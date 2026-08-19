Let our CookieRun: Crumble Twizzly Gummy Cookie guide help you make the most of this electrifyingly sweet cookie in your lineup.

Twizzly Gummy Cookie has always been portrayed as being pretty close to...insane (one could say). I guess we'll have to attribute that to her being constantly electrified, but I digress.

She's a solid DPS whose skill scales incredibly well with the Chain synergy, which, if you want to deploy her, you need to activate. She can be on the same team as Oven Wanderer Cookie, since he always has the Chain synergy. If you have him, then chances are you also have Twizzly Gummy Cookie, so you should deploy them together.

In this CookieRun: Crumble guide, we will take a look at the best Sugar Runes for Twizzly Gummy Cookie and decide on a few core Cookies that she can be deployed alongside.

Element : Dark

: Dark Type : Ranged

: Ranged Rarity: SSR

Cookie description:

Skill description (per star upgrade):

Twizzly Beam

Cooldown: 3.5 sec

DMG Dealt: 163.8% / 172.4% / 181.5% / 191% / 201% / 211.6% of ATK

Chain Count (Chain): 4

A Cookie created from tangled Jelly transmission lines. Twizzly Gummy Cookie rides the thrilling currents that pulse through her entire body, hopping across dimensions, causing chaos - and nothing can stop her. Well, except the Time Balance Department, of course.Fires chaining lightning, dealing damage to enemies.

Synergy bonus and Cookie recommendations

Twizzly Gummy Cookie only has one synergy, and she is asynergy.

You can activate this synergy by deploying either Lime Cookie or Skating Queen Cookie:

Why not check our list of CookieRun: Crumble codes too for some extra resources you can grab?

Best Sugar Runes for Twizzly Gummy Cookie

(best) ATK AMP

Skill AMP

CRIT%

CRIT DMG

Since Twizzly Gummy Cookie's skill is fairly straightforward, you just need to focus on improving her damage on the Sugar Runes. Ideally, you want ATK AMP, but she can also work with Skill AMP and Crits:

Have a look at our CookieRun Crumble tier list too to see how each Cookie ranks!