar Runes and maybe some Skill AMP and DMG Resist.

Our CookieRun: Crumble codes can help you summon some of the best Cookies in the current meta too!