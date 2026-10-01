Menu
How Tos

CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide

A spicy kick, indeed - literally and figuratively! Let our CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide help you maximise this Charge Cookie in your squad.

CookieRun: Crumble Red Pepper Cookie guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Crumble

Just like any other solid Cookie with a lot of crowd control (with a relatively short cooldown), Red Pepper Cookie is very strong in early Arena teams. He is able to kick enemies and deal damage over time, which is quite good when you're up against C and U Cookies (in the "noob" Arena teams).

We will cover the complete guide for Red Pepper Cookie, along with his best Sugar Runes and a couple of solid Cookies to deploy alongside him. Let's dive in.

  • Element: Fire
  • Type: Charge
  • Rarity: U

Cookie description:

This Cookie is outrageously spicy because whole hot peppers were baked straight into his dough! The only thing that beats his Scoville level is his absolute passion for Muay Thai. Training on the beach at dawn, sprinting with all his might before sunrise - Red Pepper Cookie's red-hot dedication will bring tears to your eyes! Or maybe it's just the spice...

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Burning Spirit

Kicks enemies, dealing damage.

Burning Spirit deals damage to surrounding enemies.

  • Cooldown: 0.8 / 0.8 / 0.8 / 0.75 / 0.75 / 0.75 sec 
  • Kick DMG: 25.9% / 27.3% / 28.7% / 30.2% / 31.8% / 33.5% of ATK
  • Burning Spirit Kick: x10 / x10 / x10 / x8 / x8 / x8
  • Burning Spirit DMG: 5.5% / 6% / 6.2% / 6.8% / 7% / 7.5% of ATK
  • Effect Radius (Range): 2
  • Duration: 5 sec
  • DMG Tick: 0.33 sec

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

The Cookie you can deploy to activate his Range Synergy is none other than Knight Cookie. Of course, if you have Macaron Cookie, that's also a good pick - the only caveat is that she's SR rarity, so a lot harder to get.

the best sugar runes for red pepper cookie in cookie run crumble

Best Sugar Runes for Red Pepper Cookie

Since he scales really well with ATK, you can consider all the ATK Sugar Runes and maybe some Skill AMP and DMG Resist.

  • ATK AMP
  • Skill AMP
  • Accuracy Rate

Our CookieRun: Crumble codes can help you summon some of the best Cookies in the current meta too!

CookieRun: Crumble icon
Download now!
CookieRun: Crumble
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.